I Put Half Of My Net Worth Into These Investments - Part 2

Others also claim that real assets are toast due to the covid crisis. We actually believe that now is the best time in 10 years to invest.

Most investors invest heavily in stocks and bonds. I prefer to invest most of my capital in real assets.

In a recent article, I explain that unlike most other investors, I do not invest much in traditional stocks and bonds. Instead, I favor real asset investments such as:

Apartment communities

Net lease properties

Distribution centers

Timberland

Farmland

Pipelines

Railroads

Windmills

Etc…

Coming form a private equity background, I am convinced that real assets have much more to offer than regular stocks and bonds, particularly in 2020. Real assets are essential to our society. They protect us against inflation. And most importantly, they pay high income in a yieldless world.

To my surprise, this article was a very big hit with over 300,000 reads and nearly 1,000 comments in just a few days. It was also shared by a few big-name investors / influencers who helped bring attention to the topic.

The great majority of readers agreed that real assets will play an increasingly large component in investor’s portfolio. In fact, this is already happening. Brookfield (BAM) expects real asset allocations to rise to 40%+ of Portfolios by 2030:

However, there were also quite a few comments from investors who are much more skeptical. This follow-up article is dedicated to them. In what follows, I attempt to provide a rebuttal to the two most popular counter-points:

“Tech Easily Beats Real Assets” “Real Assets Are Toast due to the Covid Crisis”

Let’s review these two claims:

“Tech Easily Beats Real Assets”

Lately, Tech stocks have been on fire. The big FANG stocks Facebook (FB) Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Alphabet (GOOG) keep hitting new highs day after day even as we enter a sharp recession. Moreover, they have significantly outperformed the rest of the market over the past few years.

No wonder then that some investors think that nothing beats Tech stocks. After all, they have been very profitable lately, and investors have very short memories.

But here, I would urge everyone to do three things:

Do not ignore valuation. Look at results over longer time periods. Consider what happened at the turn of the century.

If you bought Tech stocks (QQQ) at the peak in march 2000, you underperformed for the next 20 years. And not just by a little! You earned 2x lower returns than real assets.

REITs generated 15% annual returns over the past 20 years. In comparison, Tech stocks generated only 7% per year up until the recent crisis:

The last 20 years were a period of enormous growth for Tech companies because we started from a very low point. Yet, this rapid growth did not result into good returns.

Why is that?

First off, the valuations were extreme at the turn of the century. And “paying a too-high purchase price for the stock of an excellent company can undo the effects of favorable business development.” (famous quote from Warren Buffett).

Today, Tech stocks are again priced at extreme valuations. Yet, growth for Tech will be much slower in the coming 20 years than in the past 20 years. That surely does not speak favorably for the returns of Tech stocks going forward. Anything can happen in the short run, but right now, Tech stocks are priced at ~50x earnings, one of the highest premiums relative to non-Tech stocks in history.

In comparison, REITs are priced at the lowest valuation in over 10 years even as interest rates have hit 0%. Historically, it has always been highly profitable to buy REITs after a crash when they were discounted.

The last time REITs were so cheap relative to stocks, REITs easily beat tech and other stocks (SPY) in the following period. This time won’t be different:

The second reason why Tech stocks underperformed is because for every successful Tech firm, you have a lot of failures. Therefore, unless you can pick the Amazon type companies and avoid the big failures, your average performance will suffer tremendously. We are very skeptical of anyone who think that they can consistently pick winners in the Tech field. This is a highly complex space. You are probably not a tech expert. You are a DYI individual investor with limited time and expertise to conduct research. If pros cannot beat the market, your odds won’t be much better.

In comparison, REITs operate very simple businesses that even individual investors can understand. They own real estate that they rent to earn income. It is very hard to fail when you own a well-diversified, conservatively financed real estate portfolio. Therefore, the REIT sector has very few failures and the returns have been more consistent over time. Avoiding failures greatly boosts average results.

“Real Assets are Toast Due to the Covid Crisis”

We are going through a severe crisis. The pandemic forced many economies to shut down, and this certainly hurts real asset investors.

If you own a gas station, and suddenly, no one is driving, your tenant may not be able to pay rent in full and on time. Similarly, if you own timberland, and the price of lumber drops due to lower demand, your cash flow will also take a hit, at least temporarily.

Therefore, we are not downplaying the severity of this crisis. However, most investors stop here with their analysis and call real assets toast.

In reality, things are not nearly as bleak as they may seem.

First of all, you should note that most real assets are still doing just fine even in times of crisis. The troubled property sectors get all the attention from the fear-mongering media, but in reality, most real asset investors have not been greatly affected. The great majority of REITs have managed to collect near 100% of rents in full and on time, but because of a handful of struggling REITs, investors think that REITs are toast.

Secondly, balance sheets are today stronger than ever and leverage is very low in the REIT sector. Therefore, even if things got worse, they can easily withstand a period of lower cash flow. A number of REITs have noted that they could survive for many years with very limited cash flow. Good examples include Brixmor Property (BRX), EPR Properties (EPR) and STORE Capital (STOR).

Finally, we are talking about a temporary crisis, not a permanent one. A lot of investors appear to think that “this time is different” and that the need for real estate will radically change in the future.

That's nonsense to us.

It may not seem like it right now, but people do not want to stay 24/7 inside their homes to work, live and play. We will always need apartments, distribution centers, farmland, grocery stores, entertainment venues, etc...

Yes, malls, office buildings and hotels will suffer, but these are just three property sectors among many others. If you are worried about these real assets, you can skip them and invest in other more resilient sectors.

At High Yield Landlord, we invest most of our Portfolio into defensive property sectors that are technology and recession proof. Good examples include manufactured housing, e-commerce distribution centers, farmland and self storage.

Finally, even the more troubled sectors are quickly recovering. Macerich (MAC) recently reported that a number of its malls are back to near full capacity within weeks of reopening.

Office tenants are also starting to think that remote work isn’t so great after all: “Projects take longer, collaboration is harder. And training new workers is a struggle. This is not going to be sustainable”.

Hotel occupancy rates are back on the rise, but it will take longer for cash flow to recover because these are cyclical assets. We mostly avoid this sector.

A Historic Opportunity for Contrarian Investors

The four most expensive words of finance are: “this time is different”.

Every time we go through a crisis, investors start speculating about a "new normal". In reality, life always returns to normal even after world wars, terrorist attacks, past pandemics… And this time won't be different.

REITs have dropped by over 30% at many times in the past. Yet, they have always, I repeat always, fully recovered. Again… this time won't be different.

Buying REITs after a crash has always been a good investment in the past. Yet, most individual investors are sleeping on this opportunity because they are fearful and emotional during bear markets.

This is also why most individual investors do so poorly in the long run. They think that the best time to invest is when everything is sunshine and rainbows. That’s why they are investing in Tech stocks even as they trade at bubble-valuations. They are going up so they must be great investments!

In reality, the best opportunities emerge when there is blood in the street and it looks like the world is coming to an end. That’s the state of the REIT market right now. Fears are greatly exaggerated and we believe that this will result in significant gains in the coming years as the market regains its senses.

We will always need real estate for everything in our lives: housing, work, entertainment, hospitality, and health care. Yet, many REITs trade at 50 cents on the dollar as if the need for real estate had permanently changed. We are not buying into that.

We believe that now is the best time in 10 years to invest in real assets through the discounted REIT market. REIT nearly tripled in just two years following the great recession. We expect similar results for a number of REITs that we are buying today.

What Are We Buying?

