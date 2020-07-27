Convertibles Momentum Grows As Companies Are Increasingly Opting For Convertibles To Raise Funds

Investors look at convertibles as attractive gateways to a variety of sectors without overstretching the overall risk values of their portfolios.

The trend is explained by the economic implications of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy.

Recent data from Refnitiv shows that around $89 billion worth of convertible bonds were issued in 2020. This is a 41% increase compared to 2019, and is a record since 2007. The attraction of funds in the debt market has accelerated noticeably in the second quarter of 2020, when economic activity slowed down in many countries of the world due to the introduction of quarantine measures as companies needed funds to maintain operations and keep businesses running. Higher market volatility has brought convertible bonds back into fashion with selectively attractive valuations, making them safe havens amidst the turbulence of equity markets.

The biggest markets of demand are the United States and European countries with China trailing as the local companies are feeling the impact of the quarantine measures. In China, the demand for such financial instruments has grown by seven times compared to last year. One particular bond was so highly demanded that the order book for it was re-signed 170,600 times, a record since 2007 at the least.

Companies turning to convertible bonds to raise funds

With balance sheets dwindling and the prospects of a prolonged recession looming on the horizon, companies are turning to convertibles as a possible solution to their financial stability. The rise in demand was noticed in mid-March as companies started turning to the hybrid securities market en masse.

Companies in the US have raised over $13 billion in convertibles in April alone, making it the highest recorded sale since May of 2008. The companies most interested in such instruments include retail, healthcare, and tech giants, most of which were severely impacted by the pandemic.

The main reason for such heightened interest in convertibles is the popular notion that such instruments are “lifeboats” for businesses seeking quick ways of raising capital. Compared to bond offerings, convertibles are cheaper and are ideal for times of crisis that place significant pressure on share prices. Shining examples include Southwest Airlines (LUV) and Carnival Cruises (CUK), which have raised $2.3 and $2 billion accordingly as part of $5.2 and $6.25 billion funding packages, respectively. The convertibles of Carnival have later risen in price by 40%, proving the attractiveness of this asset as a money-raising instrument.

Apart from transportation and pharmaceutical companies, IT giants were among the row of industry sector representatives lining up for the convertibles grab. The work productivity app Slack (WORK) got a $750 million package, while Snap (SNAP) got $850 million. Of the 23 major deals signed for convertibles, 8 were assigned to technology and IT companies.

Europe trailing

The European market is also seeing impressive values on the convertibles market as the continent’s companies remained on lockdown for several months and halted production and business operations. Average annual sales levels for convertibles were surpassed in 2020 in a matter of months, showing that such instruments are considered to be flexible as financial life rafts.

Transportation companies like Norwegian Air Shuttle (NWARF) got multi-tranche financing conversion of $1.3 billion equivalent of lease obligations and bonds into perpetual convertible bonds and conversion shares alongside an unsecured government loan guarantee and a rights issue. Amadeus (OTCPK:AMADF), a travel tech company, issued 750 million worth of euro convertibles and an equal amount in new shares in hopes of attaining its required €4 billion cap for a special program aimed at countering the most pessimistic scenarios of the quarantine’s impact on the travel industry.

IT giants from the continent are also marshalling to join the convertibles frenzy as Yandex (YNDX), the leading search provider in Russia, announced the start of sales of an offering of approximately $1,250 million in convertible notes due 2025. Such an action is likely aimed at helping the company withstand the effects of the quarantine and expand its business activities on the post-pandemic market.

For other tech companies convertibles are both fair and attractive offerings to investors. For instance, European company PRNEWS OÜ, backed by Estonia’s Virtue Capital Fund, announced a €2 million convertible placement in light of a 30% increase in turnover in 2019 with steady growth throughout the period. The figures allow the company to forecast future profits and a steady increase in its market share of the PR tech industry in the coming years, attracting investors.

Alexander Storozhuk, the CEO of PRNEWS, said:

We think this is the fairest way to work with our investors. Our customers' list is growing, so we don’t just predict but we know the profit margin we can afford to share with our investors. Getting ourselves listed is the next step, and having too complex multinational structure may make things complicated; a firm promise pledged on Nasdaq will be more valid for investors at this step.

PRNEWS OÜ is set to head for its IPO on the Nasdaq Baltic European stock exchange in the coming two years, making the issuance of convertibles a pre-step to the major launch. The company said its hybrid security issuance is a fair deal with investors, who wish to benefit from a market top-level return and exit through the IPO.

What’s behind the surge in convertibles issuances?

One of the main reasons why companies are opting for convertibles is the slew of risks that have battered the global economy in recent years. An important factor is the perpetually open nature of the convertibles market, unlike the debt and equity markets, which are subject to closure in times of crisis. The crisis of 2020 has highlighted the vulnerabilities of the exchange market and proven that keeping company value stored in share prices is risky, as demonstrated by the extreme volatility following the outbreak.

The potential for high returns is, perhaps, the greatest attraction of convertibles, as they offer reduced interest payments in exchange for conversion options in the case of new companies and startups that have low or no credit ratings. Such easier access to cash makes convertibles a preferred instrument to bond issuance or additional share release.

The investor side

The convertibles market has outperformed the equities market in the last 12 months on a risk-adjusted basis, as proven by the market charts.

Investors look at convertibles as attractive gateways to a variety of sectors without overstretching the overall risk values of their portfolios. Unlike shares, convertibles allow investors to maintain their investments in nominal values in times of small and mid-range market corrections.

The debt structure of convertibles also offers investors the chance to achieve impressive gains in times of stock rallies. In 2020, such instruments seem far more attractive to investors given their fair prices and the potential of strong returns. Buying during a recession has obvious advantages, as a Bain study indicates that increased returns from companies acquired during or immediately after a crisis are nearly three times higher than those acquired during an economic boom.

Most importantly, the increase in issuance of convertibles allows investors to have greater opportunities for making investments at attractive prices. The prices are stated by the economic conditions of the issuing companies that may be experiencing downturns, making them prospective in the long-run when the crisis subsides and operations resume.

If current issuance rates continue, 2020 could see up to $75 billion being placed in convertible bonds, as stated by Steven Halperin, Barclays head of Americas equity-linked and hybrid solutions.

Given the 20-30% drop in regular bond and venture investments in 2020, it would be logical to assume that the attractiveness of alternative investment instruments, such as convertibles, will only grow. Additionally, long-term growth of convertibles can be secured by the large volume of unrated instruments of the same class, as well as the influx of investors from other sectors that have been hard-hit by the pandemic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.