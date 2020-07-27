Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) is up a stellar 20+% year-to-date but has led the way down in recent sell-off.

The relentless rally in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) finally came to a pause, as QQQ declined for second week in a row and -3% off its all-time highs. In the process, QQQ worked off extreme overbought conditions by closing back under its 50-week upper Bollinger Band for the first time in 3 weeks:

As of 2020/07/24. Source: WingCapital Investments

As shown above, QQQ's recent levitation above the upper band bears similarities to the early year melt-up, which ended abruptly when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. That being said, absent another once-in-a-century catalyst, we would not hold our breath for a repeat of the Q1 crash. Historically, pullbacks in QQQ have tended to be shallow after similar overstretched technicals. In fact, more often than not, QQQ actually would continue marching higher in the ensuing month after closing below its 50-week upper Bollinger Band for the first time in at least 3 weeks:

Forward Chg % In QQQ After Closing Back Under 50-Week Upper Bollinger Band For The First Time In >= 3 Weeks:

Date QQQ Past 4-Week Chg% # Weeks Above Boll Band Forward Chg In QQQ 2-Weeks 4-Weeks 12-Weeks 6/23/2003 29.83 -1.00% 4 6.74% 6.60% 15.92% 9/22/2003 32.58 -4.01% 4 7.46% 4.97% 8.84% 12/13/2004 39.47 0.66% 3 1.14% -2.63% -5.83% 12/12/2005 41.58 -0.74% 4 -2.81% 3.37% -2.45% 11/5/2007 50.00 -4.65% 7 -0.32% 4.66% -8.82% 11/22/2010 52.77 -1.68% 6 3.26% 3.73% 11.29% 12/27/2010 54.46 0.14% 4 4.66% 2.33% 4.37% 2/21/2011 57.65 0.47% 3 -2.01% -1.41% 0.21% 4/9/2012 66.19 -1.12% 10 1.59% -3.04% -3.13% 6/10/2013 72.28 -1.54% 6 -1.40% 4.18% 6.43% 8/12/2013 75.48 0.15% 3 -0.01% 3.42% 9.35% 11/4/2013 82.54 0.47% 3 1.76% 4.19% 4.52% 9/8/2014 99.48 0.43% 3 -0.70% -5.07% 5.93% 12/8/2014 102.67 -1.16% 4 2.31% -0.05% 4.62% 3/20/2017 130.63 -0.09% 6 1.03% 1.48% 5.76% 5/15/2017 137.84 1.36% 3 4.08% 0.22% 3.09% 1/29/2018 164.61 0.07% 4 0.21% 0.84% -1.53% 2/24/2020 205.8 -10.21% 10 -6.54% -9.96% 11.59% 7/20/2020 255.56 1.34% 3 Average 1.13% 0.99% 3.90% Median 1.08% 1.90% 4.57% % Positive 61.11% 66.67% 72.22%

In brief, February's crash ought to be treated as an outlier event based on the above historical analysis.

Now vs. 1999: This Time Is Different

Amid breaking record highs day after day and surging past 10,000 in the face of the worst recession since the Great Depression, the mind-boggling price action in Nasdaq is increasingly being compared to the dot-com bubble. Here are a couple of examples:

Top 5 companies in S&P 500 are more concentrated than during 2000:

Source: Zero Hedge

Price ratio between Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 surpassed 2000 peak

Source: Bloomberg

Yet, the macro and fundamental backdrop is vastly different now than 2 decades ago. For one, thanks to persistently low inflation and the Fed's unprecedented monetary stimulus, the 10-year Treasury yield has dipped under QQQ's dividend yield for the first time ever. Note that 20 years ago, the Treasury yield was north of 5% while QQQ did not even pay a dividend:

Source: WingCapital Investments

While conventional valuation metrics such as P/E, EV/EBITDA, etc. have no doubt been overstretched by any historical standards, the ultra-low interest rate regime has changed the measuring stick with regards to the value of earnings growth. Another crucial difference between now and then is that QQQ's dividend growth has been consistently positive for the past decade:

Source: WingCapital Investments

On top of that, majority of QQQ's top holdings have had resilient, double-digit EBITDA growth in spite of a challenging economic environment, leading to continued buying pressure in QQQ and widening divergence between tech and the rest.

Symbol Name Weight EBITDA Growth (YoY) EBITDA Growth (FWD) Dividend / Share Growth (YoY) Dividend / Share Growth (FWD) AAPL Apple Inc 11.74% -0.05% 0.78% 8.38% 5.48% MSFT Microsoft Corp 11.21% 20.52% 14.59% 8.10% 10.87% AMZN Amazon.com Inc 10.87% 15.37% 22.83% NM - FB Facebook Inc A 4.08% 18.34% 13.20% NM - GOOGL Alphabet Inc A 3.81% 12.53% 13.00% NM - GOOG Alphabet Inc Class C 3.72% 12.53% 13.00% NM - TSLA Tesla Inc 2.61% 46.81% 47.46% NM - QQQ Top 7 Holdings 48.04% 14.32% 14.50% 3.94% 3.88%

Source: Seeking Alpha

As such, comparisons between now and 1999 are rendered irrelevant given their polar opposite corporate fundamentals and interest rate environment in our opinion.

VIX Triggers Buy Signal In Broader Stock Market

After spiking to the highest since the 2008 Great Financial Crisis, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) has gradually normalized and finally dipped under its 200-day moving average for the first time in more than 100 trading days last week:

Source: WingCapital Investments

The technical development is especially significant following a major market turmoil (defined here as the VIX having been above the 200DMA for more than 75 days in a row), as it is typically followed with more upside in the Nasdaq 100 and broader market based on historical data since 1990:

Forward Chg % In NDX After VIX Closed Under 200DMA For The First Time In >= 75 Trading Days

Date VIX 200DMA NDX # Consecutive Days VIX Above 200DMA NDX Forward Chg 2-Week 4-Week 12-Week 6/27/1996 14.19 14.75 671 102 -5.27% -7.56% 9.78% 4/16/1997 17.64 18.04 799 96 9.52% 13.93% 26.47% 11/19/1998 25.50 25.96 1,537 78 2.36% 9.90% 32.99% 11/15/2002 26.65 27.82 1,061 105 5.17% -5.22% -9.82% 12/21/2007 18.47 18.77 2,112 170 -7.02% -12.68% -18.84% 3/18/2009 40.06 40.78 1,207 131 3.77% 9.08% 23.89% 12/13/2011 25.41 25.61 2,268 99 1.09% 4.36% 14.13% 5/9/2018 13.42 13.65 6,893 79 0.88% 4.60% 5.51% 2/1/2019 16.14 16.55 6,876 79 2.61% 4.01% 13.83% 7/17/2020 25.68 26.63 10,645 103 Average 1.46% 2.27% 10.88% Median 2.36% 4.36% 13.83% % Positive 77.78% 66.67% 77.78%

In short, the VIX closing under the 200-day moving average after an extended period of time is yet another confirmation that the recovery rally in the broader stock market has more room to go. As such, we would continue to add tactical long positions on dips while holding on to our core long-term positions, including the semiconductor (SMH) and biotech (XBI) ETFs which we have written about in the past.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMH, XBI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have intraday options, futures or other derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.