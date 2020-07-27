Shares of Verizon (VZ) are roughly unchanged over the past year and have spent much of the past two years stuck in the $50 to $60 zone. While shares have generated little capital gain, VZ has been a steady dividend grower, and shares currently offer a 4.3% yield. Importantly, the company reported solid Q2 results despite COVID-19 headwinds. With steady operating results, improving free cash flow, and a strengthened balance sheet, shares may be set to break out of their range and begin to move higher.

Q2 Results Were Solid

In the second quarter (financials available here), Verizon earned $1.18, which was $0.03 ahead of consensus on revenue of $30.4 billion—a $400 million beat. EPS was $0.05 lower than a year ago, but interestingly in the company’s press release, management estimated that COVID-19 reduced earnings by about $0.14. Ultimately, it is harder to add new retail customers when stores are closed, and the media unit has advertising sensitivity.

Overall, the company’s core consumer and business units saw revenue fall 4%. Verizon media, a much smaller unit, saw revenue drop more severely, 24%, to $1.4 billion as companies likely froze ad spending in the immediate wake of the pandemic. While advertising revenue is likely to stay subdued given the challenged macro backdrop, there should be some sequential improvement.

On the consumer side, there was less travel, which hurt roaming revenue. And with people spending more time at home, mobile data usage was lower, and VZ waived some fees for COVID impacted customers. These revenue headwinds were manageable and should prove largely transitory. The company did still add 72,000 retail postpaid subscribers, and retail postpaid churn remained a healthy 0.69%. While the consumer market is largely mature, Verizon’s core franchise remains intact with it retaining the vast majority of its existing customers and generating small net additions.

Interestingly, while business revenue was down 3.7%, with small and medium sized businesses down 6.6%, wireless service revenue was up 3.1%. Despite store closures, the company added 280k postpaid wireless connections, 115k ahead of consensus. In a work from home environment, connectivity is more important than ever, especially as some businesses need employees working on secure or recorded lines. VZ would be well positioned to capitalize on any associated increased demand from this trend.

During the first half of the year, VZ has generated $23.5 billion of free cash flow against $9.9 billion of cap-ex for $13.6 billion of free cash flow. Now, there were $3.3 billion in favorable working capital movements, so I get an adjusted free cash flow of $10.3 billion. The company also maintained a $17.5-18.5 cap-ex budget for the year, suggesting spending was first half loaded.

For the year, VZ expects EPS to be within 2% of 2019 levels, which was $4.81. That implies about $2.30 in H2 earnings, or a similar run-rate as in this quarter. Assuming working capital normalizes, VZ should generate at least $22.6 billion of free cash flow this year, giving it better than 2x coverage of its dividend and a roughly 9% free cash flow yield.

A Stronger Balance Sheet Supports Increased Capital Returns

With Verizon generating such substantial free cash flow, it has the potential to pay out much more to shareholders than it does, either via buybacks or enlarged dividends, as the company generates over $12 billion in retained cash. Indeed, a key reason why VZ has been doing so has been to strengthen its balance sheet. That process should largely be behind the company.

In the second quarter, Verizon brought down its gross unsecured debt by $4.9 billion to $102.2 billion and its net debt by $5.7 billion to $94.4 billion. Verizon has been working to bring down its debt position ever since acquiring Vodafone’s (VOD) 45% stake in Verizon Wireless. Back at the second quarter of 2017 when Verizon had total assets of $253 billion, it was carrying $117.5 billion of gross debt. Today, Verizon has $293 billion in assets. In other words, it has paid down $15 billion in debt while expanding its asset base by $40 billion. Over the past three years, Verizon has functionally reinvested $55 billion of retained cash flow to strengthen and expand its business and pay down debt. That is a tremendous commitment to balance sheet strength.

These efforts have brought the balance sheet back to a position where management feels comfortable with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.0x as management targets a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.75-2.0x. While the company will continue to retain some cash for spectrum auctions to ensure it has the most robust 5G network in the nation, the company no longer needs to prioritize the balance sheet first and foremost. Instead, it can take a more balanced approach between protecting the balance sheet and rewarding shareholders.

As such, I would expect that over the next five years, we see an acceleration in its dividend growth rate from the past five year rate of 2.5%. While I don’t expect management to push for share repurchases in an aggressive fashion over the course of 2020 given economic uncertainty, there would be scope for a ~$5 billion annual program starting next year to consume extra cash flow.

Shares are Attractively Valued

Over the past few years, shareholders in Verizon have had to be patient, collecting a respectable dividend, as the company focused on restoring balance sheet health. During that time, Verizon has delivered strong operating results with improving free cash flow. While COVID-19 caused transitory revenue hits, the core franchise remains intact, and VZ continues to be a free cash flow machine. We are now at an inflection point where management can more significantly reward shareholders with the potential for dividend growth to accelerate from 2.5% to 5%, which is compelling given the starting 4.3% yield, as well as enhanced share repurchases.

Shares are only trading 12x 2020 earnings, which does not reflect the potential coming shift in Verizon’s capital allocation approach. Trading at even a 15x multiple would get shares past $70. Even at $70, VZ would offer a dividend yield of 3.5%, which assuming investors seek 8-9% long-term returns in equities, would be consistent with a dividend growth rate of 5%. With its balance sheet in order and cash flow strong, VZ is poised to finally break out of its $50-60 range, and when it does, I see shares headed to $70.

