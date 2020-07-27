Less Bearish, But Still Uneasy With The High Trading Levels

I have missed the mark on Snap (SNAP) in recent months, and it is time for me to admit that. On a macro level, central bank intervention and a risk-on rebalancing trade led to a significantly stronger base of support in equity markets and earnings estimates proved to be overly pessimistic. Specific to Snap and social media as a whole, investors cared much more about the extent of the pull-forward in user activities, even if monetization is not yet fully realized. Traditionally, ARPU and sales growth are top of mind (given that many of these firms do not post GAAP profits), but it would seem the focus has shifted to future monetization opportunities given the abnormality in present-day economic activity. That being said, this is not a thesis that I find comforting over the long term.

Snap now faces the task of ensuring these new-user adds prove sticky during the reopening, and these users are able to be adequately monetized. A major risk factor to consider is the long-term economic fallout of COVID-19 on SMBs because, although only representing a small number of the company's current partnerships, these firms represent a portion of the long-term growth prospects. Additionally, at 14.4x forward EV/REV, it seems that the market is pricing SNAP's performance to perfection, leaving little room for the sell-side estimates of improving profitability to waiver despite an uncertain time-horizon for the crisis and margins that are lagging peers. Investing in Snap at this point is a bet on the firm continuing price momentum, and, given the fickle nature of demand-priced markets, this is a narrative that leaves me uneasy.

Premium Valuation & A Surge Of Novice Investors

Data by YCharts

When it comes to monitoring Snap's valuation, I tend to rely on the enterprise value-to-revenue multiple. I do this because I prefer enterprise value multiples over price-based ratios given that I feel they better encompass the principal component of a company's debt, and because Snap is an unprofitable entity that trades on prospects of future top-line growth. Given that the company has traditionally posted premium growth rates relative to the peer group, it is awarded with a premium valuation on a forward basis. What concerns me is not the fact that it trades above the mean, but the degree to which it trades at premium levels, especially compared to its nearest comparable Pinterest (PINS).

I have spoken about the comparison between Snap and Pinterest from an operating standpoint at great lengths in the past and I stand by this comparison. Both companies (previously) trade(d) at similar valuations, posted similar rates of trailing & forward sales growth, and have fought for the coveted rank of 3rd largest domestic social media platform over the past trailing twelve months. The greatest divergence comes in the form of the past Non-GAAP profits that Pinterest has posted, as well as the firm's significantly higher gross and operating margins. Despite these similarities, Snap shares have recently achieved an ultra-premium valuation relative to shares of Pinterest and I think it's, at least partially a reflection of the company's investor base.

Source: Robintrack

The graphic above was taken from Robintrack, the platform that tracks Robinhood investor activity, and it seems to tell a story of a paradigm shift in the company's investor base. If you look to the March sell-off, you will see that the precipitous recovery was led by a spike in user purchasing, which today puts the stock at the rank of #15 most held in client accounts. I am fully aware that Robinhood does not have sufficient AUM to move markets alone; however, I do feel that user-activity is a strong proxy for retail trading across self-direct brokerage accounts, and that dollar amount is a different story altogether. Furthermore, the company's relatively high short-float ratio opens the opportunity for small trades to have a significant response in pricing (see below).

Data by YCharts

The significance of a surge in retail trading is an infusion of investment from individuals lacking formal financial education or investment experience that may not be evaluating the company using the correct methodology, and thus displacing the valuation and disrupting price-efficiency. For those of you who are not familiar, price-efficiency refers to the a concept in a theory by Burton Malkiel which states that asset prices, given the presence of enough sophisticated participants, will accurately reflect all known information regarding the investment opportunity - with the key being "sophisticated participants".

A good example of a market that has lost price efficiency as a result of a limited number of sophisticated participants can be found in Silicon Valley Venture Capital. Although these VCs employ some of the highest caliber financial professionals, the limited number of participants and opaque reporting requirements has led to a number of valuation debacles, such as the WeWork (WE) disaster this past Fall.

I am concerned that many equities are seeing a problematic surge in retail interest that is displacing their valuations to the upside. Many of these investors are trading on technical analysis, qualitative attributes (i.e.. "All of the kids use it" or "No one will go the grocery store" in the case of Blue Apron (APRN)), and are emboldened by a sensation of false-confidence as a result of the recent meteoric recovery in the Nasdaq. Valuation and stock picking is not an exact science, every analyst who put low price targets on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) can attest to that, but this is largely the result of correct methodologies being employed with incorrect assumptions driving the inputs. In this case, there is at least some method to the madness, but in the case of price-momentum trading, you are only betting on the existence of a greater fool.

Sell-Side Commentary & Contributor Opinion

Data by YCharts

The chart above illustrates the sell-side (Wall Street) analyst consensus and range on Snap's price objective. Looking to the average read, it appears that a buying opportunity has emerged as a result of the recent sell-off in technology as well as the recent earnings disappointment. This opportunity appears to be to the tune of ~20% with the upside and downside scenarios being +/-45%, respectively. It's worth noting that this is the first time we have seen a significant apparent discount in share prices relative to Street estimates in months, and this could be part of why we saw the second spike in purchases on Robinhood following the firm's earnings results.

My opinion is that the company will likely perform closer to the upside scenario. As much as I think Snap is trading too richly, I would not bet against the growth trade in a period when financing rates are at near record lows. Firms now have a very good reason to lever the balance sheet and pump the gas on growth while locking in interest rate debt financing. Additionally, central bank intervention in corporate credit markets creates a safety net for healthy businesses by reducing the risk of a failed offering, meaning a longer than previously understood liquidity runway.

The biggest risk to this trade is that the integrity of the momentum-driven valuation is dependent on flawless execution as evident by the recent sell-off despite a robust top-line beat on sales and a match on net income. If investors begin to see weakness in the company's prospects, then a downward correction is likely.

Conclusion

I am cautiously bullish on Snap over the next 12-24 months, but I fully expect volatility in the near-term as there are just too many uncertainties on a macro level. That being said, I still do not like this name as much as Pinterest simply on a valuation basis. I feel that Pinterest offers better fundamentals at a more attractive value, creating a margin of safety in this growth trade which I will always prefer to a current premium. That being said, although I initially considered going Neutral, I am Bullish on the long-term prospects for Snap. Investors need to be weary of the intense retail positioning in the name, and all that comes with it, but I feel that institutions are still keeping some degree of sanity for the time being.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS, SNAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.