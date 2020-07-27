The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - Jane's June Update: Record Dividends During COVID-19

No companies in Jane's Retirement portfolio suspended or decreased their dividend that was payable during the month of June.

Even as the markets continue to experience the roller coaster-like ups and downs with everything going on we have seen some positive long-term indicators that suggest Jane's portfolio is doing exactly what we wanted it to do during turbulent times. Even the most well-built portfolios have seen a few dividend cuts/suspensions but the overall income generated in Jane's Traditional and Roth IRA's spite of these cuts is well above what was seen in the same month of June for 2019.

Traditional IRA - Dividend Income

June 2019 - $1,235.59 of dividend income.

June 2020 - $1521.95 of dividend income.

Roth IRA - Dividend Income

June 2019 - $325.45 of dividend income.

June 2020 - $525.16 of dividend income.

In total, Jane's income generated from her Traditional and Roth IRAs for June 2019 totaled $1561.04 of dividend income compared with June 2020 total dividend income of $2047.11. Some of this income can be attributed to new positions such as the addition of preferred stock like Broadcom (AVGOP) and Annaly Capital (NLY.PD). It should be noted that most of these purchases were from the retained dividends (since Jane is not currently taking a distribution from her Traditional or Roth IRAs) and this is also supported by cash balances in both accounts that are relatively close to where they were one year ago.

Traditional IRA - Cash Balances

June 2019 - cash balance of $10,187.00.

June 2020 - cash balance of $9,983.31.

Roth IRA - Cash Balances

June 2019 - cash balance of $8,798.58.

June 2020 - cash balance of $3,107.35.

With the exception of the drawdown on the Roth IRA, both accounts have seen dividend income increase in spite of a few dividend providers suspending/cutting their dividends. The only other discrepancy that can possibly account for some of this increase Jane's Traditional IRA contribution for 2019 which was the maximum amount of $7,000. As skeptical as I want to be about these dividend increases, I would be hard-pressed to believe that $7,000 alone accounts for the difference.

I believe that most of this change can be attributed to the reinvestment of dividends in the Traditional and Roth IRAs as each account generated significant dividend income during 2019. Jane's Traditional IRA generated $13,019.55 of dividends while her Roth IRA generated $5,642.45 for a combined total of $18,662.00 of dividend income FY-2019. Although there are still a few dividend cuts/suspensions that need to be updated, the Traditional and Roth IRAs are expected to generate somewhere around $20,995.64 of dividend income FY-2020.

Another interesting milestone to consider is that Jane's Traditional IRA has never generated more than $1,400.00 of dividend income in any month since we began assisting with the portfolio and tracking the results. Therefore the dividend income of $1,521.95 is especially interesting because the same dividend income for the month of March-2019 was $1,378.93. This suggests that we were able to put money to good use buying up discounted shares during the COVID-19 onslaught that took a major toll on a number of funds.

Background

For those who are interested in John and Jane's full background please click the following link here for the last time I publish their full story. Here are the key details about John and Jane that readers should understand.

This is a real portfolio with actual shares being traded.

I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance based on a relationship that goes back several years.

John retired in January 2018 and is only collecting Social Security income at this point in time.

Jane is working part-time and will continue to do so for the remainder of 2020. Whether or not she continues to work will depend on whether or not her employer requests that she stays on in 2021.

John and Jane have no debt and no monthly payments other than water, power, property taxes, etc.

I started helping John and Jane with this because I was infuriated by the fees and gimmicky trades made by their previous financial advisor. I do not charge John and Jane for anything that I do and all I have asked of them is that they allow me to write about their portfolio anonymously in order to help spread knowledge and to make me a better investor in the process.

Generating a stable and growing dividend income is the primary focus of this portfolio and capital appreciation is the least important characteristic.

June Articles

I have provided the link to the June Taxable Account below. I just realized I forgot to update the month in the title so I apologize for the article being mislabeled for the month of May.

Dividend And Distribution Decreases

There we no new stocks that made dividends cuts, suspensions, or eliminations in the Taxable Account for June 2020.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

International Business Machines (IBM)

International Business Machines - IBM has received some positive press over the last month as Q2-2020 results exceeded analyst expectations for both Non-GAAP EPS and revenue. This resulted in shares jumping by 6.5% after hours before settling back into the mid-$120/share range by the end of the week. Although some analysts are still skeptical of IBM's performance, we saw what has become rare news about IBM making progress in their hybrid cloud business and the integration of its Red Hat acquisition. It's going to take more than one-quarter of positive earnings to really get investors to turn their head after years of lackluster performance but I believe this is a great start. Shares are currently trading at fair-value compared with the 10-year P/E ratio average of 10.71.

The dividend was increased from $1.62/share per quarter to $1.63/share per quarter. This represents an increase of .6% and a new full-year payout of $6.52/share compared with the previous $6.48/share. This results in a current yield of 5.18% based on a share price of $125.79.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 22 different positions in Jane's Roth IRA and 33 different positions in Jane's Traditional IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that some of these stocks cross over in both accounts and are also held in the Taxable portfolio.

Traditional IRA - The following stocks were added to the Traditional IRA during the month of June.

Oxford Lane Preferred Series M (OXLCM) - Purchased 50 Shares @ $23.08/share.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) - Purchased 25 Shares @ $39.27/share.

Verizon (VZ) - Purchased 15 Shares @ $53.82/share.

The following shares were sold in the Traditional IRA during the month of June.

ADM - Sold 25 Shares @ $42.71/share.

Cummins (CMI) - Sold 10 Shares @ $181.25/share.

Roth IRA - There we no purchases in Jane's Roth IRA during the month of June.

The following shares were sold in the Roth IRA during the month of June.

Synnex (SNX) - Sold 25 Shares @ $118.00/share.

June presented multiple opportunities to sell the high-cost portion of select positions which in turn generated cash for both the Traditional and Roth IRAs. We even took the opportunity to add to ADM while also being able to sell shares thus lowering Jane's cost basis in the Traditional IRA. We also took advantage of selling the high-cost portion of shares for CMI and SNX which has resulted in Jane maintaining a modest position in both companies but at a cost basis that is well-below what shares are currently trading at.

June Income Tracker - 2019 Vs. 2020

Income for the month of June was up significantly year-over-year and there were a number of factors that contributed to this as stated in the introduction of this article. Even as dividend income has disappeared due to suspensions and cuts the portfolio has put up another strong month of income (especially when compared to the income from June 2019).

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio even though it is non-recurring. All images below come from Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2020 compared with the actual results from 2019.

Below is an expanded table that shows the full dividend history since inception for both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

I have included line graphs that better represent the trends associated with Jane's monthly dividend income generated by her retirement accounts. As year three begins, we should continue to see a more stable pattern that comes from the deposit of regular dividend income. The images below represent the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA, respectively. There may be additional volatility in monthly dividends received due to dividend suspensions/cuts as a result of COVID-19.

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year-over-year (I previously used a graph but believe the table is more informative).

Lastly, on the topic of transparency, I like to show readers the actual unrealized gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below is accurate as of the market close on July 24th.

Here is the Unrealized Gain/Loss associated with Jane's Traditional and Roth IRA's.

As mentioned in the Taxable Account article for April I have decided to continue including the following graph that was suggested by one of my readers who thought that this particular graph would demonstrate some of the interesting trends that we see each month while comparing them on a year-over-year basis. The main issue with the graph as it currently stands is that this is only the third year of collecting this data which makes the graph more choppy than it should be. I believe that the graph will continue to become more valuable as we enter into years four and five.

Conclusion

We are continuing to take gains (and in some cases small losses) whenever we are able to reduce the cost basis of certain positions. We continue to look for attractive valuations with the current cash-on-hand as we look to increase the overall credit quality of Jane's portfolio now that she is heading into the home stretch when it comes to her retirement plans. Using this method we have been able to maintain a portfolio that is producing dividend growth even though we have little certainty regarding how COVID-19 will actually play out and what the final impact will be on the financial markets and the economy.

