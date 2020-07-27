October may prove to be a volatile month once again with the futures curve starting to price in a pop in the VIX.

As you can see in the following chart, the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) has continued trading lower over the past few weeks as the VIX reverts to the mean.

It is my belief that UVXY is headed lower in both the short and long run. Put simply, I am short UVXY and I recommend that others cover long positions to avoid the decline of the ETF.

Volatility Markets

To start this piece off, let's look at a few quantitative measures of the VIX to get an idea where it is likely headed. The most simple of these studies is one which I have referenced many times and which I constantly use as a benchmark to assess the VIX. This study is simply the probability that the VIX was higher or lower over the next month grouped by the outright level of the VIX at any specific point in time over the last 27 years.

What I really love about this study is its simplicity. In my experience, the simplest concepts tend to be the most robust and the clear relationship seen in the above data has been the basis for several of my trades in volatility products.

At present, the VIX is currently sitting a little above 26. What the above chart shows is that over the past 27 years, when the VIX has been between 26 to 28, it has declined a shocking 75% of the time. Put simply, if you are looking for upside in the VIX at this point, the odds are overwhelmingly against you based purely on the mean-reverting nature of the VIX.

This said, historical statistics certainly can't capture the nuance of today's trading with any degree of perfection. We are currently very slowly recovering from one of the greatest business slowdowns in the history of the United States. These definitely aren't normal times so historical studies must be examined in this light. For traders in UVXY, they must be aware that if the market collapses once again, the VIX will almost surely rally as seen by the clear inverse correlation between the S&P 500 and the VIX.

Fundamentally, I am against a prolonged selloff in the market. I believe that the Federal Reserve has abundantly demonstrated both its ability and willingness to prop up the market and as the classic saying goes, "it doesn't pay to fight the Fed." Put simply, I believe that we will continue to see stimulus activity and that the economy ultimately won't take a tumble once again. I am quite bullish the S&P 500 at this point and believe that market volatility will continue to revert to the mean.

However, there is a very interesting pattern at work in VIX futures. The market is pricing in some sort of market collapse in October.

What this chart shows is the latest settlement level of CBOE's VIX futures contracts (UVXY is holding the front two months). In October, the market is pricing in a strong rally in the VIX. This is interesting to me in that there actually has been quite a bit of volatility normally seen around October over the past few decades.

What this chart shows is that the VIX tends to see the greatest levels during October with an unusual number of prior crashes seeing peak volatility around then. Seen from another perspective, the standard deviation of volatility is greatest during October and November.

How I interpret this data is that if we are going to see a pop in the VIX in the short-run, the odds slightly favor October or November as the month in which the pop will occur. In other words, if you disagree with me that the market is likely headed higher fundamentally and you believe that we are going to see a collapse in the market, the data seems to slightly suggest that putting on a trade before October will put the slight statistical tendencies in your favor.

My personal opinion is that this crisis and recession is over and therefore UVXY is headed lower for the next few quarters. However, if I'm wrong, I'm thinking it'll play out in the form of an October collapse in the market similar to prior crises which spread beyond the initial expectations.

To throw another bone to the bulls here: historically speaking, the VIX does rally by about 20% between the average July price and the average October price. However, given that the average July level of the VIX is about 17 and given that we're almost 10 points above this point, I believe mean reversion is playing a stronger card at this point and that we are going to continue seeing the VIX head lower in the short and long run.

About UVXY

We can't talk about UVXY without addressing its troublesome methodology. We can discuss VIX levels and historical tendencies all we want, but at the end of the day, when you trade UVXY, you aren't trading the VIX, you are trading VIX futures. This may seem like a subtle distinction, but this is a huge issue to note: VIX futures are not the same thing as the VIX.

The key thing to note here is that when you are trading VIX futures, the return you get is actually subject to a few different things. First off and most obviously, VIX futures contracts are correlated with changes in the VIX.

So when you're trading VIX futures, you are indeed generally tracking the changes in the level of the VIX. However, you're also subject to a little understood facet of finance: futures convergence.

When you look at a futures curve, there tends to be a difference in price between futures contracts and the spot price upon which the futures contracts settle. This may seem like an unimportant observation, but it's critical to grasp when trading UVXY because this slight differential eventually moves to be about zero at the time of expiry.

In other words, if a market has futures prices which are generally above the level of the underlying instrument, the futures contracts will converge by declining in value. Conversely, futures priced below the spot price will converge by increasing in value.

Unfortunately for traders in UVXY, VIX futures have been above the spot level of the VIX around 85% of the time over the past 10 years. In other words, most of the time VIX futures are priced above the spot level of the VIX which means that these futures are converging by declining in value through time.

Graphically seen, here is the average differential over the past 10 years between a few VIX futures contracts grouped by the number of days until the expiry of the front contract.

This is a very big deal. I don't know how to accentuate this point more, but I wish I could write this in flashing red letters: futures convergence takes a huge toll out of the index which UVXY gives a leveraged return upon. I am firmly convinced that if every traders and investors in products like UVXY grasped this concept, we would see the market cap of this ETF shrink substantially.

What the above chart shows is that on average, the front contract falls by about 6% per month to converge to the spot at settlement. The second contract on average falls by about 4% per month as it rolls down into becoming the front month contract.

UVXY is holding these two contracts on a leveraged basis. It doesn't take too strong of a calculator to find out that UVXY is simply decimating wealth at a frightening rate. It may be difficult to note when you only look at a few months of performance…but here's the past few years of data to make the case.

The extent of the decline in UVXY over the past few years is so great that even this year's historic rally in the VIX can't even make a perceptible blip on the above chart. Numerically speaking, UVXY is giving a 1.5x leveraged return on an index which has fallen at an annualized past of -50% per year for the past decade.

This is why I'm ultimately short UVXY. I certainly could be wrong about volatility over the short term. My quantitative analysis and mean reversion thesis may be disproven by further volatility as economic conditions worsen. But in the long run, UVXY is crashing lower year after year due to futures converging towards the spot level of the VIX. This is a systemic issue at work in ETPs which track VIX futures and why I own long-dated puts on UVXY.

Conclusion

The VIX is likely to head lower based on both mean reversion and a recovering economy. October may prove to be a volatile month once again with the futures curve starting to price in a pop in the VIX. Futures convergence remains the best long-run explainer of returns in UVXY and a strong shorting catalyst.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UVXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.