The Macro Picture Might Overwhelm Oil-Specific Fundamentals

Once we see the overhang gone, oil prices are likely to inflect much higher as the combination of falling USD, combined with structurally lower supplies down the road, pushes oil prices higher.

Given the global storage overhang, today, including excess floating storage, is around ~450 million bbls, we estimate it would take to the end of this year or possibly Q1 2021 to eliminate completely.

For the oil market, this headwind shift will definitely help on the demand side of the equation, but the storage overhang today will continue to keep oil prices diverged.

The breakdown in the dollar could offer the macro tailwind the oil market has sorely missed over the last 6 years.

Welcome to the macro matters edition of Oil Markets Daily!

As any expert will tell you, predicting the price of oil is near impossible. At times, oil markets move purely on fundamentals (time spreads, crack spreads, and storage moves), while, at other times, oil markets move purely on the macro (USD, inflation expectations, and etc.). And at times, it combines the two, so you have no idea which one is the dominant force.

But, over the years, the dollar has presented a very troubling headwind for oil. Higher dollar increases the cost of oil imports for other countries namely emerging markets, and with a higher dollar, the "funding squeeze" for emerging market increases, which dampens demand.

So, there are very valid fundamental arguments to be made for why oil needs a lower dollar in order to stimulate demand, and that's why we can see the divergence in daily moves and even yearly moves if we just watch the dollar alone relative to oil.

For example, we can take a look over the last 20 years how USD has influenced oil prices. The grey line illustrates an inverse chart of the USD. And as you can see, during the boom of 2000-2008, USD drop led the way higher for oil prices. You can also combine all the various fundamental elements that kept pushing oil prices higher, but the demand side was materially supported by a falling USD.

Fast-forwarding to the 2014-2020 oil downturn, and you can see the rise in USD foreshadowed the drop in oil back in 2014. OPEC also stopped supporting the oil market back in 2014, which led to a multi-year downturn, but demand was also being squeezed from the higher dollar. In addition, if you look at global growth, we did stagnate for emerging markets during the last 4 years.

Now, what you will notice from 2016 to 2019 is that there was a divergence between oil and the dollar. This divergence is largely thanks to OPEC+ being created at the end of 2016 providing constant oil supply cuts to the market to prop prices higher. Let's face it. If it wasn't for OPEC+ the last 4 years, oil prices would've been materially lower.

But this macro headwind is starting to shift. USD is finally breaking down after years of consolidating.

As you can see, USD has formed a multi-year head-and-shoulders pattern which points to the next support level at just 78 or a drop of ~18%.

For the oil market, this headwind shift will definitely help on the demand side of the equation, but the storage overhang today will continue to keep oil prices diverged from the fall in the dollar. Given the global storage overhang, today, including excess floating storage, is around ~450 million bbls, we estimate it would take to the end of this year or possibly Q1 2021 to eliminate completely. Once we see the overhang gone, oil prices are likely to inflect much higher as the combination of falling USD, combined with structurally lower supplies down the road, pushes oil prices higher.

We are now finally entering the bull phase of the energy stock rally. With valuations still completely disconnected with oil market fundamentals, we think investors should be positioned to take advantage of the oil bull market. We are now offering a 2-week free trial and if you wish to read our WCTWs this week, please see here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.