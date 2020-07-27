Written by the FALCON Team

Introduction

Just recently, we published our newly established monthly heat map of Dividend Champions exclusive for Seeking Alpha readers, providing interesting candidates for further analysis. After our recent coverage of narrow-moat AT&T (T), we now take a look at another dividend stalwart, Exxon Mobil (XOM), to see whether the sky-high entry yield justifies initiating a position at current levels.

In light of Buffett's teachings distilled from his 50+ years of shareholder letters, our analysis is based on the three dimensions that truly matter: operations, capital allocation, and valuation. But before we do that, let's jump into what makes Exxon an interesting candidate today.

So what's the story with Exxon?

Exxon is undoubtedly one of the highest-quality integrated oil companies, with its downstream and chemicals segments forming key differentiators besides its most significant upstream business. The company's biggest segment engages in exploration of crude oil and natural gas, while its downstream division manufactures and sells refined petroleum products, with petrochemicals accounting for the rest of the revenue. In 2020, the company saw commodity prices and margins drop to historic lows, due to market turmoil causing near-term oversupply across the industry, further worsened by the global setback in demand caused by the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Despite the short-term pain, the company is betting heavily on the long-term positive underlying trend in energy demand, citing growing middle-class population worldwide, along with natural gas gradually outpacing coal for power generation. Overall, Exxon expects more than half of the world's energy demand still to be relying on oil and natural gas by 2040. In line with that, the company targets to ramp-up its capital spending with the aim of doubling earnings and cash flow by 2025, with upstream leading the way through portfolio highgrading, acquisitions and new discoveries (e.g. Guyana). Exxon also expects to double both downstream and chemical segment earnings by 2025 as the company focuses on leveraging its integrated model. Unlike other "Big Oil" rivals, Exxon's move into renewables is deemed unlikely by management, citing lack of unique competitive advantages, with offshore wind being a possible exception in the future.

Operations

As a general rule of thumb, a company has authentic earnings power when it has both defensive and enterprising profits. Thus, when assessing a firm's operations, we care about two fundamental aspects: it has to pass the cash flow-based stability test, and it must be a consistent shareholder value creator measured in the EVA framework.

Stability: Assessing Cash Flow Consistency

As Hewitt Heiserman writes in his book, "It's Earnings That Count": The most ruinous mistake you can make as a buyer of common stocks is to own a company that goes bankrupt. For this reason, the defensive investor judges the quality of a firm's accrual profit on the basis of its ability to self-fund. That is, whether it produces from ongoing operations more cash than it consumes, and not go deeper into debt or dilute current stockholders. When we look at the conventional financial statements, our primary concern therefore is the stability of the company's cash generation.

Source: Morningstar

Due to the regular nature of divestiture activities, Exxon reports a consolidated figure of cash flow from operations that includes proceeds associated with asset sales, typically accounting for ~10% of OCF annually. The capital intensity of the underlying business is readily apparent by the CapEx numbers, also incorporating exploration expenditures of Exxon's upstream segment. While the company's operating cash flow is heavily dependent on the cyclical nature of commodity prices, there is only limited freedom to scale back on CapEx as the firm needs to pursue opportunities to find and produce new supplies of oil and natural gas.

Fueled by its integrated business model and scale, Exxon managed to remain free cash flow positive throughout the past decade, thus passing our stability test with a warning flag due to massive cash flow volatility. In the next step, we move on to the EVA (Economic Value Added) framework, examining if the company is able to consistently create shareholder value, as EVA cuts through accounting distortions and charges for the use of capital.

Value Creation: What type of moat rating is warranted?

We tend to lean towards companies whose businesses are protected by large and enduring economic moats, as buying those companies at the right price generally leads to overperformance, as outlined in our research article. In the EVA framework, the EVA Margin (EVA/Sales) can serve as our ratio to define a company's moat. A 5% EVA Margin can be used as an indicator for a "good" company, whereas persistence of a 5%+ EVA Margin for 10 years makes a company great and thus "moaty". While in case of our Dividend Champion Series, a company's payout consistency is the primer selection criteria, we still want to see that the firm is able to maintain a meaningfully positive EVA Margin over an extended period of time.

In case of Exxon, the historical EVA Margin chart leaves a lot to be desired in terms of consistency. A correlation to crude oil and natural gas price development is readily apparent, as the pressure on the top line translates to depressed bottom-line EVA figures, given the relatively constant employed capital base. That is exactly what happened to Exxon, as the once stellar margins started to plummet after the oil price plunge in 2014, while commodity markets failed to recover ever since. The pressure on the company's EVA fundamentals led to a lack of meaningful shareholder value creation in the subsequent years, marking a significant distance to the quantitative wide-moat EVA Margin threshold of 5%. On a more positive note: averaging out multiple cycles over the past 15 years, Exxon's long-term EVA Margin comes in at 3.8%, which paints a better overall picture, yet the declining trend is nothing short of alarming. (The million dollar question is whether this is a part of a normal cycle or the beginning of a permanent deterioration. Only time will tell.)

Source: evaexpress.com

Assessing incremental EVA returns

EVA Momentum measures the growth rate in EVA, scaled to the size of the business (measured by its sales). It is the EVA framework's equivalent for Return On Incremental Invested Capital, or ROIIC. Any positive EVA Momentum is good because it means EVA has increased, and it is an indication that it is worthwhile to reinvest capital in the underlying business. Instead of pinpointing any single-year performance, we prefer to look at the long-term trailing averages in EVA Momentum.

Source: Author's calculation based on data from evaexpress.com

Over the past decade, Exxon has generated an average of -1.0% EVA Momentum, underpinning the declining trend in EVA creation as both the company's sales and EVA Margin were dragged down by plummeting commodity prices. This performance stands in stark contrast to the broader market, as the long-run average for the 50th percentile of the US stock market (represented by the Russell 3000) has been 0.4% percent. Overall, the cyclicality of the underlying business is clearly reflected in Exxon's EVA trajectory.

Our take on the moat

The EVA framework enabled us so far to prove from a rearview-mirror perspective, whether the company has an economic moat based on its historical consistency of shareholder value creation. In our opinion, despite the overall dependency on commodity markets, Exxon along with its "Big Oil" peers deserves a quantitative narrow-moat rating, since the very nature of the business requires an immense capital deployment that only a handful of companies can afford. Besides scale, Exxon distinguishes itself with its integrated refining and chemical manufacturing segments, which coupled with an access to cheap capital give the company a sufficient cushion to weather the commodity cycles and deliver excess returns over its WACC in the long run.

Taking a brief snapshot at the company's debt profile, S&P recently downgraded Exxon's rating to AA with a negative outlook, citing its cash flow deficit resulting from weakness in oil and natural gas prices, leading to an increase in debt levels. Although the company's long-term debt-to-capital ratio stood at a moderate 24% at the end of Q1 2020, we believe additional steps will be needed to improve credit measures, such as boosting capital efficiency in the short term and executing on planned asset sales, in order to avoid a possible cut in shareholder distributions. We have to mention though, that prior to the initial downgrade back in 2016, Exxon was part of a truly elite group, being one of only three U.S. companies to have a pristine AAA credit rating, alongside Microsoft (MSFT) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Summary of operations - the Quality Score

The EVA framework's Quality Score is a comprehensive way to assess a company's overall quality, by combining its EVA-based Performance (EVA Margin and Trend) and Risk (e.g. Volatility and Vulnerability) metrics into a single score, measured against the broader market. In case of extraordinary companies, we would like to see a Quality Score consistently above 80 over a long period of time. As outlined in our research article, the upper quintile tends to outperform the market historically.

Exxon's Quality Score followed a declining trend in the past decade, in line with the company's deteriorating EVA fundamentals, falling sharply after the 2014 oil price plunge. With Exxon's EVA Margin essentially turning negative (coupled with an increased stock price volatility), the Quality Score fell to the lower half of the scale during the subsequent years.

Source: evaexpress.com

As a final assessment: Exxon belongs to a subset of companies suitable for investors who are willing to compromise on quality in order to possibly profit from a compelling risk/reward scenario of a currently beaten-down sector. The dependency on commodity prices is clearly reflected in Exxon's EVA performance, and as a result, the company would currently fail our operational criteria. Yet, its ability to navigate through multiple cycles with a positive long-term average shareholder value creation capability underscores Exxon's narrow-moat rating from both a quantitative and a qualitative standpoint.

Capital Allocation

After looking at the operations dimension, we continue investigating the company through the capital allocation lens. Remember, incremental return on invested capital (measured by EVA Momentum) is a crucial element when it comes to the assessment of successful capital allocation by management. If the company can earn a positive EVA by reinvesting all the cash generated by the underlying business, shareholders are better off if the firm retains most of its earnings. In the table below, we have dissected all the possible uses of cash for Exxon over the past decade.

Source: Morningstar

As outlined earlier, Exxon's operations require a considerably high level of reinvestment into its core business, with CapEx averaging ~70% of OCF in the past decade, incorporating also exploration expenditures of the company's upstream segment. Exxon does have some freedom though to scale back on capital expenditures when deemed necessary, as it prudently did just recently, reducing its 2020 capital spending by 30% in response to low commodity prices, resulting from oversupply and demand weakness from the COVID-19 pandemic, citing:

Capital investments for 2020 are now expected to be about $23 billion, down from the previously announced $33 billion. [...] The long-term fundamentals that underpin the company's business plans have not changed, as population and energy demand will grow, and the economy will rebound." Source: Company News Release, April 7, 2020

Although scaling back on capital spending is a policy in place at Exxon since the 2014 oil price plunge, the company boosted its expenditures gradually during the recent years (with the goal of doubling earnings and cash flow by 2025), yet those failed to translate to any meaningful shareholder value creation thus far. Based on both the substantially negative EVA Momentum and our qualitative considerations, Exxon is a mature business at its core, meaning that most of the available free cash (after debt reduction) should be distributed to shareholders.

Source: Author's illustration based on Morningstar data

As illustrated on the graph above, both dividends and share repurchases had been a regular practice before 2015 (with the company spending way above its means), while buybacks essentially dried up following the downturn in commodity markets. Between 2010 and 2019, the company generated an aggregate of $137 billion in free cash flow, while buybacks totaled $90 billion and dividends amounted to $116 billion (150% of FCF combined), with the majority of the difference financed by long-term debt.

Share Buybacks

As mentioned before, Exxon used to spend heavily on share buybacks (amounting to over $200 billion in a decade's time from 2006 to 2015, marking the largest buyback amount in the entire S&P 500) before halting share repurchases in 2016, except to offset dilution in the subsequent years. The massive, partially debt-financed repurchase spree from the past leaves a lot to be desired in terms of value creation, while this activity also significantly reduced balance sheet flexibility.

Although at a first glance, the timing of repurchases seems to be opportunistic based on the FGR% metric (indicated for the period after 2010 in the graph below), the picture is more complex in case of cyclical names like Exxon, as market sentiment and thus the applied future EVA growth premium correlates with the perception of commodity price movements. Although it would have been prudent to return excess free cash flow to shareholders in the form of buybacks during the golden years, Exxon's excessive, debt-financed buybacks were ill-advised as they left the company vulnerable to the subsequent downturn.

Source: evaexpress.com

Dividend

Exxon's dividend payments to shareholders have grown at an average annual rate of 6.2% over the last 37 years, making the company a dividend aristocrat. As opposed to the terminated buyback program, dividend payments are of paramount importance for the company, as recently underpinned by Exxon's management when asked about capital allocation priorities in light of the COVID-19 crisis:

The global economy will rebound. Populations and energy demand will grow and so will the demand for our products. Our objective is to strengthen the structure and earnings power of our business through industry advantage projects. This provides a solid foundation for generating cash, reliably growing the dividend and maintaining a strong balance sheet." Source: Darren Woods (Chairman and CEO), Annual Meeting, May 27, 2020

While the aforementioned excessive share buybacks left their mark in the form of rising debt levels, the company still maintains a relatively strong balance sheet, enabling it to continue dividend payments for around two years, even if its payout ratio (temporarily) exceeds 100% of FCF. However, if oil prices remain depressed for a longer period, then Exxon must reassess its capital allocation priorities. Investors should keep a close eye on dividend coverage and management's communication going ahead.

Acquisitions

One of Exxon's most expensive missteps to date was its $41 billion deal announced in 2009 to acquire U.S. shale gas pioneer XTO. With that, the company was placing a huge bet that natural gas would emerge as the fastest-growing domestic fuel, which quickly turned into an oversupply induced price collapse, leaving analysts questioning the timing and cost of the acquisition. Moreover (besides assuming $10 billion of XTO's debt), the deal was financed with $30 billion of Exxon stock, leading to shareholder dilution that took years of buybacks to offset.

Following this serious capital allocation blunder, Exxon engaged only in smaller scale, bolt-on acquisitions, while the company continued to recycle its asset base. In light of the pandemic, signs of consolidation already started to emerge in the depressed upstream market (e.g. Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) recently announced $13 billion Noble Energy deal), however, Exxon is expected to remain focused on organic development and asset divestitures going ahead. Prior to the current downturn, the company laid out its plan to sell billions of dollars worth of assets back in 2019, generating up to $15 billion in cash through 2025, while also citing a possible reinstatement of the halted buyback program. We believe a more prudent use of the proceeds would be to pay down debt gathered through the company's reckless repurchase activity from the past, thus providing flexibility to pursue accretive acquisitions going forward.

Valuation

Future Growth Reliance

Our prime historical valuation indicator in the EVA world is the Future Growth Reliance (FGR), which is the percent proportion of the firm's market value that is derived from, and depends on, growth in EVA. As outlined in our research article, it is the best-of-breed sentiment indicator that addresses accounting distortions, thus gives us a true picture of which wide-moat companies seem attractively valued in historical terms.

Source: evaexpress.com

As the saying goes: the cure for low oil prices is low oil prices, that also holds true the other way around. In case of Exxon, the FGR-based market sentiment reflects this principle of cyclicality in a crystal-clear way, implying that expectations always tend to skew towards the opposite direction. Numerically, the FGR ratio stands at 39% as of today, indicating that the market is pricing a future growth in EVA, fueled by the perceived reversion to the mean in commodity prices. In the present scenario, where Exxon operates with a negative EVA Margin, a 0% FGR metric would indicate that the current magnitude of value destruction would continue until perpetuity, which is obviously an overly pessimistic assumption. Simulating a still conservative scenario that assumes a reversion to zero EVA (as opposed to negative EVA currently) and no expectations for growth in EVA going forward, we arrive at a share price of $69.55. Your guess is as good as ours about when market sentiment will change in a favorable direction, yet it is hard to make a case that there is no value in Exxon today.

Morningstar DCF

As a second step, we use Morningstar's valuation system, where analysts create industry and company-specific assumptions, and then all the inputs are used in a discounted cash flow model. In order to reflect all moving parts within the business, Morningstar also evaluates the level of uncertainty with all the stocks they cover. Morningstar assigns Exxon a medium uncertainty rating with a $74.0 fair value. The thresholds between the different star ratings are illustrated below:

Source: Author's illustration based on Morningstar data

With the stock currently trading at $43.43 as of July 24, a 5-star rating is warranted, implying that Exxon's shares fall in the significantly undervalued territory based on Morningstar's estimate, with a ~40% discount to fair value. It is worth noting, that Morningstar's valuation model operates with a long-term oil-price assumption of $60 per barrel, implying a reversion to more sustainable commodity prices over the long-run. The DCF-based fair value of $74 falls in line with our long-term EVA-neutral (thus still conservative) valuation model arriving at a share price of $69.55. No matter from which angle we look at it, the value proposition of Exxon's shares seems compelling at current levels. (We bought shares on March 19 at a price of $33.28 and an entry yield of 10.46%, as we saw a very skewed risk-reward ratio at that price, while heavy insider purchases in the million dollar range also reinforced our confidence at those levels.)

Summary of the investment thesis

PRVit score - heat map vs. market

After all our due diligence, we turn to the PRVit model for a final judgment of the overall attractiveness of a stock. The PRVit is a multifactor quantitative stock selection model based on EVA-centric measures of Performance, Risk, and Valuation. Combining a company's Quality Score with its actual Valuation Score can be visualized on a heat map like the one below, where the gradient diagonal line signals fair value. We want to see a stock in the upper-right hand corner of this heat map, but we are more concerned with the Quality Score, as we believe that over the long run, we are better off with a truly exceptional business bought at a fair price, rather than a fair company bought at an exceptionally attractive price.

Source: evaexpress.com

As visible on the heat map, Exxon's Quality Ranking leaves a lot to be desired at the moment compared to the broader market, thus an investment thesis can be overwhelmingly based on a bargain-basement Valuation Ranking. As noted in our recent Dividend Champions update, the "Attractive Value" category is not for the faint-hearted, since these stocks tend to be cheap because their fundamental performance is far from exceptional. Therefore, the story with Exxon is clearly about betting on a recovery in commodity prices, while long-term positive demand trends could be a further catalyst.

With an overly pessimistic, EVA-destructive scenario baked in at today's levels, Exxon's shares represent a compelling entry opportunity at sub-$50 levels for enterprising contrarian investors, translating to an entry yield of more than 7%.

One more thing

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.