Neste (OTCPK:NTOIF) is a company we've been interested ever since renewable diesel came on our radar. During COVID-19, despite the nightmare that the oil industry experienced, renewable diesel, which is served into regulated markets where blending requirements are mandated, stood strong, even improving in profitability. The continued depression after the initial shock in oil is still in stark contrast to the path that the renewable diesel is traveling, where Neste's renewable products segment profitability continued to improve in Q2, offsetting the weakness in refinery. Although we believe Darling (DAR) is still a better exposure to renewable diesel than Neste is, we continue to believe in the renewable diesel opportunity and would be confident in Neste's dividend.

Despite Refinery Weakness

Despite the relatively marginal impact of the refinery business for Neste at this point, it still had a substantial negative impact due to the exceptionally weak oil environment we've had. Much of the decline is a consequence of reduced value of oil inventories held by the company, but the rest is due to the pressured crack spread. During the worst of COVID-19, persisting utilization with very low oil prices was a boon to refinery crack spreads, which held strong much longer than the industry at large. However, now that the demand for oil has settled at lower levels and oil has been priced accordingly, refinery businesses are struck both by a utilization problem, impacting both margins and volume, as well as crack spreads, which is solely a margin problem. Altogether, this means that refineries are in a very tough spot.

In the face of the substantial decline in oil products, renewable products have been going strong. Renewable products have been bolstered by two things. Firstly, the regulated end markets, where blending requirements require a certain amount of renewable diesel and biodiesel, of which renewable diesel is easily gaining the market share due to its superior properties. Secondly, a stronger base demand for diesel over other crude products, where the substantial demand from freight for diesel, a fuel that has seen resilient use during COVID-19, is keeping diesel relatively relevant. These two things have been able to maintain volume growth to outpace the margin contraction on renewable diesel, where COVID-19 would inevitably have an effect. The consequence is, of course, the growth in EBITDA.

Decent Value and Even a Dividend

Although we think there's more value in a company like Darling, there is certainly value to be had in Neste. Renewable diesel businesses, as illustrated by the <3 year payback periods on Diamond Green Diesel's (DGD) assets under Darling and Valero (NYSE:VLO), have very high returns on net assets and invested capital. These high returns maintained during COVID-19 and a low interest rate environment should be able to fairly justify rather high multiples. Using a target multiple analysis, we can see that Neste's valuation is safe.

Applying a conservative 30% discount due to the reliance on regulatory markets to support the product, we still see that Neste's EV/RBITDA multiple is in line with the target multiple. Even considering a hefty regulatory discount, Neste's price is in no way exorbitant. With strong and reliable economics, the 2.5% dividend is not bad either.

Final Remarks

The risks to the thesis have not changed much. Regulatory changes, including the removal of the BTC once again, would seriously impact the business, which is why we've included a regulatory discount. Moreover, there are risks related to the renewable diesel market in general. It is very efficient for refineries to tack on renewable diesel production to their operations. It would not be good for Neste if the US refiners started adding renewable diesel capacity to their facilities, which would flood one of Neste's chief markets. Another risk is that deforestation is one of the reasons that renewable diesel hasn't taken off, since palm oil-based renewable diesel and other variants are not really sustainable on that basis. This could hinder more regulatory adoption. Nonetheless, there is opportunity Neste. Oil lobbies would prefer renewable diesel over other renewable energy sources, so the adoption of renewable diesel within government mandates may increase. Moreover, the weakness in refinery will draw attention to the renewable diesel operations of Valero, a widely covered independent refinery, which could drive further interest in Neste as a European renewable diesel exposure. Both of these things could end up lowering the regulatory discount too as renewable diesel prospects rise, raising its valuation. Finally, the dividend is healthy.

Although we think Neste is a good company, and that it is not a burden on a portfolio, we still think Darling is better. DGD, integrated with Darling's fat procurement, makes their renewable diesel in a way that is clearly sustainable, since it comes from waste products from relatively sustainable industries. Although Neste has a substantial portion of their renewable diesel production coming from residues as feedstock, DGD is particularly well positioned. Considering also that the renewable diesel operations are being given negligible value by markets in the US as well, we'd definitely prefer their value proposition too.

