It's been a strong start to the Q2 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and while we've seen quite a few misses on production guidance, the higher gold price (GLD) has picked up any of the slack. The most recent name to report earnings is Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF), and the company had a decent finish to FY2020 but still managed to post a massive miss on FY2020 production guidance. The senior gold producer reported annual gold production of 2.17 million ounces vs. a prior outlook of 2.45 million ounces, an 11% miss despite minimal disruptions from COVID-19. However, while it was a difficult year for the company operationally, the valuation here remains reasonable, given its massive reverse base and industry-leading margins. Therefore, I see the stock as a Hold at $24.00.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Newcrest Mining released its fiscal Q4 and FY2020 results last week, and we saw a strong start to what was otherwise a disappointing year operationally for the company. Newcrest had previously guided for gold production of 4.5 million ounces at the mid-point, and copper production of 137,000 tonnes, and came in quite shy of these estimates with just 2.17 million ounces of gold produced, and 137,000 tonnes of copper. The significant miss was tied to a challenging year at the company's most significant contributor to gold production, Lihir, which struggled with lower grades for most of the year. Fortunately, however, the 21% higher realized gold price offset the 11% miss on production guidance. Let's take a closer look at the company's primary operations below.

(Source: Company Website, Company News Release)

As we can see from the chart above, Newcrest's low-cost Cadia Mine had a solid year and strong finish to FY2020, with fiscal Q4 gold production of 236,700 ounces and annual gold production of 843,300 ounces. The latter figure was well above FY2020 guidance of 820,000 ounces. From a cost standpoint, costs continue to remain at industry-leading levels, with all-in sustaining costs in FY2020 of $160/oz, representing margins of nearly 90%. The exceptional performance at Cadia was a result of a marginally higher mill throughput of 31.8 million tonnes in FY2020 vs. 31.7 million tonnes in the year prior. This slightly higher throughput and higher gold recovery rates slightly offset the lower grades year-over-year but were not enough to avoid a drop in production from FY2019 levels.

(Source: Mining.com)

However, while gold production was down almost 8% year-over-year from 912,000 ounces to 843,000 ounces, this is still one of the most robust gold operations worldwide held by any company. It's also worth noting that the mine was up against tough year-over-year comps with record gold production in FY2019. The more significant news in the quarter was the confirmation from Newcrest that there is enough water to continue production for at least another two years, a worry for investors previously given the severe drought we've seen the past couple of years in New South Wales. While the recent rainfall helped, the company has also taken steps to optimize the use of onsite bores, and Newcrest has other water saving efficiency measures in place. This is a big deal for Newcrest. The key to high margins is Cadia, so the confirmation that we shouldn't have any water issues for at least two years and likely longer should give investors more confidence that the investment thesis here remains intact.

(Source: Company Website, Company News Release)

Moving over to the company's Telfer Mine, we saw annual gold production of 393,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,281/oz. While these production figures were ahead of the guidance mid-point of 380,000 ounces, production was down 13% year-over-year, from 451,900 ounces in FY2019. The culprit for the significantly lower production was lower throughput in FY2020, despite slightly higher grades year-over-year (0.90 grams per tonne gold vs. 0.72 grams per tonne gold). Given that we saw considerably fewer ounces produced, it's no surprise that costs were up nearly 3% year-over-year.

(Source: Greatland Gold Company Presentation)

Fortunately, there is good news for the underperforming Telfer Mine, and this is the fact that the Havieron deposit 45 kilometers to the east continues to yield exceptional results. Based on further drilling this year, it's looking like Havieron might be one of the most significant discoveries this year, outside of Musgrave Minerals' (OTCPK:MGVMF) White Light Discovery, and this would be great news for Newcrest. This is because Newcrest, currently, has earned a 40% interest in Havieron, and the deposit would be able to feed high-grade gold and copper to the Telfer plant. It would also fix the reserve issues at Telfer, as we're now down to just 1.4 million ounces of reserves at the mine. While it's too early to put a concrete number on the Havieron resource size, it's looking like this could easily be a 1.5-2.0 million ounce high-grade gold deposit with a copper component. Some of the highlight holes are shown below:

139.4 meters at 2.9 grams per tonne gold and 0.39% copper

167.4 meters at 2.4 grams per tonne gold and 0.66% copper

82 meters at 6.1 grams per tonne gold and 0.41% copper

(Source: Company Website, Company News Release)

Finally, in Papua New Guinea, we saw a challenging year for the company's Lihir Mine as well. Annual gold production came in at 775,000 ounces, and this was well below the guidance mid-point of 800,000 ounces. This translated to a 17% drop in production year-over-year, driven by significantly lower grades (2.38 grams per tonne gold vs. 2.86 grams per tonne gold). Meanwhile, costs were also up massively year-over-year ($1,206/oz vs. $887/oz) reflecting higher sustaining capital, COVID-19 related costs, and the much lower production. The lower grades were a result of difficult mining and geothermal conditions experienced throughout the year. Unfortunately, they led to a sub-optimal blend of ore being fed to the processing plant, which had a significant adverse impact on grades.

Fortunately, the silver lining was that even with two mines massively underperforming, Cadia outperformed, and the 20% jump in the gold price picked up the slack. This isn't any reason to praise Newcrest, but the good news is that it can't get much worse than having two primary operations struggling for most of the year. As noted earlier, Newcrest reported an average realized gold selling price in FY2020, and this should improve to $1,700/oz for FY2021 based on recent prices. This is because the company is already enjoying an average gold price of $1,825/oz for Q1 2021 (July).

(Source: Company Presentation)

So, why bother with Newcrest after a year of declining gold production and rising costs? The one differentiator for Newcrest is gold reserves, and the company has two of the largest reserve bases in the world among operating assets. As shown in the chart above, Lihir and Cadia dwarf the majority of other operating mines worldwide, which means that Newcrest will not likely have to do much M&A over the next decade to maintain or grow its production profile. Meanwhile, the company has over 110 million ounces of gold resources and is currently trading below $300.00/oz based on those resources. Given that we're seeing sub-1-million ounce gold producers bought out for over US$200/oz in Tier-1 jurisdictions like Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) and Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF), one could argue that Newcrest is quite reasonably valued as a 2.2 million-ounce producer at a similar valuation per ounce standpoint. Therefore, while FY2020 certainly could have been better, I see Newcrest as reasonably priced at $24.00.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While FY2020 wasn't Newcrest's year, I believe much of the operational weakness is priced in at $24.00 per share. Meanwhile, the exploration results from Havieron suggest that Telfer could be a much better mine within two to three years with the addition of this high-grade ore, so Lihir is the only mine that needs to see a material turnaround. Based on Newcrest's industry-leading margins, predominantly Tier-1 jurisdictions, and low enterprise value per ounce on a resource basis, I see the stock as a Hold. If we were to see Newcrest pullback below $22.65 before year-end, I believe this would be a low-risk buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.