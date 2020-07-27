Barring any significantly negative developments, Bitcoin could be trading around $20,000 by the end of this year in my view.

This wave in Bitcoin's price action is likely to take Bitcoin as well as key alt-coins substantially higher.

And it is not only Bitcoin, but key alt-coins are also making big moves as well.

Bitcoin is trading decisively above $10,000 for the first time since the mid-March meltdown.

Have You Heard The Good News?

Well, there is plenty of it concerning Bitcoin (BTC-USD). The first factor I want to draw your attention to is that a U.S. Federal Court ruled on Friday that Bitcoin is a form of money covered under the Washington D.C. money transmitters act/MTA.

Furthermore, on Wednesday, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency/OCC stated that national banks and savings associations can engage in custody services for their clients, meaning that Banks in the U.S. can now store or hold Bitcoin on behalf of their clients.

Additionally, Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), and PayPal (PYPL) are doing a 180 concerning Bitcoin. They are starting to embrace the potential of Bitcoin and other transactional digital assets, as they likely see significant opportunities in assimilating cryptocurrencies with their own payment systems.

The Takeaway Here

The takeaway from the recent news flow is that Bitcoin is essentially going mainstream. Bitcoin has been officially classified as a commodity in the U.S. for years, but it is now also beginning to be recognized as a currency or as an official medium of exchange.

Other huge companies like JPMorgan (JPM), Facebook (FB), and many others are showing increasing interest in Bitcoin and the digital asset segment in general. JPMorgan extends banking services to Bitcoin exchanges, and while Facebook's Libra project has been put on hold by regulators, the recent news flow may speed up the process of enabling the Libra project to move forward in the near future.

Why the Libra Project is Important for Bitcoin

Projects like the Libra are essentially corporate-backed/created stable coins, much like Tether (USDT-USD). Only whereas Tether is supposed to trade 1 to 1 with the dollar, the Libra is supposed to consist of a basket of key fiat currencies, essentially diversifying the "stable coin".

One of the reasons why this is important for Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market, in general, is because the Libra and other potential similar projects are based on blockchain technology. The introduction of such corporate-backed coins would likely speed up mainstream adoption of Bitcoin and many alt-coins. It could also make some of the "traditional" digital assets compatible with the Libra network.

What We are Seeing in the Market

We are seeing an interesting phenomenon develop in the digital asset market. In fact, we have been seeing it for several days now, after the news regarding the U.S. Federal Court's ruling came out on Friday. Bitcoin and other transactional coins have gone up substantially, while functional alt-coins have essentially crashed. This is atypical for the cryptocurrency market as most key alts usually move in unison for the most part.

Let Us Look at Some Charts

Bitcoin 1-hour chart

Source: Binance.com - We see that Bitcoin hit nearly $11,000 today and is up by about a $1,500 in just several days on this 1-hour chart.

ZCash (ZEC-USD)

We can see a similar image with ZCash, one of the top transactional coins in the cryptocurrency complex.

Monero (XMR-USD)

Monero, the only true anonymous coin that I am aware of is having a bit of a pullback, but we can see the nice up move in recent days. Also, if we pull the chart back a bit, we would see that Monero was trading at just $66 less than 2 weeks ago.

Dash (DASH-USD)

I pulled the Dash chart out a bit further, and we see a very nice move higher in recent weeks.

LiteCoin (LTC-USD)

Even LiteCoin, which hasn't done much of anything lately is making some substantial moves higher (about 25%) in recent days.

Now, What is Going on With Functional Coins

Just to clarify, transactional coins are designed to essentially be medium of exchanges, whereas functional coins are designed to perform a specific function, like to help optimize business transactions/contracts, connect networks together, etc.

So, How are the Functional Coins Doing Now?

Well, not great. In fact, most are getting crushed, and I believe unfairly. I will explain why later, but let us look at some charts first.

Cosmos (ATOM)

Cosmos is a very promising top 30 digital asset project that specializes in connecting blockchains together, and we see it getting ravaged. Remarkably, it is down by around 15% vs. Bitcoin just today.

ChainLink (LINK-USD)

ChainLink, the number 12 coin by market cap as of now, is down by about 17% against BTC just today and is now off by around 25% from its recent highs.

Stellar (XLM-USD)

Stellar, the number 14 coin by market cap is also getting pummeled, and we see a similar image across the board with top functional coins like Tezos (XTZ-USD) VeChain (VET-USD), etc.

Why this is Happening

Well, the most obvious reason seems to be that as Bitcoin and top transactional coins experience extraordinary demand in part due to the Federal Court ruling on Friday, money is rotating out of functional coins and into transactional ones. Also, many of the functional coins I mentioned have moved up substantially in recent months/weeks and some were likely overbought on a short-term basis. Thus, a correction was in order regardless.

So, if we combine these factors together, we end up with the effect where transactional coins move higher but functional coins temporarily lose some ground. Now, I say temporarily for a reason, as just like in any market, there can be some irrational behavior in the cryptocurrency complex as well. Right now, I think we are seeing just that. The functional coins that I mentioned, and there are others that I did not mention. We own both, transactional and functional coins in our portfolio, and I believe that they all still represent great value. The transactional coins could be widely used in the future, thus their value is clear to me and has been for a long time.

However, do not underestimate the potential of enterprises with functional coins, as they are likely to provide increasingly more services in the future. Thus prices for many of these services are likely to increase, and the "coins" should also increase in value over the long term in my view.

The Bottom Line

There appears to be a transitory disconnect in the digital asset market, where Bitcoin along with transactional coins are being bid up substantially at the expense of top functional projects. However, this is very likely just a temporary phenomenon, and the market should balance out and stabilize over the next several days.

Once this occurs, I expect the uptrend to continue in Bitcoin, top transactional coins, and top functional coins are likely to play catch up from here. Therefore, they are even likely to outperform once the money starts coming back into the functional coins in upcoming sessions.

Objectively, I believe Bitcoin could be worth around $20,000 by year end, and many transactional, as well as functional coins, could outperform the gold standard of digital assets (Bitcoin) percentage-wise going forward in my view.

Some Risks to Consider Before Investing

Bitcoin is a very volatile asset and is not suited for everyone. Numerous factors like increased government regulation, hacking, functionality issues (such as speed, cost, and scale), fraudulent activity, and other negative elements could impact Bitcoin's popularity and thus affect BTC's price negatively.

Therefore, for investors with low to mild risk tolerance, perhaps a position size of 3-5% of total portfolio holdings may be appropriate. For investors with higher risk tolerance, a position size of 10% or more of total portfolio holdings may make sense.

Please keep in mind that no one knows exactly how Bitcoin's future will play out. The digital asset could be worth a lot more than it is now several years down the line or it could be worth a lot less if negative elements begin to materialize surrounding the digital asset market.

