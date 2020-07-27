But low float and the need for future dilution could see this move up diminish in the coming weeks.

TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) announced positive results of a Phase 1 trial on Monday, and the stock price is up over 50% in pre-market trading:

TCR2's results may be promising indeed, but for the reasons stated below, traders and shareholders should be concerned about dilution and additional sales described in earlier securities filings.

1. Background and Phase 1 Results

As described in the company's Amended Form S-1, TCR2 is developing T-cell therapies for cancer patients. (I am in no way qualified or experienced with any of the relevant medical or technological issues involved, and I have absolutely no opinion about whether this is a workable solution for treating cancer and what the competing technologies offer.) TCR2 was founded by Dr. Patrick Baeuerle, a former researcher at Amgen (AMGN) with experience founding a number of other companies. TCR2's CEO Gary Menzel comes with an impressive background in pharmaceuticals and healthcare including the time at a number of investment banks and serving as the former CFO of DaVita (DVA).

The company came public through an initial public offering in 2002, selling the stock at $15 per share which netted the company $77 million in proceeds (see Form 10-Q, page 11). As of the quarterly filing for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the company had $46 million in cash and $115 million in short-term investments on its balance sheet and approximately 21 million shares of stock outstanding. As of the most recent filing, cash and investments were down to $31 million and $95 million respectively while over 24 million shares were outstanding. Developing a new drug or treatment is a time consuming and expensive process and it is completely normal for a company to spend cash and issue stock during this early stage of its corporate life.

Monday morning, the company issued a presentation describing the results of its Phase 1 trial. I really don't have the background to evaluate these kinds of results myself, but as noted above, the market sure does seem to like the results with the stock up over 50% pre-market at the time of this writing.

2. Coming dilution

Throughout the past year and a half, as noted above, TCR2's shares outstanding have increased by 15% as a result of converting preferred stock and shares issued as compensation. In March, the company announced plans to issue up to $300 million of additional securities in this Form S-3 including up to $75 million in stock in an "at the money offering." This type of offering means the company may sell large or small amounts of stock in the open market to investors on an ongoing basis rather than all at once in the manner.

On the one hand, selling stock after a good preliminary result that drives up the share price is exactly what you would hope a prudent company would do. On the other hand, those who buy stock following the good news may be surprised to find the share price drifting lower as new shares enter the market.

The good news for shareholders (or potential shareholders) is that insiders do not appear to be selling shares as part of this offering. Many times, the investors and insiders who founded a company and still own a significant portion of the stock will take advantage of a pop in the share price after good news to liquidate a portion of their holdings. This can lead to disappointment for outside shareholders who see a newly falling stock price as the shares once held by insiders are absorbed by the market.

3. Things to look for on the horizon

As described above, it would be a cause for concern to learn that insiders or major shareholders were selling stock in the near future. As seen from the most recent proxy statement:

More than half the stock is held by five institutions. Three other funds also acquired more than 5% of the outstanding stock in February (see for Arrowmark, Redmile, and UpNorth). All-in-all, this means the vast majority of shares have been not been trading freely and the stock price reaction could reflect in part a low-float.

Should any of these funds or institutions choose to start selling, I would expect the stock price to fall.

4. Conclusion

TCR2 is to be congratulated on what looks like an interesting (perhaps even promising?) result. Outside investors who are not experts in T-cells or cancer treatment should wait longer to watch the medical community's reaction to these results before jumping in to offer an opinion on the company's prospects. In light of the low-float and need for dilution from additional stock offerings, I would expect this pop to fade away in the coming weeks. That being said, 2020 has had a lot of unexpected short-term moves in stock prices, so nothing would surprise me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.