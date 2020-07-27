Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) has recovered significantly over the past few months. The company is riding a wave of positive news from the EV (electric vehicle) industry. The recent success of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), in particular, is adding a great deal of momentum to the lithium industry. As one of the world's largest lithium companies in the world, Albemarle is set to be a primary beneficiary of EV's success.

Albemarle experienced a somewhat mixed Q1, reporting a solid adjusted EBITDA of $196.4 million but an underwhelming revenue of $739 million. The pandemic likely played a large role in slowing down Albemarle's momentum in recent quarters. While Albemarle will continue to face coronavirus-related disruptions over the next few quarters, the company is well-positioned in the long term.

Albemarle has been positively impacted by Tesla's recent success. The company is surging despite coronavirus-related headwinds.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Long-Term Prospects Remain Strong

The coronavirus is undoubtedly taking its toll on Albemarle. All of the company's major businesses have felt the impact of COVID-19 in recent quarters. The company's catalyst business, for instance, was impacted by low transportation fuel demand caused by the coronavirus. Albemarle's 11% Y/Y revenue decline was a large part attributed to such coronavirus-related demand issues.

COVID-19 issues, workforce disruptions, and general delays will likely continue to impact Albemarle for the foreseeable future. Despite these large near-term challenges, Albemarle's long-term prospects remain strong. Long-term lithium demand is likely to be driven by EVs. This is great news for Albemarle, considering the fact that the EV industry has never looked more promising. In fact, BCG even forecasts that EVs will account for a third of the auto industry by 2025 and overtake ICEs by 2030.

Lithium batteries are proving to be essential to manufacturing cost competitive EVs. Lithium battery technology is advancing at an incredible pace whereas fuel cell technology is rapidly falling behind. This dynamic is making lithium batteries the undeniable primary choice for EVs. Given how much lithium is required for a single EV battery, the lithium industry should see demand increase dramatically in the coming years.

Tesla's massive surge in recent months is one of the best indicators that EVs are gaining serious momentum. Tesla is far and away the largest EV company in the world and continues to grow at a breakneck pace. The company's enormous reliance on lithium will lift up the entire lithium industry. Albemarle, which is one of the largest and most important lithium producers in the world, will almost certainly play an integral role in supplying the EV industry with lithium.

Energy storage already accounts for ~60% of Albemarle's lithium sales. This figure will likely increase as demand for lithium energy storage solutions grow. The electric utility industry could also be a driving force for lithium energy storage demand in the future. As solar plus storage becomes viable in a growing number of areas, lithium could be just as important in the electric utility industry as it is in the EV industry. The electric utility industry is already witnessing large lithium battery installations across the globe.

Lithium batteries are expected to drive lithium demand for the foreseeable future.

Source: INSIDEEVS

Large Near-Term Challenges Remain

Albemarle was facing many challenges even before the arrival of COVID-19. The presence of a global pandemic is only adding an additional layer of complexity and difficulty for Albemarle to deal with. Albemarle has had expansions in key countries like Australia disrupted and orders in its major businesses delayed.

The outlook beyond Q2 was also far murkier as a result of the coronavirus. By Albemarle's own estimates, the EV growth curve has been delayed by at least one year. Given that EVs will likely be the primary growth driver for lithium, this will have a clear negative impact on Albemarle in the short term. While the long-term prospects of EV have never looked brighter, Albemarle first has to contend with the fact that its near-term outlook will not be so rosy.

Albemarle is also expected to be plagued by low lithium prices throughout 2020. The industry was already dealing with a lithium supply glut long before the outbreak of the coronavirus. However, the coronavirus is only expected to make the situation worse as demand slows. Lithium prices have remained at record lows in July and could remain depressed for the foreseeable future. This will have a clear negative impact on Albemarle's margins.

The lithium price situation is only made worse by COVID-19 and will likely persist throughout 2020.

Source: Talison Lithium

Conclusion

Albemarle is facing a great deal of near-term uncertainty as the coronavirus rages on. Depressed lithium prices and sluggish demand are likely to affect Albemarle for at least the next few quarters. However, the company's long-term prospects appear stronger than ever with the success of EVs. Albemarle is well-positioned to be one of the primary beneficiaries of EV's growth.

Albemarle still has upside at its current market capitalization $9.3 billion and forward P/E ratio of 25. Despite a mixed Q1, the company is still one of the most promising companies in the industry. Albemarle will be able to take full advantage of the EV and energy storage boom as one of the larger and more established lithium players.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.