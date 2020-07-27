The company will keep its drilling activity low in the remainder of the year, and its oil production might drop from 223,000 bpd in Q1-2020 to around 194,000 bpd in.

Its earnings will begin to improve from the third quarter as WTI oil prices climb from an average of $28/bbl in Q2 to more than $40/bbl currently.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will report a large drop in earnings when it releases its second-quarter results in the coming weeks, thanks to the plunge in commodity prices and a drop in production. Moving forward, however, the Irving, Texas-based shale oil producer's earnings will likely begin to recover, thanks to the improvement in oil prices to $40s a barrel range. Its production, however, may decline further in the second half of the year.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Weak Prices

Pioneer Natural Resources will release its second-quarter results after the markets close on Tuesday, August 4. The oil producers are widely expected to report a large drop in earnings, thanks to the significant decline in commodity prices, and Pioneer Natural Resources is no exception. The second quarter was one of the most challenging periods ever for the industry as the commodity's price plunged to historic lows, with the WTI futures slipping into the negative territory for the first time. The WTI spot price averaged just around $28 per barrel in Q2-2020, down from $46 in Q1-2020 and $60 in Q2-2019.

In a recent SEC filing, Pioneer Natural Resources has confirmed that it expects to realize average crude oil, NGL, and natural gas prices of $23.16 per barrel, $12.65 per barrel, and $1.43 per thousand cubic feet respectively for the second quarter. The crude oil, NGL, and natural gas prices depict drops of 49.2%, 12.9%, and 11.2%, respectively, from the first quarter. The realized prices for crude oil and NGL show even bigger drops of 58.3% and 35.6%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis, although natural gas price realization was 61% higher in Q2-2020 from Q2-2019. For a company like Pioneer Natural Resources, whose production profile is heavily tilted towards crude oil and NGL, a year-over-year increase in natural gas prices can't provide any meaningful support to the bottom line. The large double-digit drop in oil prices will push the company's earnings substantially lower from adjusted profits of $2.01 per share reported for Q2-2019 and $1.15 per share for Q1-2020.

Declining Production

Investors should also expect a big drop in production, with oil output potentially dropping by double digits in Q2-2020 from Q1-2020, as per my estimate. In response to the oil price crash, Pioneer Natural Resources reduced its capital budget by 55%, lowered drilling activity by removing rigs and frac crews, and voluntarily curtailed production. The company likely operated around seven drilling rigs in the second quarter, down from more than 20 in the first quarter, and curtailed around 7,000 bpd of oil production.

As a reminder, Pioneer Natural Resources posted strong production numbers of 378,000 boe per day for the first quarter, including oil production of 223,000 bpd, depicting yearly growth rates of 17% for total production and 10% for oil volumes. But the major cut in drilling activity and curtailments will push the company's output substantially lower in Q2-2020.

The production drop and weak levels of realized prices will push Pioneer Natural Resources' earnings lower. The extraordinarily weak realized oil price of just $23 per barrel, in particular, might even push the company's earnings into the red. In addition to this, Pioneer Natural Resources' SEC filing shows that it will also realize a net loss of $336 million from its derivatives. This relates to a non-cash loss of $466 million linked with the crude oil hedge positions which got partly offset by a $2 million gain related to natural gas hedges and $128 million of net cash received on settled derivatives. The derivative loss will likely show up in the GAAP results but not in the adjusted earnings.

Price-Led Recovery

The oil prices, however, have improved since the second quarter. The US oil prices have been hovering close to $40 a barrel since early-June, up more than 40% from the first quarter average. This has improved the earning outlook for oil producers. If oil holds its ground in the $40s a barrel range, then Pioneer Natural Resources will report a large jump in oil price realization from Q3-2020. That's going to help push the company's earnings higher. This increase in oil prices has already prompted US shale oil producers, including companies such as EOG Resources (EOG), Parsley Energy (PE), and ConocoPhillips (COP), to start restoring curtailed production. I expect Pioneer Natural Resources to also do the same, and it will likely bring all of the curtailed volumes back online.

Pioneer Natural Resources, however, didn't aggressively curtail output like some of its other peers. Its curtailed volumes were equivalent to just 3% of its Q1-2020 oil production. Bringing these barrels back online likely won't push Pioneer Natural Resources' output higher. Besides, the company's second-quarter production will also have a wave effect as some of the Q1-2020 output flows into Q2-2020, in spite of the drop in activity; but there will be no such impact in Q3-2020 and Q4-2020. If the company keeps its spending and drilling activity levels low in the second half of the year, which it likely will, then its total output will not increase. As a result, any earnings growth will be driven entirely by higher oil prices, as opposed to higher production.

Future Production

I think the reason why Pioneer Natural Resources will keep drilling activity low by working with five to eight rigs is that the oil price environment continues to look challenging, and the commodity is facing an uncertain outlook. The oil demand has recovered as major economies around the world, including the US, Europe, India, and China, ease lockdowns and lift travel restrictions. However, the nervousness over the pandemic that continues to spread in several countries, including the US, and the growing tensions between the US and China have clouded the commodity's outlook and might cap oil's gains. In this environment, Pioneer Natural Resources will continue concentrating on preserving cash flows, protecting the balance sheet, and conserving its oil assets for a better price environment.

Pioneer Natural Resources hasn't given any quarterly production guidance. But it previously said that its third-quarter production could come in slightly lower than the second quarter and will stabilize moving forward. The company has provided annual production forecast of 341,000 to 359,000 boe per day in 2020, including oil production of 198,000 to 208,000 bpd. The company expects to exit the year with 190,000 to 195,000 bpd of oil output.

Note that the above-mentioned forecasts are well below the first-quarter production numbers. From this, we can predict with a fair amount of certainty that Pioneer Natural Resources' average output touched this year's peak in the first quarter, will then drop significantly in the second quarter, fall a little further in the third quarter, and will be flat in the fourth quarter. I expect the company's oil output to decline from around 223,000 bpd in Q1-2020 to 200,000 bpd in Q2-2020 and then stabilize at around 194,000 bpd in H2-2020. Its annual oil production could come in at 202,750 bpd, as per my estimate, which is within the company's above-mentioned annual output guidance range.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock has surged by 26% in the last three months as oil prices moved from record lows to above $40 per barrel, outperforming its peers (XOP) whose shares rose by 14% in the same period. I am cautiously optimistic about the near-term outlook for oil prices and expect Pioneer Natural Resources stock to move higher on the back of oil-price-led earnings growth. The company's shares are priced 8.4x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, higher than the large-cap peer average of 7.9x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I think Pioneer Natural Resources is a high-quality oil stock which investors should look to buy on weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.