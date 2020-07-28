Co-produced with Trapping Value

The market recovery has been uneven. While Technology shares have powered higher, industrials, banks and REITs have lagged. The oddities of the rally from the bottom don't just stop there. Growth shares have heavily outperformed, even though most companies in that index will report lower earnings year over year. The market is pricing in a strong recovery and there are some signs that certain things are normalizing faster than what we would expect.

As we process the new information, we have to decide whether to abandon old picks or double down on them. One such pick is Highland Income Fund (HFRO). HFRO was added to our portfolio in late January 2020. As a fund that focuses on moderately conservative investments, we felt it would be an apt choice for what was a late-cycle timeframe for the US economy. The Closed End Fund has drastically underperformed and done worse than our worst expectations. But there are two sides to this story. We go into why we are recommitting to double down here.

We Are Still Defensively Positioned

Before we get to the case for HFRO, we want to stress that at "High Dividend Opportunities", we are recommending a 45% allocation to fixed-income, as part of a balanced portfolio. This is in-line with the current economic climate where we prefer the more guaranteed set of returns from bonds and preferred shares versus the more tentative capital gains. This is also because many fixed-income products have little correlation with the equity markets, although the late February to end of March period created a perfect correlation across even this segment. While we see risks for a decent-sized pullback today, we believe that this segment will be more resilient in the next selloff.

HFRO's Investments

HFRO invests in a variety of asset classes with a focus on shorter-term senior loans. While other funds have taken on duration to generate excess returns, HFRO has done precisely the opposite. The ultra-short duration of the fund can be visualized in its most recent fact card. The average duration is at 49 days which makes these senior loans ultra short and very sensitive to interest rates. So these loans reset about every three months and that means that the company has a high level of income volatility as interest rates increase or decrease.

Source: Highland Income Fund Fact Sheet - March 31, 2020

That resetting can have good or bad consequences as rates can move up and down quickly. In general you want to have a "short duration" exposure when you expect rising rates. But the opposite has happened recently as the Fed slashed rates in the middle of the March selloff. This has decreased the income for the fund. On the flip side, we are hitting the zero bound and in many cases we are also hitting explicit floor levels for loans, so the income that is coming has bottomed out for the fund.

While it focuses on senior loans, there is a lot more to this fund. For starters it has about one fifth of its assets in Collateralized Loan Obligations or CLOs.

Source: Highland Income Fund Annual Report - Dec. 31, 2019

The fund also has a higher weight in preferred stock and that includes some of our favorite names like Crestwood Equity Partners LP 9.25% Preferred Units (CEQP.PR).

Source: Highland Income Fund Annual Report - Dec. 31, 2019

2020 Performance

Let us start off by saying that the fund did rather well thus far into 2020, although that might not be apparent. Investors are likely looking at the total return for 2020 and wondering whether we have taken a dive off the deep end.

The price action has been abysmal and HFRO has severely lagged the broader large cap index (SPY) as well as funds focused on preferred shares, like Nuveen Preferred and Income Securities Fund (JPS). It has outpaced some CLO focused funds like Eagle Point Credit (ECC), but that is a small consolation.

While that chart appears to show that there are few reasons to get excited, we do want to show what we believe to be the more relevant story. HFRO's price action has been predominantly driven by an ever expanding NAV discount.

Data by YCharts

How do things look if we just examine the Net Asset Value ('NAV') changes? Quite radically different. NAV has not fallen that much, but the price of the fund has which has significantly widened the discount to NAV.

Data by YCharts

In fact, HFRO has done a bit better than what we would have expected for a closed end fund taking on above average levels of leverage. Total return based on NAV changes is only a negative 5.8% for the year and this middles between JPS and iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR). However, the price of HFRO has fallen significantly lower, resulting in a discount to NAV of 38%.

Is The Discount Warranted?

At a 38% discount to NAV, HFRO joins a rare subset of Closed End Funds. Usually the sub 30% discounts are relegated to severely problematic funds or ones where the NAV is in question. HFRO does have assets that are subjected to a level 3 valuation. Level 3 assets are investments considered to be the very illiquid and hard to value, because they are not traded frequently. So it is difficult to give them a reliable and accurate "market price". Even certain Level 2 assets, which are more liquid than level 3 assets, can be marked unfairly at times. So it does pay to investigate this possibility.

By far the biggest investment that HFRO has, is a level 3 asset. Creek Pine Holdings, LLC, a preferred share private investment forms 20% of the total assets. While that is a huge concentration, we don't see it as problematic as our model high-yield portfolio is well diversified. HFRO forms a small part of what we own and if the fund believes in running a concentrated position, that is not something we are averse to. But let us examine if this asset looks impaired.

Looking deeper we also see Creek Pine Holdings LLC isn't that opaque. It is a JV agreement with CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) a publicly-traded REIT. In their filings, they refer to it as the "Triple T" joint venture. Here it appears that CTT is taking on the bulk of the risk.

…a preferred return of 10.25% to the Preferred Investors and a complete return of their equity contribution; a subsequent preferred return of 10.25% to CatchMark and return of CatchMark's equity contribution; and, finally, participation by CatchMark and the Preferred Investors in remaining distributions in percentages equal to 30% / 70%, respectively, until the Preferred Investors have received an internal rate of return of 12.5% and then 50% / 50% or, alternatively, 80% / 20% , respectively, to the extent the Preferred Investors received a return of their equity contributions prior to the second anniversary of the effective date of the limited partnership agreement, entitling the Preferred Investors to early repayment premiums." Source: CTT 10-Q

More importantly, regardless of what anyone thinks about the investment in Creek Pine Holdings LLC, the price of Lumber suggests that at a minimum there is little to be concerned about today.

Source: Stockcharts

The fund has also marked its CLOs and loan values (which are subject to either level 2 or level 3 pricing) down with the market movements. For example, this is the pricing from January:

Source: Highland Income Fund Fact Sheet - Dec. 31, 2019

Now fast forward one quarter and the CLO and Loan prices are down in line with where the sector is.

Source: Highland Income Fund Fact Sheet - March 31, 2020

One question investors may have is how did this fund's NAV hold up so well? The preferred shares and bonds held by the fund have rebounded very well and that has helped bring NAV back up. The fund also had a few short positions as well as long positions on the volatility index in March and that likely helped it offset some losses.

Distributions

This is a great income fund and pays out 7.7 cents a month for $0.924 annually. The current Net Asset Value of the fund is $12.58, so the fund is generating 7.3% off "Net Asset Value". At the current price the yield is a rather strong 11.8%. Since you are buying this at a huge discount, you are getting the benefits of a much higher yield than if you bought these same investments at par. We examined the distribution and it is covered thanks to the 20% plus exposure to CLOs which bump up the overall yield.

The Case Disappointment

The fund is currently suing Credit Suisse for almost $300 million, which was also the reason for the conversion to the CEF structure. This lawsuit got handed a big setback from the Texas Supreme Court. Their preferred shares press release goes into this in detail:

The case was filed in 2013 by Claymore Holdings LLC ("Claymore"), the Highland Capital Management and NexPoint affiliate (together "Highland") that pursued the collective claims on behalf of the Highland Income Fund and the NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) (together the "Funds"). Following a bench trial and jury trial, a trial court issued a judgment in favor of Claymore in 2015, which was confirmed by an appellate court in 2018. An appeal of that ruling sent the case to the Texas Supreme Court, which heard the case on January 8, 2020. The Court issued an order on the case on April 24, 2020. The Court's April 24 order affirmed in part and reversed in part the 2018 ruling from the court of appeals. The Court upheld the $40 million fraud verdict that resulted from the jury trial; however, it did not uphold the $211 million in equitable relief awarded to Claymore by the trial court following the bench trial. In its opinion, the Court noted procedural issues related to the calculation of damages among the reasons for reversing part of the appellate court ruling. The Court did not include a total award amount in its order, and instead remanded back to the trial court for a determination of damages. Source: HFRO Press Release

If they had won, they would ultimately collect about $200 million net boosting NAV by about 20%. The Supreme Court did uphold the verdict for the $40 million and did indeed uphold the verdict that HFRO was wronged. It simply disagreed about the extent to which HFRO was wronged. Hence, it is being sent back to the lower court for a likely substantially smaller settlement. We want to note that none of these amounts are booked to NAV as of today and any settlement whatsoever will boost NAV.

Conclusion

HFRO's performance has been rather painful to watch, especially in light of the fact that the broader indices have recovered from the March drawdown. But the smaller investments that HFRO focuses on track the small cap indices and these have lagged the market. HFRO's NAV has performed in line with expectations and we believe there is zero merit to the idea that its investments are being marked by management at higher than their fair value. In fact, HFRO is a fund that often goes under the radar due to low analyst coverage, and we believe that this is the reason for the current VERY HIGH discount to NAV of nearly 40%. We recommend to initiate a position or doubling down on this one, and expect a good return over the next 12 months as sanity returns to the pricing. With most fixed income investments, including preferred stocks, and bonds, being very expensive at the current prices, income investors should look for value where they can find it. HFRO represents one of the best high-income investments today for conservative investors, with a yield of almost 12%.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha

HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4300 members. Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HFRO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, Trapping Value, PendragonY, Preferred Stock Trader, and Long Player all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.