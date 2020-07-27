Thesis Summary

The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) tracks the performance of the lithium miners and battery producers globally. Due to its nature, I believe it is the only exposure to take in the natural resources sector due to its excellent performance. Now would be a good time to buy the fund.

I expect it to do better in higher interest and inflation environment. Overall, it is a well-balanced portfolio with significant investment in technology and also traditional value companies that I believe could thrive in the next few years.

ETF Overview

The LIT tracks the performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the index and the rest in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs").

We can see the LIT holding structure below:

Source: Ycharts

As we can see, the fund is filled with international players and particularly Chinese conglomerates that are prevalent in Lithium mining and processing. What's interesting to see though is that the top holding is made up of U.S.-based Albemarle Corporation (ALB), which is representing about 11% of the fund's holding. The second U.S. holding is Tesla (TSLA) at 7%, but this is grouped with other Chinese holdings at equivalent rates.

Let's take a look at the performance of the fund:

Source: Ycharts

Above, we can see how the fund has performed vis-a-vis its peers and also the general market. Interestingly, the LIT has consistently outperformed all its peers as well as the broader market. The peer funds have underperformed compared to the market and have vastly underperformed compared to the LIT. The LIT's performance can be credited to the fact that it holds quality companies globally in a sector that has been experiencing steady growth. The fund is also exposed to the entire Lithium value chain, from mining, processing to chemicals and battery manufacturers. This is the underlying reason why the LIT has grossly outperformed all its peers in the last two quarters.

What I like about LIT

I would commit to saying that the LIT is the only thing to like in its segment. For one, there are no funds in the category that can boast about having outperformed the broader market. Even managed funds often fail to do so. The good thing about the LIT is that it holds diversified and top-quality stocks in a product's entire value chain. Its top holding, ALB is a stock that is the industry leader for both processing and holdings. ALB is a stock that anyone looking for exposure in the minerals and natural resources sector should include in their portfolio. What I like about the rest of the holdings is that while they are overall more traditional and off-shore companies, the prevalence of the lithium battery will ensure sustained performance in the short and medium term.

When recessionary forces are in play in the markets, it is a rule of thumb that value stocks outperform growth stocks in recovering from a recession. This makes sense since economic growth gets stunted. At the same time, this can happen as the economies hit by the coronavirus start to return to normal. But the LIT has performed well, which could be due to its exposure to the entire value chain, which makes it a prime reason to buy. Furthermore, EV production has pushed demand for lithium up, and I expect this trend to continue.

Risks

There are always inherent risks when investing in any security, and there are also risks with the LIT. There is the possibility that rather than an inflation-based recovery, we continue to experience deflation and prolonged depression. In this scenario, I foresee the LIT experiencing a dip, but it would be less than what the broader market would be experiencing. The primary risk for me would be another emerging power source that could challenge the Lithium battery value chain and affect its demand. Since there is no such alternative so far, investors are safe.

Takeaway

The LIT covers all bases by investing in the entire Lithium Battery value chain and includes high-quality U.S. companies as well as Chinese mining conglomerates. I believe that the LIT will continue to outperform both its peers as well as the broader market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.