Even if deals push out due to the pandemic in the near term, Palo Alto Networks' long-term viability is sound.

Management believes the pandemic is an accelerant in its cloud strategy, as businesses move to secure both on-premises offices and potentially employees' homes.

Amid the rush to invest in software stocks that have benefited from the pandemic and shift to work-from-home, here's another one that has been forgotten and left in the dust: Palo Alto Networks (PANW). The longtime maker of endpoint security, and a company that is now trying to be an all-in-one platform package for all security-related needs, has seen a lift in demand thanks to the shift from secure corporate offices to remote work arrangements, and these shifts are a huge accelerant to Palo Alto Networks' long-term strategy of shifting its business toward a cloud-based deployment and billings model.

Yet in spite of this recent strength, investors are still skeptical on Palo Alto Networks, due primarily to rising competition from startups like Zscaler (ZS) and slower sales execution last year. Shares of Palo Alto Networks are flat year-to-date, whereas most other software stocks (especially those benefiting from work-from-home) have seen double-digit lifts.

Data by YCharts

In my view, it's an excellent time for investors to review the bullish thesis for Palo Alto Networks - especially as the company's valuation amid its recent fundamental strength appears to be disjointed. We'll discuss valuation in a bit more detail later in this article, but let's quickly glance at all the bullish drivers behind the investment thesis for Palo Alto Networks:

Hybrid work arrangements are driving increased security spend. Companies used to focus on setting up network firewalls for corporate campuses only. Now, with employees going remote all across the country and accessing their internal work applications through the internet, IT departments have had to redesign and buffer up their security stack to accommodate remote work. Unsurprisingly, Palo Alto Networks has seen revenue trends lift from FY19 in the wake of the coronavirus, and I believe this is strength that can be sustained.

Companies used to focus on setting up network firewalls for corporate campuses only. Now, with employees going remote all across the country and accessing their internal work applications through the internet, IT departments have had to redesign and buffer up their security stack to accommodate remote work. Unsurprisingly, Palo Alto Networks has seen revenue trends lift from FY19 in the wake of the coronavirus, and I believe this is strength that can be sustained. Security remains a top-of-mind issue, especially with recent high-profile hacks. Remote work isn't the only tailwind for Palo Alto Networks - cybersecurity topics have been creating several headlines all year, including the recent Twitter (TWTR) hack, concerns over "Zoombombing" that led to several companies temporarily banning Zoom (ZM) from corporate devices, and U.S.-China tensions flaring up over potential security leaks in Chinese-owned social media app TikTok. All of these headlines continue to make cybersecurity a C-level priority.

Remote work isn't the only tailwind for Palo Alto Networks - cybersecurity topics have been creating several headlines all year, including the recent Twitter (TWTR) hack, concerns over "Zoombombing" that led to several companies temporarily banning Zoom (ZM) from corporate devices, and U.S.-China tensions flaring up over potential security leaks in Chinese-owned social media app TikTok. All of these headlines continue to make cybersecurity a C-level priority. Best in class security vendor building a wide-ranging platform. Palo Alto Networks has expanded its capabilities beyond the firewalls that the company started with, and in times of uncertainty, IT departments are preferring to stick with better-known and stable names rather than purchasing from startup vendors.

Palo Alto Networks is a core example of the "growth at a reasonable price" tech stocks that I favor investing in. Stick with this company and hold on for the long term.

Long-term growth runway supported by strong FQ3 results

In the company's most recent fiscal third-quarter results, Palo Alto Networks' revenues grew 20% y/y, accelerating over the high-teens growth rate at which the company was growing pre-pandemic in Q1 and Q2. Billings, meanwhile, were even stronger at +24% y/y:

Figure 1. Palo Alto Networks Q3 highlights Source: Palo Alto Networks Q3 earnings deck

This is an obvious indicator of the strength that the company has seen since the pandemic began. Here is how Palo Alto Networks positioned the impact of the coronavirus on its business, plus how that translates into longer-term demand for its products. In its Q3 shareholder letter, management wrote:

Businesses that have relied on physical presence – and lots of labor – will need to focus on automation and accelerate their digital transformations across multiple areas, including logistics, pricing and many others. These transitions will be harder to execute until we establish this new rhythm around flexible working. In the new world, digital transformations can be accelerated by cloud transformations, and therefore we anticipate increased activity around our customers moving to the cloud. Remote work infrastructures will need to become more robust and necessary across most organizations; this is not a passing trend. Additionally, we expect a concurrent change in networking architectures to support cloud transformations. We see this as an opportunity for us to invest, not to be cautious. We also expect a renewed interest in homes being secured. As many of us split our time and work from home, enterprises are keen to ensure that employees are secured at home and not just in the office."

In addition, Palo Alto Networks has noted that given the uncertainties driven by the coronavirus, customers have shifted their buying preferences toward more well-recognized, stable brands like Palo Alto Networks. This makes intuitive sense because cybersecurity is an integral part of a customer's IT stack and needs to be continuously supported. Installing a security platform from a startup gives no confidence in that startup's ability to continue supporting that product. Again per commentary in the shareholder letter:

A final note on the overall business landscape: We may experience a contraction in the number of players in the cybersecurity ecosystem, specifically in the number of smaller providers. In these risk-averse times, we believe customers will prefer to work with larger, financially stable partners, who can be on call and help when things go wrong, which they invariably do. Given the uniquely fragmented nature of our industry, we are likely to see more demand by CTOs for reduction of security vendors in the IT stack and potential consolidation as a result."

One of the most important factors when considering technology sector investments is the size of the market ahead of the company. This is no concern for Palo Alto Networks, which estimates its TAM at ~$73 billion:

Figure 2. Palo Alto Networks TAM Source: Palo Alto Networks Q3 earnings deck

Important for investors to note is that Palo Alto Networks no longer views itself as just "the next-gen firewall company," and has removed that labeling from its brand. Instead, the company now wants to be the central platform for its customer's security needs.

Palo Alto Networks' new "next gen security" products, which grew billings at 88% y/y in Q3, are Cortex and Prisma. The former is an advanced AI-driven tool for predicting and responding to security threats, while the latter is a cloud-based network security platform that has seen tremendous customer response amid the remote-work surge. Continued product development furthers Palo Alto Networks' goal of becoming a holistic security platform for its customers, rather than customers deploying a patchwork of different tools for their security needs.

Cash flow appeal

Palo Alto Networks is also one of the strongest cash flow stocks in the cybersecurity space. Take a look at its historical FCF trends in the chart below:

Figure 3. Palo Alto Networks FCF history

Source: Palo Alto Networks Q3 earnings deck

Last year's adjusted free cash flow, excluding spend related to the company's new headquarters buildout, was $1.07 billion, up 16% y/y, and at a 36.9% margin.

Let's assume that Palo Alto Networks can retain that margin heading into FY21. Against Wall Street's consensus revenue expectations for FY21 of $3.96 billion (a conservative +17% y/y forecast), that would indicate Palo Alto Networks generating $1.46 billion in cash flows.

At Palo Alto Networks' current share prices near $244, the stock trades at a market cap of $23.52 billion. Netting out the $2.30 billion of cash and $1.48 billion of convertible debt ($0.82 billion net cash) gives us an enterprise value of $22.70 billion.

That would represent a valuation multiple of just 15.5x EV/FY21 FCF, assuming consensus 17% y/y revenue growth and FCF margins flat to FY19.

Key takeaways

For a company growing its top-line revenues and billings at north of 20% y/y and addressing a large >$70 billion TAM with multiple security products under its platform, I'd say a ~15x forward FCF multiple is incredibly modest for Palo Alto Networks. In my view, a ~20x FCF multiple (on-par with revenue growth) is more reasonable, and implies a price target of $310 for Palo Alto Networks (27% upside from current levels). I'm long here.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.