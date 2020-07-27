Beating The Index By Creating One

We all just want to outperform the market, however, we tend to get in our own way.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Tim Jones as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

We all know Warren Buffett's famous advice that the average investor should stick to buying an index rather than stock picking. And with that in mind, consider Berkshire Hathaway's stock portfolio at the end of Q1 2020, which was then comprised of 50 companies. I propose that he's, basically, taken his own advice, in that, the companies in the Berkshire portfolio looks more like an index rather than a portfolio. Consider that the position weightings are similar to an index and that the number of companies held are well above what modern portfolio theory traditionally suggests for constructing a minimal risk portfolio. It seems that Berkshire has endeavored to create a custom index.

Retail traders are, notably, notoriously bad a stock picking. Such is the reason for Buffett's suggestion. So how might we sate the retail trader's obsession with active portfolio management while generating returns that beat an index? Furthermore, given that we are historically terrible at stock picking, how might we pick stocks in the simplest way possible? After all, why spend hundreds of hours reading 10-k's when you're just going to get it wrong?

We build our own index.

We will compare our custom index against the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) from January 3, 2006, through July 17, 2020.

Hypothesis

To construct our portfolio (and hence our own index) we will need to implement some type of stock picking function. Despite my suggestion that we stay away from stock picking, we do not want to leave our choices to pure chance via an ad hoc random number generator for picking our stocks. But also, we must create our picking function to be simplistic enough that we do not get in our own way via our biases and mistakes in fundamental analysis. Recall, history is not on the side of the stock picking retail trader. How might we create such a picking function?

The first assumption under the construction of this portfolio is that we want companies which are not dying. As investors, we prefer companies which are actively growing, as opposed to having become stagnate or failing. I believe that finding companies which are actively growing would yield fantastic results, however, this would require a non-trivial level of fundamental analysis. Furthermore, this is the realm of pure stock picking, which we endeavor to avoid. Let us then define "not dying" simply to mean "being very large" since the probability that a very large company will die in the short term should be much less than that of a small company.

Our second assumption is that share price is an indicator of company health. Though far from perfect, a company with a continually declining, or rather, small share price is more likely to fail in the near term than one with a continually increasing, or rather, large share price. Therefore, share price may be a working method of our picking function.

Thus, to pick a company with a minimal probability of dying in the near term, we will refer to its share price and size. Hence, I propose we use Market Cap as the single deciding factor in our picking function.

Methodology

Now that our assumptions are in place and the picking function developed, our strategy is as follows:

On the first trading day of each year, from January 2006 through January 2020, we equally distribute saved funds across the ten companies that are largest by Market Cap at that time. For historical reference, we used the Financial Times Global 500 lists via Wikipedia. The "saved funds" we distribute into the account at the beginning of each year are equivalent to 5% (a reasonable savings plan) of the median household income in the United States from the previous year (2019 was estimated at $60,000). This distribution we apply to the buying system has an average, since 2006, of approximately $2965 per year, or $8.13 per day.

If a company appears in more than one year, we buy more of that stock; for example, Microsoft (MSFT) makes the list in 2006 and so we buy this company at 10% of our possible funds. It again makes the list in 2007, and so, we use 10% of our newly available funds to buy the stock again (this results in an increase of position weight within the portfolio beyond just that of share appreciation). Purchases are made as soon as funds are distributed.

Notably, the distributed funds will not divide evenly with the share price of the securities selected at the beginning of each year. For example, if we wish to buy $100 of ABC which is trading at $9 per share, we will have $1 left over from the transaction. In this study, we held onto the excess funds until the beginning of the next year where the excess funds are then added on top of newly the newly distributed funds. Over the study period, the average of the excess funds was equal to $165.46.

Another consideration for this strategy was the case where the price per share for a given company is greater than 10% of our allotted funds for the position, this would overweight that company in the given buying period as related to its cohort that year. Therefore, the company will be ineligible for purchase under the system, and the funds that would have been used to purchase the given stock were equally distributed to purchase shares of its cohort. For example, as of January 1, 2020, we would have approximately $3000 (plus excess cash) eligible to distribute across ten positions. Hence, $300 may be spent into each position. However, the price of both Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL) is greater than $300 (approximately $1875 and $1348 per share respectively), thus we cannot enter either company into our portfolio, even though they make the top ten list. We would then have an additional $600 to spread evenly across the remaining 8 companies eligible for purchase that day. And so, we would have $375 for each of the remaining companies.

We never sell a holding in this portfolio, since deciding when to sell is non-trivial. This is discussed further in the conclusions of this article. We go back only as far as January 2006 since the quarterly Market Caps are easy to find that far back, but not easy to find further back. Again, simplicity above all.

Thus, we create what I will affectionately call the Historic Cap Index (NYSE:HCI).

This strategy is tested against SPY by distributing saved funds into an account in equal amount and on the same day to buy SPY as we would in the HCI. For example, on January 3, 2006, $2985.60 would be used for purchase under the HCI system. Separately, $2985.60 would be used to purchase SPY on the same day. As with the HCI, there is excess cash in the SPY portfolio. This average is $117.15.

We choose SPY as the appropriate benchmark due to criteria with which companies make up the S&P 500; particularly, Market Cap determining weight in the index. Finally, all prices used for the "purchase" of securities in this study were equal to the Open price as of the first trading day of each year and gathered via Yahoo Finance. Portfolio values were calculated via Open prices as well.

Results

At the end of the holding period, we have a portfolio containing 33 companies with a portfolio value as of the open on 7/17/2020 of $98,044.13 compared to $89,088.22 had we invested in SPY instead (these data, and all to follow, were generated by the author via the buy and hold system outlined in the methodology section, unless otherwise noted). There are 37 companies which could have been purchased during this period, but the price of Citigroup, Alphabet, and Amazon would have used more than 10% of our distributed funds at every point where they were eligible for purchase under our system. Additionally, Samsung would have been eligible for purchase in 2013, yet is not available on any U.S. stock exchange. As such, no purchase of these companies was made under our system.

Our final portfolio is comprised of the following companies and their weights in Figure 1 and Figure 2 below.

Figure 1:

Source: Created by author

Figure 2: Source: Created by author

We can see in Figure 3 (below) that our performance nearly perfectly matched that of the SPY portfolio up through 2013, at which point there is a divergence in the real returns of our portfolio with significant under-performance. However, in the end, we outperformed by 10.1% on an absolute basis.

Figure 3: Source: Created by author

Figure 4 contains yearly returns (from the beginning of January to the end of December), adjusted for cash disbursements, as a percent change.

Figure 4:

Date ReturnHCI ReturnSPY 12/29/2006 31.6% 13.4% 12/31/2007 23.0% 4.3% 12/31/2008 -38.7% -39.7% 12/31/2009 21.4% 23.9% 12/31/2010 8.9% 11.9% 12/30/2011 1.0% -1.2% 12/31/2012 11.3% 10.0% 12/31/2013 14.7% 26.6% 12/31/2014 10.7% 13.2% 12/31/2015 -2.8% 0.4% 12/30/2016 18.7% 11.9% 12/29/2017 21.6% 19.0% 12/31/2018 0.8% -6.8% 12/31/2019 41.6% 30.0%

Source: Created by author

Figure 5 contains return statistics of Figure 4.

Figure 5:

Portfolio SPY Average 11.71% 8.35% Min -38.67% -39.68% Max 41.65% 30.03% StD 18.94% 17.41%

Source: Created by author

Lastly, the HCI produced a Beta of 0.82 and an Alpha of 3.6% with respect to our set of yearly returns.

Considerations and Conclusion

This study did not include dividends for either the HCI holdings or SPY; notably, most companies within the HCI pay a dividend. The current dividend yield (as a percent yield of the portfolio, given company current yields) is approximately 1.87% for the HCI and 1.78% for SPY (worth $1837 and $1586 per year respectively). As such, final results will be affected on the basis that these companies may have not always paid a dividend, at any time may cut a dividend, increase their dividend, or even adopt a dividend on a forward basis.

This study did not rebalance the HCI at any point. How would the portfolios values have changed had partial sales on current holdings been made to allow for purchases into Amazon, Alphabet, and Citigroup (C)? All of which had share prices exceeding the maximum allowed at their buy points. Notably, Citigroup lost approximately 88% of its value, Alphabet gained approximately 171% of its value, and Amazon gained approximately 358% since their relative buy points within the HCI system, as well as Samsung (which we did not buy as mentioned earlier) having appreciated approximately 210% (given open prices via Yahoo Finance).

What if holdings were sold out entirely after a certain percent gain? Say 10%, or 50%, or 400%? Or sold out if they left the top ten? Or perhaps sold out if the company returned four quarters with negative earnings in a row? Without looking at the data, I would bet that last one puts you selling out at the market bottom of the 2008 crash.

The creation of this portfolio was not done all at once. The final number of companies was the result of a buying method over a period of 14 years, in which we ended with only 33 companies and held each for the duration of the study. Furthermore, this portfolio methodology has us entering into more positions yearly and forever. If we intended to keep this portfolio method over the next 60 years, how many of these companies would still be around (at least in a notable way)? Is buy and hold forever truly an appropriate portfolio method? I think not. But consider that (even if you got lucky enough to do so) it is not necessarily best to sell a company at a price that would turn out to be its all time high, if, for example, the dividends extracted from it over the ten years proceeding its all time high yield a greater sum than the that high share price.

Selling is a complicated matter, far more complicated then buying, as far as I can tell. Therefore, I leave it as an exercise to the reader to determine a sufficiently complicated system of selling and all the answers to the questions it creates. But remember: As is, the Historic Cap Index outperformed the benchmark on both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is produced for informational/entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please conduct your own research and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.