The Fed's Potential Yield Curve Control Move And Its Implications For Emerging Markets

For Emerging Markets, this would very much reduce the risk of a market fluctuation similar to the one that occurred in the tapering period, as it would clarify the intentions of the Fed policies.

Yield curve control seems to be a more suitable option for the Fed when it needs to give additional support to the U.S. economy.

The policymakers around the world are facing an unprecedented crisis and thriving to counterbalance the negative economic impacts of COVID-19. Although more direct, fiscal measures are an essential part of the policy mix in many parts of the world, the significant differences in fiscal space among nations require monetary policymakers to remain extraordinarily supportive until they maintain confidence in the economy and the markets.

Having never fully normalized after the Great Recession, however, short-term interest rates have already been cut to near zero in the US. The Fed is also utilizing balance sheet expansion, forward guidance, and swap lines with other major central banks, the tools it deployed during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. The milder trend in the dollar index, the stable course of US dollar Libor rates, and the rise of S&P500 towards the levels of the pre-COVID-19 period are encouraging and confirm the effectiveness of these policy actions. With the still-expanding Coronavirus and the absence of a cure to it, however, more might be needed.

There are two alternative paths before the Fed if it would desire to give further stimulus to economic activity. The first one is to cut the policy rate into negative levels. This option has been tried in many countries, including Switzerland, Denmark, Japan, Sweden, and the Euro Area, but gave mixed results. In most of these episodes, negative short-term rates' ability to induce private credit has proven weak, and they also reduced the profits of the banking sector. Additionally, this option has been ruled out, explicitly, by the Fed Chairman Powell himself.

The second option is "yield curve control." In contrast to the traditional policy target, which is the overnight interest rate in the fed funds market, the Fed would target a long-term market interest rate, say 10-year US Treasury yields, under the yield curve control policy. Japan and Australia utilize some unique forms of yield curve control, and the US also used it during World War 2. Although it is still under consideration, I believe such a policy move would reinforce the Fed's forward guidance to keep its policy rate low and would also clarify the market communication of its unbounded asset purchase program. With these potential benefits, I think the September meeting would likely be perfect timing for such a move when Fed members update their projections.

Why is it so crucial for emerging markets? I would like to explain this with a historical anecdote. On Sept. 13, 2012, the Fed announced the third round of asset purchases, QE3, in the post-Lehman period, mainly in response to weak labor market conditions and subdued inflation. In contrast to the first two quantitative easing episodes by that time, the Fed announced this round of asset purchases to be open-ended, and therefore it is popularly known as "QE-infinity." This policy move has confirmed the continuation of global liquidity and its subsequent yield search. QE-infinity's downward pressure on the yields of US Treasuries diffused into EM fixed-income securities favorably, regardless of the fundamental economic weaknesses that some of these economies had.

The famous testimony of Fed Chairman Bernanke on May 22, 2013, stating that the Fed might start tapering the size of its asset purchase program, was a wake-up call for financial markets. There was a sharp adjustment in the US Treasury yields. 10-year US Treasury yields climbed from 1.92% on 21 May to 2.99% on 5 September; 107 bps rise in 3.5 months. Liquidity-dependent EM rates were sold off more heavily, however. In the same 3.5-month period, the average 10-year government bond yield of select emerging markets increased by 156 basis points, implying a beta of 1.46.

The tapering announcement created two sources of uncertainty for the EM local rates markets: The first big unknown was the date of the first Fed rate hike. This meant a sizable question mark on the Fed's forward guidance policy. (The Fed reinforced its forward guidance in its 2013 December meeting, but the market volatility had already occurred by then.) Second, EM investors were uncertain about how much additional liquidity and foreign currency risk premia the tapering would require as tapering also triggered a significant sell-off in EM currencies.

Yield curve control would put a cap on long-term US Treasury yields and would limit the upside volatility of key interest rates. It is necessary to keep the economic recovery process intact. It also would clarify the Fed's policy intentions with its forward guidance policy, and this has the potential to abolish the term premia in the rates market. Such a development decreases the likelihood for EM investors to face the tapering-period-like uncertainties very much.

The following figure shows that although short-term interest rates are very low in EM fixed-income universe, yield curves are relatively steep for the sector with maturities longer than two years. The yield curve control move, which I believe is approaching day by day, has the potential to bring the 2yr-10yr spread of EM sovereigns, at least, to its long-term average, which implies a bullish flattening with a circa 160-basis-point decline in 10-year EM sovereign yields, on average.

Conclusion

Policymakers around the world feel obliged to do as much as they can to counteract the negative economic effects of COVID-19, and monetary authorities are no exception. Yet, the Fed has already reduced the policy rate to near-zero levels and has been utilizing the tools it deployed during the Great Recession extensively. Under these circumstances, yield curve control seems to be the most appropriate next step for the Fed when it feels the need to give additional stimulus to the US economy. Such a step would put a cap on longer-term rates globally and bring more clarification to the Fed's policies. This is pleasant news for EM investors as it will reduce the risk of a market fluctuation similar to the tapering period. Such a macro environment, which I believe we are heading toward, entails a strong buy opportunity for EM long-term government bonds and the ETFs offering exposure to EM local debt such as SPDR Barclays Capital Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) or VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.