Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: July 19, 2020

17 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 21 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week.

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on July 22, 2020. Please check the latest data before investing.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, July 17, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

17 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (up from 13 last week) and the average price return was +0.55% (down from +2.05% last week). The lead gainer was MLPs (+2.48%), followed by U.S. Equity (+1.95%) and Sector Equity (+1.78%), the weakest sectors by Price were Asia Equity (-0.63%), followed by Multisector Income (-0.25%) and New York Munis (-0.13%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

21 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 17 last week), while the average NAV return was +1.35% (up from +2.39% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Senior Loans (+5.94%), MLPs (+4.45%), and Sector Equity (+2.79%). The weakest sectors by NAV were Asia Equity (-0.85%), Emerging Market Income (-0.08%), and Taxable Munis (+0.05%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

There were only three premium sectors this week, the leader was Taxable Munis (+2.41%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-22.40%). The average sector discount is -8.14% (down from -7.73% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Asia Equity (+0.31%), Senior Loans (-2.83%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.57% (down from -0.23% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Commodities (+0.84), followed by Taxable Munis (+0.75). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was MLPs (-1.94), followed by Emerging Market Income (-1.32). The average z-score is -0.54 (down from -0.45 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (15.76%), Global Allocation (11.46%), Limited Duration (9.62%), Senior Loans (9.29%), and Multisector Income (9.28%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.59% (down from +7.70%last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) -15.44% 13.28% -4.03% -0.5 5.08% 10.51% Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) -9.20% 7.95% 86.88% 1.9 0.27% 5.21% Gabelli Equity (GAB) -7.07% 11.83% 3.47% -0.7 0.80% 7.69% DNP Select Income (DNP) -7.02% 0.00% 20.93% -0.2 -1.62% 4.11% Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) -6.85% 19.76% 37.67% -1.1 -2.90% 0.00% Eagle Point Income Co Inc (EIC) -6.75% 7.12% -4.67% 0.0 -1.75% 49.38% JHancock Financial Opportunities (BTO) -5.71% 10.71% 2.04% 0.3 -4.69% 7.94% ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity (EMO) -4.85% 11.93% -25.85% -2.2 -1.80% 4.63% Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Tru (GGZ) -4.38% 1.72% -21.07% -2.4 1.64% 7.29% Gabelli Multimedia (GGT) -4.28% 13.56% -0.46% -1.6 -0.15% 4.15%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) 5.49% 1.86% -2.09% 1.5 11.40% 5.17% Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) 4.51% 14.68% -1.11% 1.3 4.14% -0.60% China Fund (CHN) 3.46% 0.54% -13.73% -0.4 -3.76% -6.65% Nuveen Municipal Income (NMI) 2.67% 3.49% 1.98% 1.1 2.95% 0.27% Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) 2.65% 4.09% -7.07% 1.2 3.83% 0.86% CushingÂ® NextGen Infrastructure Income (SZC) 2.59% 8.25% -24.03% -1.5 4.31% 0.79% Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) 2.58% 13.27% -3.65% -0.6 2.43% -0.30% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) 2.55% 0.10% -14.66% 1.0 2.89% -3.38% Western Asset Income (PAI) 2.53% 3.82% 0.26% 2.8 3.43% 0.84% BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) 2.30% 5.24% -7.47% 0.0 4.42% 1.85%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount, and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NTG) -86.8% 2.35 0.31 7.37% -26.87% -2.2 407% 7/8/2020 7/23/2020 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) -81.0% 1.58 0.3 7.32% -26.75% -1.8 274% 7/8/2020 7/23/2020 Invesco Senior Income (VVR) -16.7% 0.024 0.02 7.02% -17.39% -1.3 129% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc (MGF) 0.2% 0.02923 0.02928 7.51% -3.51% 0.4 33% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate Income (MIN) 1.1% 0.02822 0.02854 9.06% -5.97% 0.0 28% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) 1.6% 0.064 0.065 6.93% -14.89% -1.2 105% 7/1/2020 7/23/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income (EFT) 1.8% 0.056 0.057 5.94% -14.42% -1.0 136% 7/1/2020 7/23/2020 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc (DEX) 2.9% 0.0485 0.0499 7.21% -14.24% -1.0 55% 7/7/2020 7/16/2020 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) 3.3% 0.0509 0.0526 7.61% -5.47% -1.8 35% 7/7/2020 7/16/2020 MFSÂ® Charter Income (MCR) 3.5% 0.05581 0.05774 8.58% -7.23% -0.1 51% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Income (EVF) 3.8% 0.026 0.027 6.11% -15.06% -1.1 132% 7/1/2020 7/10/2020 MFS Special Value (MFV) 4.0% 0.0415 0.04314 9.70% 2.60% -0.7 28% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) 4.7% 0.03892 0.04074 8.73% -9.24% -0.9 59% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income (CIF) 4.7% 0.01787 0.01871 10.28% -7.81% -1.2 60% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) 7.4% 0.0471 0.0506 7.92% -14.68% -1.2 94% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) 8.8% 0.057 0.062 5.35% -10.09% -0.3 131% 7/1/2020 7/23/2020 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 16.5% 0.0133 0.0155 3.43% -12.86% -0.4 185% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund (NMCO) 18.1% 0.0525 0.062 5.80% -1.69% 0% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

ADS Analytics presents PIMCO CEFs Sharply Releverage In June (Jul. 14)

Alpha Gen Capital presents CEF Report July 2020: Watch Out For NAV Declines (Jul. 15)

Double Dividend Stocks presents Calamos Dynamic Convertible And Income Fund: 9% Yield, 8% Discount, Monthly Payouts (Jul. 17)

Douglas Albo presents Equity CEFs: The Most Hated Funds From The Most Hated Fund Family (Jul. 13)

Matt Dundas presents RiverNorth Specialty Finance: Preferred Shares Offer Double-Digit Yield Potential, Minimal Risk (Jul. 13)

Michael A. Gayed presents Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund: Does The Correction Justify A High Dividend Yield? (Jul. 17)

MoneyShow presents 4 Closed-End Funds That Will Pay You 8%+ Monthly Dividend Yields (Jul. 15)

*Nick Ackerman presents HTD: Still A Buy Despite Lagging Performance (Jul. 12), JRI: Digging In To See Why This Fund Went Off A Cliff (Jul. 13), Closed-End Funds: Overview Of Nuveen's Option-Based Funds (Jul. 14), UTG: A Wild Ride Lately, But Worth It Over The Long Term (Jul. 17)

Rida Morwa presents 2 Monthly 10%-Plus Dividends With An 'On Switch' For Gains: PCI And PTY (Jul. 11)

*Stanford Chemist presents The Chemist's 'High-High-Low' Closed-End Fund Report: June 2020 (Jul. 12)

Trapping Value presents Valuation Change Calls For A Rating Change In CEN (Jul. 14)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the member's section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Bull Market Stalls At Overhead Resistance (Jul. 18)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: What Is Your Personal Downside Risk? (Jul. 19)

Lance Roberts presents Stocks Struggle As The Bull Market In Virus Cases Rises (Jul. 19)

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMEZ, ECC, EIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.