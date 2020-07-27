Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) is up a stellar 20+% year-to-date but has led the way down in recent sell-off.
QQQ's solid earnings growth and relative value to bonds offset overstretched valuations based on conventional metrics.
Bearish technical pattern in CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) points to another leg higher in QQQ and broader market.
The relentless rally in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) finally came to a pause, as QQQ declined for second week in a row and -3% off its all-time highs. In the process, QQQ worked off extreme overbought conditions by closing back under its 50-week upper Bollinger Band for the first time in 3 weeks:
As shown above, QQQ's recent levitation above the upper band bears similarities to the early year melt-up, which ended abruptly when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. That being said, absent another once-in-a-century catalyst, we would not hold our breath for a repeat of the Q1 crash. Historically, pullbacks in QQQ have tended to be shallow after similar overstretched technicals. In fact, more often than not, QQQ actually would continue marching higher in the ensuing month after closing below its 50-week upper Bollinger Band for the first time in at least 3 weeks:
Forward Chg % In QQQ After Closing Back Under 50-Week Upper Bollinger Band For The First Time In >= 3 Weeks:
|Date
|QQQ
|Past 4-Week Chg%
|
# Weeks Above Boll Band
|Forward Chg In QQQ
|2-Weeks
|4-Weeks
|12-Weeks
|6/23/2003
|29.83
|-1.00%
|4
|6.74%
|6.60%
|15.92%
|9/22/2003
|32.58
|-4.01%
|4
|7.46%
|4.97%
|8.84%
|12/13/2004
|39.47
|0.66%
|3
|1.14%
|-2.63%
|-5.83%
|12/12/2005
|41.58
|-0.74%
|4
|-2.81%
|3.37%
|-2.45%
|11/5/2007
|50.00
|-4.65%
|7
|-0.32%
|4.66%
|-8.82%
|11/22/2010
|52.77
|-1.68%
|6
|3.26%
|3.73%
|11.29%
|12/27/2010
|54.46
|0.14%
|4
|4.66%
|2.33%
|4.37%
|2/21/2011
|57.65
|0.47%
|3
|-2.01%
|-1.41%
|0.21%
|4/9/2012
|66.19
|-1.12%
|10
|1.59%
|-3.04%
|-3.13%
|6/10/2013
|72.28
|-1.54%
|6
|-1.40%
|4.18%
|6.43%
|8/12/2013
|75.48
|0.15%
|3
|-0.01%
|3.42%
|9.35%
|11/4/2013
|82.54
|0.47%
|3
|1.76%
|4.19%
|4.52%
|9/8/2014
|99.48
|0.43%
|3
|-0.70%
|-5.07%
|5.93%
|12/8/2014
|102.67
|-1.16%
|4
|2.31%
|-0.05%
|4.62%
|3/20/2017
|130.63
|-0.09%
|6
|1.03%
|1.48%
|5.76%
|5/15/2017
|137.84
|1.36%
|3
|4.08%
|0.22%
|3.09%
|1/29/2018
|164.61
|0.07%
|4
|0.21%
|0.84%
|-1.53%
|2/24/2020
|205.8
|-10.21%
|10
|-6.54%
|-9.96%
|11.59%
|7/20/2020
|255.56
|1.34%
|3
|Average
|1.13%
|0.99%
|3.90%
|Median
|1.08%
|1.90%
|4.57%
|% Positive
|61.11%
|66.67%
|72.22%
In brief, February's crash ought to be treated as an outlier event based on the above historical analysis.
Now vs. 1999: This Time Is Different
Amid breaking record highs day after day and surging past 10,000 in the face of the worst recession since the Great Depression, the mind-boggling price action in Nasdaq is increasingly being compared to the dot-com bubble. Here are a couple of examples:
- Top 5 companies in S&P 500 are more concentrated than during 2000:
- Price ratio between Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 surpassed 2000 peak
Yet, the macro and fundamental backdrop is vastly different now than 2 decades ago. For one, thanks to persistently low inflation and the Fed's unprecedented monetary stimulus, the 10-year Treasury yield has dipped under QQQ's dividend yield for the first time ever. Note that 20 years ago, the Treasury yield was north of 5% while QQQ did not even pay a dividend:
While conventional valuation metrics such as P/E, EV/EBITDA, etc. have no doubt been overstretched by any historical standards, the ultra-low interest rate regime has changed the measuring stick with regards to the value of earnings growth. Another crucial difference between now and then is that QQQ's dividend growth has been consistently positive for the past decade:
On top of that, majority of QQQ's top holdings have had resilient, double-digit EBITDA growth in spite of a challenging economic environment, leading to continued buying pressure in QQQ and widening divergence between tech and the rest.
|Symbol
|Name
|Weight
|EBITDA Growth (YoY)
|EBITDA Growth (FWD)
|Dividend / Share Growth (YoY)
|
Dividend / Share Growth (FWD)
|AAPL
|Apple Inc
|11.74%
|-0.05%
|0.78%
|8.38%
|5.48%
|MSFT
|Microsoft Corp
|11.21%
|20.52%
|14.59%
|8.10%
|10.87%
|AMZN
|Amazon.com Inc
|10.87%
|15.37%
|22.83%
|NM
|-
|FB
|Facebook Inc A
|4.08%
|18.34%
|13.20%
|NM
|-
|GOOGL
|Alphabet Inc A
|3.81%
|12.53%
|13.00%
|NM
|-
|GOOG
|Alphabet Inc Class C
|3.72%
|12.53%
|13.00%
|NM
|-
|TSLA
|Tesla Inc
|2.61%
|46.81%
|47.46%
|NM
|-
|
QQQ Top 7 Holdings
|48.04%
|14.32%
|14.50%
|3.94%
|3.88%
As such, comparisons between now and 1999 are rendered irrelevant given their polar opposite corporate fundamentals and interest rate environment in our opinion.
VIX Triggers Buy Signal In Broader Stock Market
After spiking to the highest since the 2008 Great Financial Crisis, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) has gradually normalized and finally dipped under its 200-day moving average for the first time in more than 100 trading days last week:
The technical development is especially significant following a major market turmoil (defined here as the VIX having been above the 200DMA for more than 75 days in a row), as it is typically followed with more upside in the Nasdaq 100 and broader market based on historical data since 1990:
Forward Chg % In NDX After VIX Closed Under 200DMA For The First Time In >= 75 Trading Days
|Date
|VIX
|200DMA
|NDX
|
# Consecutive Days VIX Above 200DMA
|NDX Forward Chg
|2-Week
|4-Week
|12-Week
|6/27/1996
|14.19
|14.75
|671
|102
|-5.27%
|-7.56%
|9.78%
|4/16/1997
|17.64
|18.04
|799
|96
|9.52%
|13.93%
|26.47%
|11/19/1998
|25.50
|25.96
|1,537
|78
|2.36%
|9.90%
|32.99%
|11/15/2002
|26.65
|27.82
|1,061
|105
|5.17%
|-5.22%
|-9.82%
|12/21/2007
|18.47
|18.77
|2,112
|170
|-7.02%
|-12.68%
|-18.84%
|3/18/2009
|40.06
|40.78
|1,207
|131
|3.77%
|9.08%
|23.89%
|12/13/2011
|25.41
|25.61
|2,268
|99
|1.09%
|4.36%
|14.13%
|5/9/2018
|13.42
|13.65
|6,893
|79
|0.88%
|4.60%
|5.51%
|2/1/2019
|16.14
|16.55
|6,876
|79
|2.61%
|4.01%
|13.83%
|7/17/2020
|25.68
|26.63
|10,645
|103
|Average
|1.46%
|2.27%
|10.88%
|Median
|2.36%
|4.36%
|13.83%
|% Positive
|77.78%
|66.67%
|77.78%
In short, the VIX closing under the 200-day moving average after an extended period of time is yet another confirmation that the recovery rally in the broader stock market has more room to go. As such, we would continue to add tactical long positions on dips while holding on to our core long-term positions, including the semiconductor (SMH) and biotech (XBI) ETFs which we have written about in the past.
