Introduction

This post continues my series about Brookfield (BAM) related entities. Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) is the youngest of four flagship limited partnerships (we call them subsidiaries though technically they are not) and is different from the other three (BIP, BEP, BPY). You might remember a story of Odysseus who was very cautious approaching the island of sirens. Their songs were irresistible but sirens were far from harmless. BBU, in a way, reminds me of these sirens with investment shrewdness being its sweet song.

BBU Structure

The detailed information about BBU is available on its site and I will be short. BAM span off BBU in June 2016 and still owns 63% of units. From time to time, BBU issues additional units and gradually reduces the BAM's ownership. Like other subsidiaries, BBU is Bermuda-based, fully controlled and managed by BAM, pays BAM management fees equal to 1.25% of total capitalization (BBU has about 151 M of units outstanding; @ current $29 it is about $4.4B in market cap), provides K-1 tax form (or T5013 form in Canada), and is listed in both New York and Toronto. However, BBU differs in 3 crucial aspects:

BBU pays a fixed dividend of $0.25 annually in quarterly installments and the distribution is not expected to grow. Why is it not expected to grow? Per BBU, funds reinvestment is supposed to foster unit appreciation. Why does BBU pay distributions at all? Probably, because some investors have a policy of avoiding stocks without dividends. Besides management fees, "BAM is entitled to incentive distributions equal to 20% of an increase in the volume-weighted average unit price of BBU over an established incentive distribution threshold" which is currently $41.96/unit (I am quoting the latest corporate profile presentation, slide 33). This is similar to the well-known high-watermark criterion for hedge fund remunerations: as long as a share/unit price/NAV is below the current high watermark, a hedge fund is not entitled to incentive remunerations. Once the average unit price gets above the high watermark for the quarter, BBU pays BAM in cash 20% of the total increase in market capitalization. The other three subsidiaries have well-defined investment mandates such as real estate or infrastructure or renewable power and are managed by highly specialized investors. In contrast, BBU can invest in almost anything with current holdings in construction, gambling, energy, debt, insurance, materials, industrial enterprises, gas stations, real estate, medical services, battery manufacturing, and so on. In short, it is a typical private equity company driven exclusively by opportunities available with almost no restrictions.

Investor's perspective of BBU

Typically, authors start with opportunities that a company provides for investors. But in BBU's case, there are so many risks and disadvantages, both general and unique, that I prefer to focus on them first. Its general risks are high leverage and political due to exposure primarily to India and Brazil. Being a true Brookfield entity, the partnership executes mitigation strategies that I described in my recent post about BIP. However, BBU's leverage is higher than BIP's (in Q1 20, $7B in proportional debt vs. $3B in equity) and, crucially, in many cases, its cash flows are not so resilient at all.

BBU's set of specific disadvantages does not make it more attractive. For one, it does not generate any income to speak of while other BAM's subsidiaries provide rich and growing distributions.

Next, BBU is less specialized than other subsidiaries. It does a lot of transactions in different industries and just because of this is more prone to investment mistakes. Please do not misunderstand me: I consider Cyrus Madon (BBU's CEO) and his team to be brilliant investors but the nature of the business makes errors of judgment more probable. Granted, BAM's deep pockets are able to compensate for some errors, but it is still a risk.

But the worst disadvantage for investors is BBU's incentive distributions or "performance fees" as Brookfield calls them. Other subsidiaries pay them as well but they are tied to stable distributions rather than the fickle stock market. Typically, people invest for two reasons: either to get income (irrelevant for BBU) or to enjoy significant capital growth in return for facing stock market risks. In BBU's case, the reward/risk balance is highly asymmetric. If BBU is successful its unit price may grow beyond its high watermark threshold. At that time, 20% of market cap increase IN CASH goes to BAM. Moreover, at the same moment of high unit prices, BBU is likely to issue additional units diluting investors. Sooner or later, the fickle market may go down again but the cash is irrevocably gone... So, BAM enjoys the benefits of market fluctuations at the expense of retail investors. To be fair, this is not very different from usual hedge funds operations and, as we know, some investors find it acceptable.

Numerically, performance fees vary from year to year. In 2018, BAM got $278M vs $0 in 2019. When things go well for BBU, BAM gets a disproportionately high share of success.

Is it possible to value BBU? I am skeptical. Multiple transactions transform the business constantly and blur measurements for the company as a whole. At the same time, BBU reporting is not detailed enough to measure holdings individually.

In presentations, BBU values itself based on EBITDA (with some adjustments) for segments (Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials) that group together businesses with some similarities. The EBITDA approach has some notorious skeptics (including Warren Buffett) and, at any rate, works for some businesses worse than for others. Since BBU invests in all kinds of businesses, valuation errors are difficult to avoid.

Assigning the same multiples to very different businesses grouped rather artificially together introduces further uncertainties. BBU comes up with a set of 4 different multiples that makes the whole process highly subjective and shaky. Even for more uniform BIP, arguably a better case for the EBITDA method, I showed that the EV/EBITDA ratio has exactly zero correlation with the unit price.

Due to transformations, changes of multiples, and reclassifications between groups, there is not enough continuity in BBU valuations from year to year. You can check it yourselves on slides from Investor's Days in 2018 and 2019 that I present below. However, the continuity turns out to be remarkably good for the final result per unit: $41-$46 in 2018 and $43-47 in 2019. Is it due to a coincidence, method robustness, or something else? I will leave it for you to judge.

BBU slides valuing the company from Investor's Day of 2018 and 2019

Now comes another disturbing issue: how do these valuations account for management and performance fees? They do not unless you think that ongoing cash outlays to BAM do not affect the BBU value.

The items mentioned make the determination of BBU's EV challenging to put it mildly. But due to leverage, errors in EV lead to even higher uncertainty in equity value that we are eventually interested in.

Say, you can determine the EV with 10% accuracy based on adjusted EBITDA. If you think it is easy, I would like to remind you that the typical margin of safety (in Graham-Buffett meaning) is about 30% and the area outside of one sigma in a normal distribution is 32%. For BBU, the ratio of EV to market cap is 2.4 (net debt of $7B and the undepressed market cap of about $5B instead of the actual $4.4B). And so, a modest 10% error in EV produces a 24% error in common units' value.

The BBU portfolio is complex and uncertainties in EV are expected to be higher than our hypothetical 10%. On BBU slides, the range of uncertainty in unit values is close to 10%, which implies that BBU can determine its EV with an accuracy of 10%/2.4~4%...

I am far from blaming Mr. Madon's team for these slides. It is next to impossible to value BBU without detailed knowledge about each company in the portfolio. So, investors are turning to BBU for help and BBU delivers what investors want in a plausible and digestible form.

Have you ever tried to value your own portfolio on EBITDA basis similar to BBU's presentation? Grouping all manufacturers together and assigning average multiples, then doing the same thing with service companies and so on? If not, why would BBU do it for any other purpose but PR?

Let me present a quote from Mr. Madon's Q1 20 Letter to Unitholders (he mentioned something similar on many occasions):

"The intrinsic value of BBU's units is best calculated as the present value of cashflows our operations will generate in the future."

I would expect BBU to focus closely on each particular investment, trying to predict its long-term cash flows or asset values without any "grouping" and average multiples, purely on the bottom-up basis (except for some top-down diversification) similar to what most investors do with their portfolios.

Incredible Investments

Certainly, actual results are the only way to judge investment performance regardless of any PR. BBU's investments more often than not imply complicated multi-step transactions with long investment cycles and the last judgment is due only upon full exit whenever it happens. BBU's 4-year track record necessarily includes either transactions initiated by its predecessor (i.e. BAM's private equity arm led by mostly the same team and we will not distinguish between them) or intermediate results. With these reservations, BBU's returns are nothing short of incredible. The company states its objective as generating 15-20% returns but, typically, BBU produces IRRs of 20%+ when measured over a full investment cycle. Mistakes happen but they are rare. Below are some recent examples from materials on BBU's site:

North American Palladium: BBU started working with NAP in 2013 by offering debt that was converted to equity in 2015. The company sold NAP at the end of 2019 generating IRR of 26% and MOC (multiple of capital) of 3.3, net proceeds of $130M.

Nova Cold: BBU entered the business (cold storage warehousing) in 2013 and exited in early 2020 generating 56% IRR and MOC of 13, net proceeds of $45M.

Quadrant Energy (Australian oil and gas company): exit in late 2018, IRR of 45% and MOC of 3 within 3.5 years, net proceeds of $130M.

Global Relocation Services Business: exit in June 2019 after 20 years of ownership, with IRR of 20%+ and $230M of net proceeds over several years of ownership.

BGIS (Global Facilities Management Business): exit in May 2019 after 4 years of ownership, IRR of 45%, MOC of 3.5, net proceeds $171M

In terms of size, these deals are rather modest for today's BBU but the company has materially ramped up the scale of its investments over the last several years. There has been no full exit for bigger deals yet but some intermediate results are already available and they are truly mind-boggling.

Westinghouse Electric Company was acquired in August 2018. LTM annualized EBITDA at the time was about $440M. At the end of 2019, it was approaching $600M with a long-term value potential of $700-800M. Initial equity invested (together with institutional partners) was $920 million ($405M at 44% share for BBU) with EV of about $4.6B including $3.7B of debt. Roughly speaking, EV/EBITDA multiple was about 10.5. If we assume the same multiple for EBITDA of $600M, the EV will be about $6.3B or close to $2.6B in equity or $1.1B at BIP share. We are talking about 2-3 MOC over 2 years or so with further potential. Granted, this is not the final result yet but it shows what is going on.

GrafTech (EAF) has been even more impressive…

GrafTech

Please accept my apologies for inserting personal experience into this story. Hopefully, some insights inspired by this experience will justify it. A disclosure is in order here: so far, EAF has been my only Brookfield-related investment (out of about 20 different trades) in which I lost money, simply and squarely (in several trades I broke even and some are still open).

There are two ways to produce steel: either from iron ore or using scrap as input. The second method is cheaper, more flexible, requires less capex, and quickly growing around the world. To melt scrap, you have to provide high voltage to graphite electrodes in electric arc furnaces. EAF manufactures these electrodes made of the so-called petroleum needle coke that the company mostly produces itself. Electrodes are fully consumed in the process and have to be replaced regularly. This is all you need to know to understand the long quote from Cyrus Madon's investment letter Q1 2018:

"For those who are new to our GrafTech story, this is a company which we acquired in 2015 for an equity purchase price of $855 million, our share of which was $295 million for a 34% stake in the business. In the past year, as a result of increasing demand and consolidating supplies, pricing for both graphite electrodes and petroleum needle coke increased very substantially. This enabled us to negotiate multi-year take-or-pay agreements for much of GrafTech's production at weighted average contract pricing of $9,700 per metric tons (over the next five years), double the historical average pricing. These long-term contracts were only possible due to the unique advantage GrafTech has over other large-scale graphite electrode producers, which is that it manufactures most of its own petroleum needle coke, a critical material in the production of graphite electrodes. All of this led us to complete a $1.5 billion debt issuance at GrafTech in February that resulted in a distribution of $384 million to Brookfield Business Partners. Following the end of the quarter, GrafTech issued a $750 million ($259 million to Brookfield Business Partners) dividend in the form of a promissory note and declared a cash dividend of $160 million ($55 million to Brookfield Business Partners). In April, we successfully completed an IPO of GrafTech for approximately 13% of the company at $15 per share, implying an enterprise value of approximately $7 billion. The offering generated gross proceeds of $571 million, or $197 million to Brookfield Business Partners. At this valuation, our investment is worth $2.2 billion, an increase of over 6.5 times our initial investment of $295 million, including proceeds in cash and notes of $830 million already received."

This was BBU at its best: a multi-step transaction generating MOC of over 6.5 over less than three years! After IPO, EAF attracted the attention of investors because of 2 reasons: the company was very cheap on the free cash flow yield or EV/EBITDA basis. By itself, it was not so surprising: steelmaking is a cyclical industry with fluctuating multiples depending on the cycle stage. But long-term "take or pay" contracts were a real lure! "Take or pay" contracts are normally associated with reliable cash flow producers such as pipelines and, in a way, EAF was presented as financially similar to a conservatively leveraged pipeline with unbelievable free cash flow yield! No other electrode manufacturer could guarantee long-term delivery because GrafTech was the only one producing its own petroleum needle coke. The latter had become a truly hot commodity after it found a new use in electrical vehicles besides traditional steelmaking.

That was a unique background of EAF popularity. Mohnish Pabrai, a well-known and highly regarded investor plunged in and explained his rationale in videos and transcripts (watch here for example, or multiple EAF related stories on SA). Plenty of investors cloned the strategy and EAF became one of the popular stocks.

For me, the story started in 2016 long before IPO and Pabrai's involvement, when I bought high-yielding GrafTech bonds at far below par value. One and a half years later, EAF refinanced these bonds above par producing handsome returns for me. Part of the proceeds I invested shortly in EAF shares at close to IPO prices ($15-16. Initially, BBU wanted to price IPO as high as $22). My reasoning was similar to Pabrai's.

After IPO, the shares started appreciation reaching $21 in several months. At that moment, BBU initiated a secondary offering at $20 and the stock went down but not much. Investors were thinking that BBU had to exit and selling shares was not a big deal as long as fundamentals (i.e. "take or pay" contracts) were in place. Afterward, BBU came up with another creative idea: EAF was generating significant free cash flow far above modest dividends, and this excess cash was used for buybacks from BBU only! EAF, fully controlled by BBU, called it "returning money to investors" even though using the singular form was more appropriate. Basically, BBU kept receiving cash in one form or another and everybody else (except for some traders) was supposed to stay happy with "take or pay" contracts. EAF's float was low and each BBU's move was causing wild gyrations.

I was particularly disturbed by two independent pieces of information. My friend who had worked most of his life in steelmaking was very skeptical about EAF investment. He told me there was no difference between GrafTech and Chinese electrodes (GrafTech was claiming superior quality) and their price had been volatile depending on the cycle stage. I knew about price volatility myself but when I told him about "take or pay" contracts he simply shrugged it away. The second message was more ominous and came from nobody less than Charlie Munger. He was recorded on a video (unfortunately I do not have a link) comparing IPOs prepared by private equity with dressing a girl to make her charms irresistible to her prospective husband… After this video, I got uneasy: is it possible that "take or pay" contracts were introduced, at least partially, as a ploy to facilitate BBU's exit from GrafTech? Once I probed this idea commenting on an EAF article on SA but nobody seemed to entertain it. I made a decision to sell at a loss.

Today, EAF is selling around $6 with BBU still looking for creative ways of exiting. Electrode shipments are down due to recession - the world does not need so much steel today. "Take or pay" contracts have turned out not to be written in steel and some counterparts dropped them completely while others adjusted prices. Pabrai has sold at a loss as well. And I still do not know for sure whether "take or pay" was a brilliant marketing idea or an attempt to change the industry or something in-between.

The ethical side of the exit process may raise some questions. And this is not the first time for BBU. Their most ethically questionable investment was in Teekay Offshore (TOO, now Altera Infrastructure, fully-owned by BBU with publicly traded preferred stocks. In this particular transaction, BBU profits have been elusive so far). If you are interested in details I will refer you to an SA publication by one of the participants with a telltale name: "Brookfield Business Partners: With a Partner Like This, Who Needs Enemies?"

I would never blame BBU business practices for my own loss. You have to know whom you are dealing with and be fully responsible for results. As a long-term BAM shareholder, I do not complain about BBU performance.

Quite a few of Brookfield transactions were on edge but always on the right side of it. Perhaps, BBU gets a bit closer to this edge than other Brookfield companies. Still, of many court challenges to Brookfield deals (including Teekay Offshore), none has succeeded to the best of my knowledge.

Conclusions

To finish, I will sum up my perspective:

If you are interested in Brookfield entities, BAM is your best bet and BBU is close to the end of the list

Investing in BBU is similar to investing in a hedge fund and it should be considered as a fund rather than a company

If you persist in your decision to invest in BBU, there is only one figure that is helpful: its high watermark threshold provided there are no true disasters on the horizon. Currently, it is $41.96 versus the unit price of about $29.

It is quite risky to invest alongside BBU or in BBU-sponsored transactions.

I have not even touched a topic of pandemic influence on BBU and this is intentional. As you may have already guessed I am not a fan of investing in BBU directly even in the best of times...

