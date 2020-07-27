The Dollar Has Further To Fall

The U.S. Dollar index has been under pressure, and another 5-6% drop is possible before the U.S. election.

US Dollar and Euro diverge at key levels

In recent newsletters to my subscribers, I warned of a potential drop in the U.S. Dollar, and more recently, noted that the Euro was threatening to break a downtrend which dates back to 2008.

(Source: Trading View)

In the Dollar Index, the price is on course for an ominous monthly close below support and the 50 moving average on the monthly level. If this holds into month end, then the 88.20 level is the nearest target, which would be a 6% drop. However, if that level failed to hold, then the next support could be the 80 level, which is 14% lower than the current value.

The Dollar is coming under further pressure after the EU agreed on a EUR750 billion bailout fund, alongside a EUR1 trillion EU budget. The huge increase in stimulus measures on both sides of the Atlantic is seeing safe haven demand increase, and markets are catching up to my call for silver to catch up with gold.

Foreign stock investors will be watching carefully

The current mood in the U.S. Dollar could be a threat to the stock market rally ahead of the U.S. election in November. If foreign investors fear that currency swings will threaten their stock profits, then they may repatriate their holdings, or switch some over to European stocks.

(Source: Goldman Sachs)

Foreign investors bought $187 billion in U.S. equities during the first quarter, making them the biggest buyers in the bear market. It was projected that these investors would replace falling corporate buyback demand this year.

As this chart highlights, the European stocks have fared much better than the S&P 500 with a weaker Dollar. However, we have to consider that this was during the post-EU crisis period.

(Source: MarketWatch)

The U.S. economy was attracting money flows after the financial crisis, with Europe, China, and emerging markets all struggling and cheap liquidity seeking a home. That game has now changed, and investors may see a rebalancing of risk amongst global economies, related to economic damage from the virus and the subsequent stimulus actions taken.

U.S. election is a likely target date

The target for the Dollar drop could align with the upcoming U.S. election. It was suggested by the Wall St. Journal that some states were refusing to cut spending until the winner was announced in anticipation of getting increased funds.

Increased state budgets and the potential for Green New Deal spending - which was estimated at $2 trillion - would add to the increasing debt pile in the United States, whilst the recent civil unrest will have some investors worried about the post-election mood.

Increased uncertainty about the outcome could see investors decide to reduce their risk exposure until the picture becomes more clear.

Indicators give mixed signals

Those who are anticipating a quick bounce in the greenback should consider that the Dollar is far from oversold on indicators such as the Relative Strength (RSI).

The last move lower found support in the 30s, so it is likely that the 88.20 level will be tested at least.

One positive for Dollar bulls is the Commitment of Traders report from the CFTC, which shows speculators raised their bearish bets in the US Dollar for a second straight week. The current position is now the most bearish since December 2017. This gives further hope that the decline will stop after another 6% drop.

Conclusion

The U.S. Dollar is coming under pressure from many corners, but it looks like the index has further to fall in the near term. An improved outlook for the Euro economy and its currency is helping to squeeze the Dollar lower, and the upcoming election in November is also adding political uncertainty to the outlook for the United States.

A further drop in the Dollar could see European stocks outperform, and it may be an opportune time to rotate from U.S. stock markets into European until the post-election outlook is more certain.

I am now providing a larger selection of ideas exclusively to Seeking Alpha readers through my own Marketplace service. Global Markets Playbook is suitable for both active and long-term investors. Get involved now with a 14-day free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.