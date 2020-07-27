Dividend Growth Stocks Often Provide More Growth Than "Growth" Stocks

Such growth in your investor returns sometimes outstrips the total returns available from "growth" stocks that don't pay dividends.

But as an investor during your accumulation years, you are running a growth enterprise yourself. You can fuel your own growth by reinvesting dividends.

"Growth" stocks get their name from rapid business expansion, fueled in part by reinvesting their profits back into themselves.

Note to readers: This is a new version of articles I wrote in 2016, 2017 and 2019. The data has changed, but the principles remain the same. Dividends become investable cash flow to the investor. If an investor reinvests their dividends, that can spur a surprising amount of growth for the investor’s portfolio, to the point that it may outstrip the growth available from “growth” stocks.

Growth stock definition:

A growth stock is any share in a company that is anticipated to grow at a rate significantly above the average growth for the market. These stocks generally do not pay dividends. This is because the issuers of growth stocks are usually companies that want to reinvest any earnings they accrue in order to accelerate growth in the short term. When investors invest in growth stocks, they anticipate that they will earn money through capital gains when they eventually sell their shares in the future. (Source: Growth Stock Definition | Investopedia)[Emphasis added.]

Dividend-growth stocks, on the other hand, tend to come from companies that are large, have their fastest growth behind them, and do not reinvest all of their earnings back into themselves to fuel short-term growth. Investors often hold them for long periods, don’t think much about selling for profit, and are more interested in reliable, growing dividends than in the sheer growth of the corporation.

It sounds as if, on a price-growth metric, growth stocks would have a significant advantage over dividend-growth stocks. But in fact, dividend-growth stocks often deliver more capital gains than growth stocks.

The reason is that the investor, formally or informally, is running an “investing business.” Just as the two kinds of stocks’ different natures revolve somewhat around whether they reinvest all of their earnings back into themselves, an investor’s capital returns are influenced by what he or she does with the dividends that they receive.

By now, most investors are familiar with the difference between asset returns and investor returns. The “average investor” underperforms almost every asset class according to this chart (see the orange bar).

I used to wonder how this was possible, until I realized that charts like this exclude the asset known as cash. The conclusion seems to be that too many average investors have too much money tied up in cash rather than invested in the various asset classes shown. That’s why they underperform those allocations.

The decision to sit in cash is a form of investor behavior: The investor decides to do it. It’s not unlike a growth company sitting on lots of cash. The cash doesn’t grow, and that slows down the growth of the entire enterprise.

It is well established in the mainstream investment industry that investor returns are dependent on investor behavior as much as (or more than) what assets the investor decides to buy. The most common reason cited is that investors trade too much and time their trades poorly. They too often end up buying high (in euphoria) and selling low (in panic). Then they sit out of the market in fear – and in cash – too long while it’s actually going up.

Here is a typical explanation:

The results of research done by Dalbar Inc., a company which studies investor behavior and analyzes investor market returns, consistently show that the average investor earns below-average returns. For the twenty years ending 12/31/2015, the S&P 500 Index averaged 9.85% a year. That’s an attractive historical return. The average equity fund investor earned a market return of only 5.19%. Why is this? Investor behavior is illogical and often based on emotion. This does not lead to wise long-term investing decisions. (Source)

But there are other aspects of investor behavior that are rarely discussed in the mainstream financial literature. One is the impact of dividends and investor behavior around dividends.

We saw in the definition above that growth companies, as commonly defined, do not pay dividends. We saw in the second source that investor returns depend on investor behavior. One behavior that is very common among dividend growth investors is to reinvest the dividends.

If you own dividend growth stocks, much of your total return will be determined by the capital allocation decisions that you make with your dividends. If you reinvest them, you can generate “extra” returns beyond the returns provided by the stocks that you own.

As a dividend-growth investor in accumulation mode, I make capital allocation decisions. If I make good decisions, I will experience growth, just like a growth company that reinvests its earnings back into itself. So, I use my earnings (which come to me in the form of dividends) to buy more shares.

Thus, my investing operation is itself a “growth” business. That is true even though I invest only in companies that pay dividends, which some investors dismiss as not providing growth.

To see this more clearly, let’s break down the sources of return to the stock investor. There are more sources of investor returns – readily available to the “average investor” – than simply the growth of the businesses invested in.

The Layers of Return for the Stock Investor

Viewed from the perspective of the individual’s investing business, here are the components of return.

1. Earnings growth

This corresponds to the source of return contained in the definition of growth company.

The growth in market value of any stock usually correlates to its growth in earnings over long periods of time. The stock’s multiple – price divided by earnings, or P/E ratio – reflects this fact. Market participants place a value on earnings and the expected growth of earnings. The market’s valuation is reflected in the P/E ratio at any given time.

FASTGraphs illustrate this clearly. Here is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), one of my favorite stocks for illustrating investment principles:

On this graph, the orange line shows JNJ’s reported earnings times a multiple of 15. The black line is JNJ’s actual price per share.

One reason that JNJ is one of my favorite stocks for demonstrating basic investing is that it suffered through a strange flat period in the 2000s where its price hardly moved for a decade even though its earnings increased steadily.

The steady earnings increases are highlighted in yellow. The flat period of JNJ’s market share price is highlighted by the red line. Note the dots at each end of the line. The first dot is at 7/31/2001, the last dot is at 8/31/2010. The price at the left dot is $54.10 and at the right dot it is $57.02. In other words, after a little over 9 years, JNJ’s price gained just 5%.

But as the yellow highlight shows, JNJ was growing its earnings like mad – often at a double-digit pace – throughout that entire time. Its earnings per share in 2001 were $1.91, and in 2010 they were $4.76. That’s an overall gain of 149%.

Despite that stellar corporate performance, the market did not reward that earnings growth by advancing the share price at anywhere near the same pace. Some of you may recall that JNJ was often called “dead money,” and investors were advised to avoid the stock.

Why didn’t JNJ’s price move with its earnings? Because JNJ was overvalued at the beginning of its dead money era. The orange line represents FASTGraphs’ estimate of fair value, and JNJ’s price line is well above the orange line at the first dot, indicating overvaluation. By the second dot, JNJ was actually undervalued: Its price line is below the orange line.

In numbers, JNJ’s P/E ratio was almost 30 at the beginning of the period, but it had dropped to about 12 by the end. Traders (short-term thinkers) were devaluing JNJ’s earnings as fast as the company was increasing them.

If we look out to today, we see that not only has JNJ’s price recovered, but the stock is now overvalued again. That’s Mr. Market in action.

Despite aberrations like JNJ’s dead-money period, over long periods of time, growing earnings are reflected in market prices. The overall 20-year slope of JNJ’s price is somewhat similar to the slope of the orange line, which matches its earnings growth.

What one typically sees, and which is illustrated in JNJ’s chart, is that the stock’s actual price wanders back and forth through its fair price, undervalued at some times and overvalued at others. But over time, they both move in the same direction.

So that is the first layer of returns: Stock prices directionally tend to mirror growth in earnings over long periods of time.

2. Multiple expansion or contraction

Nothing in the definition of growth stock at the beginning of the article mentions how the stock market reacts to earnings growth.

We just saw that over very long periods, earnings and stock prices tend to move in the same direction. But we also saw that over shorter time periods, they may not.

Markets “value” stocks by placing a multiple on their earnings. The multiple is the price/earnings, or P/E, ratio. The multiple is established by auctions, with each stock available at prices that buyers and sellers agree on, and thousands of shares trading every day.

Many times the multiple is around 15. Indeed, that is the multiple used by FASTGraphs to draw the orange fair-value line in the chart above.

But the exact P/E ratio changes constantly as buyers and sellers complete transactions. That’s why the black price line is volatile and has sudden directional changes.

The outcome is this: During its dead-money period, a JNJ shareholder did not receive price returns commensurate with JNJ’s earnings growth. The market, for whatever reasons, was relentlessly reducing the value that it placed on those earnings.

The reason that the price did not move is that the annual increases in the company’s earnings were washed out by the market’s relentless contraction of JNJ’s multiple. We saw this earlier, as JNJ’s multiple contracted by about 60% even as its earning rose by 149%.

Clearly, that was a market phenomenon, not a reflection of how the company was doing.

The next graph shows JNJ from 2010 to now. Shareholders in this period got a “bonus” in price returns compared to the rate of JNJ’s earnings growth due to P/E expansion. The black price line goes from below fair-value to above it.

While JNJ’s really long-term shareholders have received price returns that roughly correlated with JNJ’s earnings growth, the degree of correlation has varied markedly over shorter time periods.

So that is the second source of stock returns: Market valuation. It is a basic principle of value investing to buy good companies when they are relatively undervalued by the market and to not buy them when they are relatively overvalued.

It is up to you, as the capital allocator of your portfolio, to figure out when each of those conditions exists. Obviously, looking backwards and declaring that a company has been “dead money” for many years is not much of an indicator of its current valuation. Indeed, the very fact that the company’s price has been stagnant for years may be what makes it a good value now.

3. Dividends

Dividends are the next layer in stock returns. They play no role in the definition of “growth” company. Indeed, we saw that growth stocks “generally do not pay dividends.”

Dividends are cash sent to you by the company. Thus, they are added to price returns as part of the return equation. Absent reinvestment, the return from a stock in a given period = price change + dividends.

So while dividends do not represent growth in the company, they certainly represent return to you as an investor in the company. To illustrate this, FASTGraphs can be set to stack dividends on top of the fair-value price line, to demonstrate that dividends are “extra” return. That is shown by the light-green area on this graph.

Simple example: In 2015, JNJ paid its shareholders $2.95 in dividends. Its share price went down $1.85 per share. So a shareholder’s total gain was +$1.10 per share. All of the gain came from dividends. Absent dividend reinvestment, that would be the shareholder’s total return for 2015.

Over time, in the whole market (as measured by the S&P 500), dividends have contributed about 30% of the stock market’s return, although that varies by year and by decade.

As shown by the circled right bar, from 1950-2019, dividends contributed 30% of the S&P 500’s total return.

But if the investor reinvests the dividends, the picture changes considerably, especially over longer timeframes. Which brings us to the last layer of shareholder returns.

4. Reinvestment of dividends

The last component of total returns comes from reinvesting dividends. Again, this layer has nothing to do with the definition of growth company, and it represents yet another way in which investor returns differ from asset returns.

Reinvestment compounds your returns. “Compounding” means making money on money already made. A dividend is money already made. If you reinvest it, you tee it up to make still more money.

To illustrate this principle in the abstract, I use the calculator at Miller/Howard. Here is a simple example of a dividend being reinvested. The dividend is 3.5% yield growing at 6% per year. On the following chart, the blue line shows the growth in the annual dividend if it is not reinvested, while the orange line shows the effect of reinvestment.

To simplify things, the calculator assumes that dividends are reinvested back into the same stock, and that the stock’s price rises at the same rate as its dividend grows.

The blue line illustrates simple 6% per year growth. The orange line shows what happens if you keep reinvesting those dividends. As you can see, the impact of dividend reinvestment is enormous, especially after the first decade or so.

The following table shows the yield on original investment (YOI) of the blue and orange stocks.

The multiplier effect grows every year, meaning that the dividends grow faster and faster compared to not reinvesting. That is why the orange line curves more dramatically and becomes steeper in the later years. This is a classic picture of compounding income growth.

Not only that, the reinvestments buy more shares. As to those shares, the investor gets the benefit of price returns from the “extra” shares as well as the rising dividends from those shares.

Summary of Layers of Investor Returns

The discussion above explains several ways that investor returns can differ markedly from the single characteristic that defines growth companies (fast earnings growth), even if the investor does not muck things up by trading poorly.

What we discover is that total return with dividends reinvested can be surprisingly large compared to the company’s own growth rate. The total return of the investment business is determined by all the layers of returns.

Let’s briefly review the layers of investment returns:

Total Shareholder Returns

That gets us to total returns experienced by the investor, which result from the combined impact of all the elements just described: price changes + dividends + dividend reinvestment.

I have previously written articles similar to this one. For the first article, I randomly picked a dozen common dividend-growth stocks. In order to provide a growth stock for comparison, I selected Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), because the company pays no dividends (fulfilling part of the definition of growth stock), and it was classified by Morningstar as an “Aggressive Growth” stock.

For a second growth stock, last year I added Microsoft (MSFT), which was then and still is the top holding of IVW, the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. Of course, dividend growth investors know MSFT as a DG stock too, although its dividend is tiny.

I use “vanilla” to designate investor returns where the investor simply receives the dividends without reinvesting them, and “chocolate” to indicate the returns when the dividends are reinvested. The distinction is needed, because the term “total returns” is sometimes used for both situations, even though they are obviously different. (That is a pet peeve of mine.)

The following table, covering the past 10 years, is sorted by Investor Returns Chocolate from high to low. Berkshire and Microsoft, the growth stocks, are in yellow.

(Source: Morningstar, Dividend Channel, author’s calculations)

The column on the far right shows the multiplier effect that the investor gets from dividends and dividend reinvestment compared to simply price changes. It is a way of illustrating the impact that reinvesting dividends has on total investor returns.

The clear total-return winner is Microsoft. Most of its returns have come from price increases, although its dividend, while small, has nevertheless increased MSFT’s total investor returns by 30% over the past 10 years if the investor reinvested them.

Berkshire falls surprisingly low on the list. Despite its sheer-growth objectives, BRK has not provided more total investor return over the past 10 years than many common dividend growth stocks. A bunch of dividend growth stocks that Morningstar calls High Yield have in fact provided more total returns over the past 10 years than BRK.

A Couple Fun Observations

Writing these articles has made me more cognizant of the importance of timeframes when comparing returns. Shifting a time frame, sometimes by only a year, can produce very different narratives. One often sees this in comments when commenters cherry-pick time frames to make a point.

Here's one example. In the table above, Chevron has returned less over the past 10 years with dividends reinvested than without. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in this series of articles. The reason is clear: Many of CVX’s reinvested dividends over the past 10 years have purchased shares that have dropped significantly in price. The investor would have been slightly better off holding those dividends in cash, or reinvesting them elsewhere, rather than back into Chevron.

Here’s another interesting outcome from a larger time shift. It compares Microsoft to McDonald’s over 20 years rather than 10 years.

The two stocks switch places on the total-return scoreboard. McDonald’s has much higher total investor returns than Microsoft over the past 20 years.

There are a couple of reasons. For one, Microsoft was way overvalued 20 years ago. Its P/E ratio was 47, or 27% higher than it is now (37).

(Source: FASTGraphs)

Another reason is that Microsoft only started paying dividends in 2003, so there are about three years when one could reinvest dividends in McDonald’s but not Microsoft. Those were very cheap shares compared to today.

Finally, we know from the Miller-Howard calculator that the benefits of reinvesting dividends really take off in the “teen years.” Those are included in the 20-year lookback period but not in the 10-year period.

Here is the 20-year comparison of McDonald’s and Microsoft from the Dividend Channel. The top graph shows “chocolate” and the bottom graph shows “vanilla” total investor returns over the 20-year period.

Closing Thoughts

The reason I wrote this article and its predecessors is to provide a different perspective on the reflexive tendency to reject or downplay the use of dividend stocks for people in their accumulation years.

The common assumption is that a younger person will build wealth faster with so-called growth stocks than with dividend payers. The reasoning is that a younger investor in their accumulation years does not need to pay attention to dividend income. He or she won’t need the income until they retire.

It is true that the younger investor may not need dividend income to spend. But they can sure use it to invest. It’s free cash flow into their investing business, which is a growth enterprise. Just as a growth company reinvests profits back into itself, the investor can reinvest their dividends back into their investing operation to make it grow.

A glance at the table above suggests that much growth for the investor (as distinguished from the company) does not necessarily come from stocks that are thought of as “growth” stocks. The flip side of the same coin is that “slow-growth” or “high yield” stocks can provide surprisingly good total investor returns that outstrip the price-only growth rates of the companies themselves.

Of course, if you choose the right growth stocks, they will in fact provide the best total returns. If the investor picks a few Microsofts or Apples, the common wisdom will be correct, at least for some period of time. Every generation has its rocket-ship stocks, and no amount of dividend reinvestment from value-style or slow-growth stocks will be able to match them in total return.

By the same token, some rockets crash and burn. Trying to pick the right ones is fraught with risk, a fact that many investors learn when they are in their 30s and 40s.

But the conventional wisdom that all dividend-paying, slow-growth stocks deliver less total returns than aggressive growth stocks is not correct. One can build quite a nest egg by buying dividend growth stocks and reinvesting the dividends. Compounded over many years, such a portfolio may end up with a higher total value than a “growth” portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, MCD, KMB, JNJ, PEP, PG, MMM, KO, T, CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.