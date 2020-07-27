Six Flags (SIX) is one of the companies that was affected the most by the spread of COVID-19. There’s no doubt that this year will be one of the worst in Six Flags' history, as its parks were mostly closed in Q2 and only recently started to reopen.

Nevertheless, I’m bullish on the company. With $832 million in liquidity at the end of March, Six Flags will be able to stay afloat and wait for the demand to return later on. While its total debt stands at $2.4 billion, most of that will start to mature only in 2024, so there’s plenty of time to tackle the debt problem too. I believe that it will take a long time for a vaccine against COVID-19 to be approved, manufactured, and distributed at scale. However, the positive sentiment regarding the development of a vaccine will help Six Flags stock to gain momentum and push it out from the distressed territory in which it currently trades. For that reason, I decided to buy Six Flags stock and plan to hold it until the end of the year.

It’s All About Liquidity

As expected, COVID-19 negatively affected Six Flags performance in Q1. Its revenues during the three months declined by 20% Y/Y to $102.5 million, while GAAP EPS were -$1. The results in Q2 and Q3 will be even worse considering that most of its parks only recently started to reopen after they were shut down in March. The spike of new active cases of COVID-19 in the United States is going to hurt Six Flags bottom line. However, out of all the other major theme park companies, Six Flags trades at the lowest P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios. In my opinion, this makes Six Flags stock the safest investment in comparison to its peers since it is not overvalued and has a greater margin of safety. At the same time, in comparison to the rest of the market, Six Flags is a high-risk play.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author

As states and cities limit the attendance of parks and other businesses to 25% of their capacity, Six Flags will not be able to grow its revenues at its pre-COVID-19 rates anytime soon. Also, the economic downturn and the ongoing recession are weakening the demand for Six Flags parks. What’s even worse is that Six Flags was making the majority of its annual revenues during summer months and due to a pandemic, it’ll have one of the worst Q2 and Q3 in its history. At the same time, the company has a total debt of $2.4 billion and it currently burns around $30 to $35 million per month just to stay afloat. If we see another round of state-wide lockdowns, then Six Flags will continue to burn that amount of cash until the end of the year and its stock will continue to trade in distressed territory. In addition, Six Flags will not be able to issue any dividends in the next few years and the company should not be viewed as a value investment, as its stock has too many risks associated with it. However, despite all of this I remain bullish on Six Flags in the near-term.

While the second-quarter results, which will be released this week, are going to be disastrous, the company’s poor performance is already priced in. At this point, Six Flags stock along with stocks of all other companies that were heavily hit by the pandemic, trade on 2021 earnings expectations. For 2021, the analysts expect Six Flags to return to profitably and forecast its EPS to be around $0.46. Since the beginning of summer, the bullish sentiment started to prevail, and currently, Six Flags has 6 BUY, 7 HOLD, and only 1 SELL recommendations.

Source: Wall Street Journal

The good news is that despite that cash burn, Six Flags managed to offer $725 million worth of senior notes at a yield of 7%, which helped it to increase its liquidity to $832 million. With an interest coverage of nearly 4x, servicing its debt is not going to be a problem for the company. At the same time, Six Flags has no debt maturing before 2024, which gives the company enough financial flexibility to weather and later recover from the current crisis. Even if there’s going to be a weak demand in the next year or two, Six Flags will still have enough liquidity to stay afloat and adapt to the new environment. Since the company’s senior unsecured notes trade close to par, the bankruptcy of Six Flags is not going to happen in the next year or two at the very least.

Another thing that Six Flags has going for it is its business model. By offering most of its entertainment experiences outdoors, where there is no re-circulated air, there’s less risk to become infected with COVID-19 in comparison to indoor places. For that reason, it’s unlikely that Six Flags will get the same negative reputation as the cruise liners got by being unable to prevent the spread of the disease on its ships. At the same time, even if we don’t get a vaccine against COVID-19 in the next half a year, Six Flags stock will be able to gain momentum and appreciate on positive news about the development of a vaccine, like it did several times in the last few months.

Considering all of this, I’m bullish about Six Flags in the near-term. It’s impossible to find a fair value of the company in the current environment, but out of all of its competitors, I consider Six flags to be the safest investment in the outdoor entertainment business. There’s every reason to believe that the company’s stock is going to appreciate as more positive news about the development of various vaccines against COVID-19 will start to flow. Since the company is expected to return to profitability in 2021 and it has no debt maturing for the next 4 years, there’s no reason not to be bullish about Six Flags. As the disastrous Q2 earnings are already priced in, I decided recently to open a long position in Six Flags and plan to hold it for a year or two. It’s very unlikely that the company will become bankrupt in the near-term despite burning $30 to $35 million per month, as it has enough liquidity to stay afloat.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.