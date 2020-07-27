Three DCF models are conducted to produce a range of outlooks for the share price of the company (bear case: 48% downside, base case: 2% downside, and bull case: 45% upside).

I am currently neutral on Nuance Communications (NUAN) as they migrate to a cloud-based SaaS (Software as a Service) business model. The market is assuming a flawless transition which is unlikely, however, future opportunities may occur if the stock price falters.

Company Summary

Nuance Communications design conversational artificial intelligence applications to increase productivity for their customers. Conversational AI uses speech to interact with a device, the most common examples being Alexa and Siri. They produce conversational AI services for companies in healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government and retail.

In 2019 their Automotive business, which designs on-board virtual assistants, was hived off. Nuance also sold their Imaging (approx. $400m) and Mobile Operator Services Divisions. Companies like Amazon, Google, Tesla and Microsoft were aggressive competition in these sectors. It made sense for Nuance Communications to focus on its wide-moat core businesses, Enterprise and Healthcare.

The Enterprise division provides Interactive Voice Response systems and Virtual Assistants. They have a diverse customer base including Coca-Cola, IBM, and a lot of major banks. Going forward I expect the Enterprise division to make up a third of total revenues (2019 revenue = $510.8 million).

The Healthcare division has been a "cash cow" for many years (2019 revenue = $950.6 million). Before streamlining the company, it consistently made up 50%+ of revenues. Going forward it will generate about two-thirds of total revenues. Customers include "Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins, Partners Healthcare, Vanderbilt University Medical Center ("VUMC"), and National Health Services ("NHS")." (2019 Annual Report) The largest subsection is Clinical Documentation (>50%). Its products are the Dragon Medical Cloud, the Dragon Medical License and Transcription Services. Transcription services are a labour intensive, low margin business and therefore replacing the tasks with AI solutions is desirable. The Dragon Medical Cloud evolved from the Dragon Medical License business and is Nuance Communications flagship SaaS product.

The new (2018) CEO Mark Benjamin orchestrated the division spin-off and sales, however, he was appointed for his SaaS business experience. His previous position was as COO and President at NCR services. NCR's business model includes a large subscription-based cloud services segment. He was previously with ADP; they supplied data analytics within the cloud for HR departments on a subscription basis.

A cloud-based SaaS model

Software as a Service model has become increasingly popular. Google (GOOG), Adobe (ADBE), Slack (WORK), Shopify (SHOP), Microsoft (MSFT) and MathWorks have all successfully implemented this model. Essentially the application is hosted within the cloud and is paid for via repeated subscription. It offers many advantages over the OPS (On-Premises Software) model. I have divided these into "Financial" and "Quality of Service(QoS)" advantages.

"Financial" improvements are in the gross margin and the increased free cash flow. The gross margin of the transcription service is in the mid-30% range. If this is replaced by the SaaS model, then the gross margin could reach as high as 80%. Assuming that service/customer churn is low (high retention), then free cash flows should improve as the reliability of income increases using this model. Upselling and maintaining the service for current customers is as important as finding new customers, as this generates long term reliable and predictable revenue.

The key "QoS" improvements are the increased level of customization, the lower barrier to entry, the product lifetime and the overall scalability. Clients may customize the service to suit their changing needs, an example could be increasing the language sets available. The barrier to entry is lower as fixed costs are lower therefore, smaller orders are more viable. SaaS model customers are regularly updated to the latest software release, this increases the lifetime of the service for the customer (instead of a license becoming obsolete and having to buy another). Built-in, and simple, scalability is a major selling factor as it allows for increased subscriber revenues.

Many international organizations have access to Microsoft Azure data centers, therefore may access Nuance's cloud-based offerings. This increases the addressable market as international companies can easily access Nuance's product. Nuance Communications has a high level of penetration into the US market. The European and Asian markets are still largely untapped. The cloud gives great access to these markets.

Healthcare services require a high level of service reliability. For example, Adobe may have a short period of downtime for the software that graphic designers use, such downtime is unacceptable in a healthcare setting. This limiting factor has prevented further penetration into the market. The roll-out of Wi-Fi 6 technology will likely change this dynamic and will offer a strong tailwind to the SaaS model.

GAAP rules can make the transfer between the two systems difficult. GAAP has general rules for SaaS whereas OPS is industry-specific. This may lead to a myriad of unforeseen changes from contract revisions to issues with deferred revenue. Primarily because revenue is often delayed until the go-live date. This means that "cash accepted" cannot be logged as revenue leading to accountancy challenges.

Wi-Fi 6

The advent of Wi-Fi-6 is advantageous to the SaaS model because healthcare environments are frequently saturated by electronic interference - caused by a proliferation of Wi-Fi enabled devices. Electronic interference diminishes the reliability, the data transfer speeds and the number of devices that can be supported. A solution is to increase access points, yet all this does is further increase the level of electronic interference. Wi-Fi 6 is perfectly suited to implementing a reliable, high-data cloud service into a noisy, device dense environment. I believe as the capabilities of Wi-Fi 6 become apparent, cloud-based services will be the largest beneficiaries.

Investment into the Healthcare Sector

There are many long-term healthcare sector growth drivers. Such as aging populations, more people with long-term conditions and the introduction of more technology that enhances care. Recently, COVID-19 has highlighted how unprepared we are for pandemics and a medical crisis. Nuance Communications is focused on an industry which some claim will grow at a CAGR of 44.9%.

In many developed countries, there is a lack of trained medical professionals due to workforce retirement, burnout, increased demand and lack of new trainees. To help compensate for this, physicians time must be optimized. By minimizing the time physicians spend completing paperwork, the number of patients treated and the treatment they receive is improved. Nuance Communications offers a service that requires a low initial investment, instant implementation and a significant productivity boost.

Many developing countries also lack trained professionals and so Nuance Communications may find a market there, too.

Valuation

This valuation section contains a Bear Case, Bull Case and a Base Case DCF. The free cash flows are calculated using the Yahoo analyst revenue numbers.

Figure 1 - Bear Case DCF

The Bear Case DCF assumes that the company struggles to migrate to a SaaS model. It sees only 5% growth in revenues, healthcare facilities do not attempt to modernize and find Nuance's cloud offerings unattractive. The transcription and low margin sections of the company are not phased out as there is not enough demand for Dragon Medical Cloud. Therefore, the profit margin remains at 10%.

The fair value calculated is $13.94 which is a downside of 48% ($26.44). The probability of this case is low because SaaS migrations have been completed by many companies, the CEO has SaaS experience and there will likely be significant investment in the healthcare sector post-COVID-19, which will benefit Nuance.

Figure 2 - Bull Case DCF

The Bull Case DCF assumes a steady migration to the SaaS model, phasing out the low margin parts of the business and transferring them to the Dragon Medical Cloud platform. Business ramps up as healthcare institutions adopt more technology to improve care. The profit margins and the revenue growth increase steadily.

The fair value calculated is $38.49 which is an upside of 45%($26.44). I believe that this is hopeful at best. Nearly all previous SaaS migrations have suffered setbacks. When Adobe (ADBE) made the transition, many of their customers dissented strongly. Over 30,000 people signed a petition to try and make them revert to their old model. The healthcare sector will have a lot of inertia to overcome before it takes the step forward that is required. Also, shutting down its low margin divisions will be tough. As services are phased out employees will seek alternative employment, which will leave holes in the business and likely cause the margins to fall further. Therefore, this idyllic migration is unlikely both in revenue growth and in margin growth.

I see the base case being somewhere in between. Any values that I use for free cash flows will be completely speculative. However, I will create a Base Case DCF to roughly describe how I believe the next few years will play out.

Figure 3 - Base Case DCF

The Base Case DCF shows stagnation in free cash flows occurring from 2020 through until 2022. There will be great upheaval in the business model during this time. However, management will be able to maintain profit margins and revenues. In 2023 I expect to see the company rapidly expanding its margins and the bureaucratic healthcare sector to finally begin heavy investment in modernization.

The fair value calculated is $25.88 which is a downside of about 2%($26.44). I find this disappointing as this is a company where there is great potential. Perhaps this evaluation uses too many negative assumptions? However, healthcare modernization can be a bureaucratic nightmare. As I have previously stated this model is a simple illustration of how Nuance may be affected and not my definition of fair value. I will likely "hold" until better buying opportunities arise.

Risks and Mitigants

The largest risk to Nuance Communications is the loss of key personnel and technological expertise. There are contractual obligations (non-competes) and incentives for some of the key staff members however, these are rare. This expertise is vital to the company's moat as large AI companies expand into the market. If a "brain drain" occurs then Nuance will be unable to compete. I don't believe there are enough mitigating factors in place to combat this issue which worries me.

Nuance has $2.1B in goodwill as they were acquisitive before 2018. The last recorded acquisition was in May 2018. I believe that any obvious cause for goodwill impairment would have been recognized by now. Compared to the size of Nuance the latest acquisitions have been quite small (Voicebox for $82M). The size of the goodwill looms over the company however I see the probability of it being significantly diminished as low.

Nuance Communications have high levels of debt. The 2019 annual report had total debt at $2,137m and $1,142m of that was current debt. The current debt of $1,142m was refinanced leaving $230m in current debt. With $521.28m in cash and cash equivalents, this current debt is well covered. Nuance Communications' Q2 report said:

In line with our capital allocation focus, we repurchased 3.8 million shares of common stock and paid down $170 million of debt during the quarter. This occurred before these programs were put on hold in March when the COVID-19 pandemic escalated. We ended the quarter with a strong cash position and remain confident in the resiliency of our highly recurring business model.

The company is aggressively tackling the debt, which is a very positive sign as this debt load can stifle growth. Risks such as competition, SaaS migration and geographical focus have all been mentioned through the article.

Plan and Conclusion

The migration to a SaaS model will position Nuance Communications to benefit from the imminent roll-out of Wi-Fi 6 technology and the forecast increased investment in the healthcare sector following the COVID-19 pandemic. Wi-Fi 6 will need a strong history of performance before it is implemented in a healthcare setting. The bureaucracy of the healthcare sector will delay any large investment by at least two years. The market is pre-empting the convergence of these factors and which will cause the share price to drop when on a series of below expected earning reports.

As stated in my Base Case DCF, I see this migration to SaaS as a long-term positive move by the company. However, the transfer between the two systems will be very turbulent and the stock price will likely weaken on a poor earnings report. I see this as an opportunity to buy the shares if technical expertise is retained and the debt burden has been reduced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.