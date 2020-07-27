Yes, The Gold Silver Ratio Could Return To 15:1

If confidence in the dollar collapses and price inflation once again reaches those levels, that ratio could be reestablished, meaning silver could outpace gold by 5x from here.

For the gold:silver to return near 15:1, monetary demand for silver must return, as money is the strongest of all demands since money is half of every transaction.

After 1873, silver was demonetized in favor of gold exclusively, and its value began to plummet relative to gold, reaching an all-time low of 131:1 in March.

Take a look at the chart below from Statista breaking down silver demand for 2018.

There's something glaringly missing in this chart. It's a kind of silver demand that used to exist but no longer does. If you can guess what's missing, then you intuitively understand why the gold to silver ratio could potentially fall all the way back down to around 15:1, and quickly. It is now at 83:1, down from an all-time high of 131:1 in March during the COVID-19 crash.

Monetary Demand Is Missing

What's missing from the chart is monetary demand. Yes, there is a demand for silver in the form of coins and bars, but this is not monetary demand. This is investment demand. There is a big difference. Investment demand is specifically speculative demand for silver for the ultimate purpose of increasing monetary reserves, those being dollars. Monetary demand for silver specifically is demand for silver for use in monetary transactions directly in exchange for goods and services.

That demand no longer exists because of Gresham's Law. Gresham's Law states that overvalued money will drive undervalued money out of circulation, and so the paper dollar, unconnected to silver for nearly 150 years now, has driven monetary demand for silver to zero. The dollar value of a single silver dollar today is $18.80. A silver dollar versus a paper dollar, which would you hoard (invest in) and which would you spend? The answer is obvious.

Monetary demand for silver has been essentially zero since silver was completely demonetized in 1964. But the thing about monetary demand is that money being half of every single transaction in the entire world, monetary demand is, by its very nature, the most extreme of any demand possible.

Fiat currencies, currently, fulfill virtually 100% of monetary demand, leaving none over whatsoever for silver. What about gold? Insofar as central banks do hold gold as a reserve for their fiat currencies, one could argue that monetary demand for gold still exists in some half-way centralized form. This, however, is an esoteric issue I don't want to get too deep into here.

What Happens to Silver if the Dollar Falls?

In two of my previous articles, I made these two points:

That the US dollar is not money but rather a money substitute. It only has value now as a money substitute because it can still buy some amount of real money in the present, which is gold. My point was that gold is money now and that gold is what is actually being exchanged in any dollar transaction, the dollar being only an ever more diluted stand-in for it. My conclusion was that if and when dollars can no longer buy any amount of gold, the value of the dollar falls to zero and hyperinflation ensues. In another article, I said that the precise definition of hyperinflation for any paper currency is this: Hyperinflation is the result of the demand to hold cash balances among the public falling to zero.

Implications for Silver

These two points in mind, there are two possible outcomes generally speaking in the event that gold's dollar value approaches infinity, or stated inversely, that the dollar's gold value approaches zero. The first possibility is that the Federal Reserve stops printing dollars completely and makes the dollar directly convertible into gold again, physically, at a fixed exchange rate using its reserves at Fort Knox. The second possibility is that the Fed/Treasury sells all its gold in an attempt to stabilize the dollar's value against it, the result being that the dollar becomes completely and utterly worthless.

In my opinion, the implications for the gold to silver ratio are the same either way. Here, I will try to explain why in a logical progression.

First of all, it is important to recognize that central banks do not have any significant reserves of silver. This has been true in the United States since around 1968. Below is the chart of US Treasury silver stocks from the World Silver Survey 1950-1990, page 8.

Given that central banks have no silver backing their currencies at all, that means the monetary value of silver - not the investment value, but the monetary value - is currently unknown. What we do know is that for at least three hundred years from 1693 up until the Coinage Act of 1873 which demonetized silver and put the dollar on a pure gold standard, the gold to silver ratio held pretty steady at between 14-16:1.

The Coinage Act of 1873 officially broke the dollar's link to silver. This move, of course, shot a spear through monetary demand for silver, and silver's value relative to gold began to steadily decline. There were only two times since then when silver approached its old monetary valuation relative to gold. Those were in the inflationary years at the end of World War I peaking in 1919, and the inflationary years of 1979-1980. In both cases, the CPI inflation rate was approaching 20% annual.

So, we know from historical precedent, two things. First, when silver was used as money directly, the ratio was about 15:1 on a very consistent basis. Second, when inflation becomes severe, as it did in 1918-1919 and in 1979-1980, this old ratio was briefly reestablished, twice.

Here is dollar CPI inflation during the two times when the old monetary gold to silver ratio was briefly hit.

From these two data points alone, we can begin to draw a line and propose the following: If and when consumer price inflation becomes a severe problem again, meaning approaching 15-20% annual or so, silver could trend towards this ratio once again, as it did twice before. Further, if the dollar cannot be rescued, the ratio might actually hold this time.

Silver Demand, Logically Speaking

But let's go beyond chartistry for a moment and analyze this from a more human action/logical perspective. If gold's value in dollars is undefined, gold is now money directly, without a dollar intermediary. But it will be extremely difficult in a practical sense to establish a stable monetary value for gold in terms of other goods and services directly, first because most people do not have any monetary gold at all to exchange (meaning coins or a gold-backed bank account or something similar), and second because the value of gold would be too high to transact with on a retail level.

(It is possible that the free market could establish a gold-backed money which could circulate if the dollar dies and thereby enable transaction on a retail level with gold, but even if that happens and it is allowed to happen, a silver-backed money could just as easily be established.)

Many people do have silver coins though. I wouldn't say most, but many more than currently have gold coins. Junk silver was not that hard to come by until recently. These coins would be much easier to transact with for everyday needs as well, and without a dollar to use as reliable money, physical silver coins would start to circulate. In that way, a market value for silver in terms of other goods and services would be able to be established much quicker than one for gold. Gold's value could then be based on silver's value in terms of other goods and services.

In other words, silver's primary purpose in such an environment would be a medium for establishing a monetary value for gold relative to other goods and services. Since the demand for silver in the absence of a functioning dollar would be primarily monetary in nature, something around the old ratio of 15:1 would be reestablished, as it was reestablished twice before, ever so briefly, when price inflation became a serious issue back in 1919 and 1980.

Silver's value relative to gold could potentially go even higher than that, given that the industrial uses for silver have skyrocketed this century, now taking up 56% of demand as of 2018 (see first chart), while gold's industrial demand hasn't increased nearly as much.

The ratio of 15:1, assuming similar monetary demand for both metals, makes some sense by modern production statistics as well. We can see that between 8x and 10x as much silver is produced annually as gold even now.

Conclusion, and Loose Price Targets

Silver's value relative to gold remains much lower than the 15:1 historical average from back when silver was a monetary metal. Since silver was demonetized back in 1873, its value relative to gold has plummeted, reaching an all-time low of 131:1 this March. Gold, meanwhile, is still a quasi-monetary metal in that central banks back their currencies with it to a certain degree.

However, if and when the dollar hyper-inflates, meaning no amount of real money, being gold, can be purchased anymore with paper dollars and the demand to hold dollar cash balances falls to zero, then the monetary demand for silver can - and I believe will - surge back with a vengeance and perhaps quite suddenly.

In terms of price targets, dollar price targets assume that the dollar maintains some value. Assuming it does, a return to a 15:1 ratio would mean that silver would outpace gold price gains by about 5x from here. If gold reaches $5,000, silver would reach something around $333. If $10,000, $666 ultimately, and so on. Where it ends I do not know.

Whether the Fed decides to stop printing and back the dollar with gold, or whether it tries to sell gold in an ill-advised effort to preserve the dollar's purchasing power, does not matter as far as the ratio is concerned in my opinion. In either case, silver would return as a monetary metal as it has been for thousands of years, much closer to the historic monetary ratio relative to gold than it is now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, SLV, SIL, PSLV, AAAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.