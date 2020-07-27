5 Year Carvana valuation stock price model is presented based on Price/Sales. This generous valuation approach reveals the inherent risk to investors at the current stock price.

Increase in price of used cars drives up cost of acquisition and increases competition for Carvana from strong franchise dealers with access to off-lease vehicles and favorable financing for buyers.

More people are comfortable to shop at home for cars but this service is ubiquitous and recent study show consumers still prefer to see a car in person before buying.

Carvana stock price has risen dramatically based on the perceived benefits of increased shop at home trends for consumers and higher prices for used cars.

Investment Thesis:

Carvana (CVNA) has struggled to show that its business model is sound as it has racked up continued losses over the years. The stock price has risen dramatically in 2020 on the dual narratives of increased shop at home for consumers and the recent increase in the price of used cars both being beneficial to Carvana. The reality of a challenging operating environment and poor profitability create significant risk for shareholders at the current stock price. It is strongly recommend that longs take profits or hedge positions and alternatively contemplate initiating a short position at these levels.

Stock Price Has Increased Dramatically

The Stock price of Carvana has had a very bullish run in the last 90 days rising from about $85 in late April to $145 today. An impressive increase of about 76%.

Online Shopping Versus Brick and Mortar

Carvana has benefited from the shop at home trend particularly with the increased home shopping due to corona virus restrictions and consumer concerns about public gatherings. That said a 2019 McKinsey study shows that consumers still have a strong preference for being able to test drive a car prior to purchase. In fact the number one barrier noted in the study (as shown in the chart below) is the ability to test drive it prior to purchase.

*Source 2019 McKinsey Study

The US in the early stages of re-opening which is still a potential tailwind for online car shopping, however, as the country reopens, I believe the normal desire to physically see a car prior to buying it will return as a hurdle for Carvana to overcome.

Increase in Used Car Prices a Double Edged Sword

On the face of it an increase in used car prices would be bullish for a used car seller such as Carvana. The natural assumption here is that they can command higher prices for the used cars they sell. This is the type of superficial headline news has been a positive catalyst for Carvana. Further inspection shows that this is truly a double (or triple) edged sword because Carvana has to pay more to acquire inventory from sources such as Manheim auctions who have seen a lack of inventory. The lack of inventory benefits franchise dealers who get access to lease trade-ins and offer preowned and inspected cars with very favorable finance terms.

Here is a picture of used car prices.

*Source: Cox Automotive

This is naturally driven by a lack of used car inventory which is not good for Carvana but better for franchise dealers.

*Source: Cox Automotive

As part of the investment thesis Carvana stresses that the used car market is very fragmented, however, this is only partially true as most of the largest car sellers are dealer franchises that have significant advantages particularly in the current market environment.

This is how Carvana depicts the market with the top 100 car dealers only making up 8.6% of the market.

Source: May 2020 Carvana IR presentation

What is not explained here is that most of the large auto dealers are franchise dealerships meaning that they are affiliated with one or more of the large auto companies such as Toyota, Ford, and GM.

Here is a depiction of the strong competition that Carvana faces.

Source: Statista 2020 report

These franchise dealerships have two distinct advantages that are not enjoyed by Carvana. The current used car market is characterized by a lack of inventory and these franchise dealers will have first access to off-lease vehicles that will never make it to Manheim auction nor be sold directly by owners to Carvana. The practice of new car buyers trading in their used vehicle at a dealership is also a very common and ingrained practice that gives these dealerships access to inventory. Supply of used car inventory in this tight market environment is a big deal and a detriment to Carvana.

The other advantage enjoyed by these franchise dealers is that they have access to very favorable financing via their affiliation with the auto manufacturers. Below are a couple of examples for used Certified Pre-Owned vehicles from Honda and Toyota.

Increase in used car prices is driven by a lack of inventory which is a critical hurdle for Carvana and provides distinct advantages to franchise dealers.

Financials and Valuation

Carvana has consistently operated at loss. As of as of March 31, 2020 the company had accumulated losses of almost $243 million since the start of operations.

*Source SEC CVNA 10Q March 31, 2020 filing

The value proposition for Carvana is based on significant growth. Spreading fixed costs and marketing spend over a larger sales base will eventually result in profits and cash flow. This should mean that as Carvana grows it is getting closer to profitability, unfortunately this has not materialized. For example, comparing 1Q 2019 to 1Q 2020 Carvana was able to increase sales an impressive 31%, however, their SG&A expenses increased 44% and their net loss increased by 55%. While Carvana did grow top line revenues they lost even more money doing so.

In USD millions 1Q 2020 1Q 2019 $ Change % Change Sales 1,098 755 343 +31% SG&A 276 155 120 +44% Net Income (184) (83) (101) -55%

*Source: Author’s chart derived from SEC CVNA 10Q March 31, 2020 filing

Carvana has stated that their financial goals are to achieve 8%-13.5% EBITDA at some point in the future. I would note that these same goals indicate a desire to break even (Net Loss Margin zero) in the future.

Source: May 2020 Carvana IR presentation

Valuation

Valuing a company whose ultimate goal is to break even is an interesting proposition. I will look at the numbers using one of the new metrics that is being used to value high growth companies in the market Price to Sales.

Below is a comparison of 4 publicly traded car dealers with business models similar to Carvana’s. Carvana and 3 competitors. As you can see the market does appear to be valuing the high growth rates of both Carvana and Vroom (VRM) more than more established and larger competitors Carmax (KMX) and AutoNation (AN).

My model below will value Carvana market value in 5 years’ time based on revenues and a “base” and “optimistic” sales growth rate. It also assumes that Carvana trades at either the Price to Sales ratio of CarMax or AutoNation.

Detail is provided and a summary of results and implied stock price in 2024 is at the end.

Assumptions:

5 Years

Base 25% Revenue Growth

((a)) KMX Price to Sales Multiples

((b)) AN Price to Sales Multiples

Base 50% Revenue Growth

((c)) KMX Price to Sales Multiples

((d)) AN Price to Sales Multiples

Scenario A: 25% Growth; KMX Price to Sales Multiple

Scenario B: 25% Growth; AN Price to Sales Multiple

Scenario C: 50% Growth; KMX Price to Sales Multiple

Scenario D: 50% Growth; AN Price to Sales Multiple

Here is a quick summary of what those numbers mean in terms of the implied share price in 2024. Please note that the current share price for CVNA is about $145.

2024 Implied Stock Price Price/Sales Multiple Base (25% Revenue Growth) Optimistic (50% Revenue Growth) KMAX .81 $141 $351 AN P/S .19 $33 $82

2024 Change from today Price/Sales Multiple Base (25% Revenue Growth) Optimistic (50% Revenue Growth) KMAX .81 -3% 142% AN P/S .19 -77% -43%

Conclusion:

Carvana stock price has had a tremendous run in 2020. The online car dealer has really benefited from the shop at home narrative and the lack of full understanding about the negative impacts to them of higher used car prices. Even using the unconventional value measurement of price to sales Carvana seems more than fully priced here. I strongly recommend that long investors take profits or hedge their positions using put options. The more aggressive investor might contemplate a short position here, however, there is always risk that the current popularity of this stock may continue for some time.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CVNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own research before making any investment decision. Opinion expressed is that of the author only.