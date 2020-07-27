The German multinational corporation SAP SE (SAP) offers enterprise software for industries and major businesses that provides them with an integrated management of resources and processes such as distribution, accounting, customer services, procurement and many more. As well over 70% of world's transaction revenue is made via a SAP system (according to the company), this underscores that their software is an all-weather product portfolio that should be profitable even in hard times like a pandemic. Furthermore, its Hana software is one of the most advanced database system currently on the market. Further analysis of their balance sheet and their newly reported numbers gives a furnished proof of this thesis.

The road so far

SAP SE is well known for its profitable business. A quick look at their balance sheet reveals a steadily improving revenue over the last five years. The relatively high net income results in a net profit margin of 14.7% in 2015, 16.5% in 2016, 17% in 2017, 16.5% in 2018 and 12% in 2019. The fact that their TTM net profit margin is again greater than 15% makes it a reasonable assumption that 2019 was somewhat of an outlier. This might also be due to the fact that in the same year costs for research and development increased by 16% compared to 2018 that increased their overall operating expenses for the same period.

This success story is also reflected in the company's stock price. In Fig 1. one can clearly see how SAP outperforms its competitors in regard to their stock appreciation.

Earnings per share increased from $2.78 in 2015 to a level of roughly $4.00 in 2017 and 2018. Again, we see a decrease in 2019, yet a strong rebound TTM. The book value per share steadily increased from $21.09 in 2015 to $28.89 in 2019. The current PE ratio of their stock hovers at around 40, while the PE ratio of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which also offer integrated cloud services, is 13.7 and 31.3, respectively. SAP's quick ratio oscillates between 1.05 and 1.58 since 2015, while the TTM quick ratio stands at 0.99 as the company seems to be fairly leveraged. So, what is the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on SAP's business?

The Coronavirus warning app

On behalf of the German government, SAP, Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF) and minor partners teamed up to create a warning app that lets its users know whether they came close to a person who got already tested positive. The app has been developed within 50 days and is available on Google Play both for iPhones and for Android. It has been downloaded more than 8 million times by the midst of June. It can be run passively in the background without using up an enormous amount of the battery, so that users will not have to suffer a large decrease of their phone's capacity.

As data protection is a major issue in the current political climate of the European Union, the app is specifically designed to meet the strict EU policies and regulations on that matter. A user does not need to give away personal information. Neither an e-mail address, nor a name or even a birth date is required in order to run it. The app generates random codes that are passed from phone to phone. The codes themselves make it impossible to track the device behind the code. Creating this app, Deutsche Telekom and SAP actively cooperated with the German Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik (Federal Office for Information Security). While the German government commissioned the app, its use is voluntarily. The credo is this: It will already be effective, if the majority - not necessarily all of the citizens use it.

However, their app is not free of criticism. According to the German newspaper tagesspiegel, the development already cost the German government roughly €20 million (roughly $23.4 million), whereas 47.5% of the amount were paid to SAP, and about 39% were paid to Deutsche Telekom. Yet, critics pointed out that total costs for the app could amount to more than €69 million (roughly $80.7 million) until the end of 2021. Major costs will likely incur for maintenance and anti-hacking provisions (Source).

Another point that got criticised in the app's early days was the fact that the app didn't actively warn some users when they came close to a contagion risk, but only after they actively started the application. Both the German government and the developers ceased to inform the app's users immediately.

Yet the fact remains that the app is regarded as highly efficient and as a success story - both for SAP and for Deutsche Telekom.

The Qualtrics purchase and its IPO

When former CEO Bill McDermott purchased the American Qualtrics, a market research firm, many investors were appalled by the high price of that acquisition of $8 billion. An acquisition of this magnitude set a new record for SAP SE. Many doubted that Qualtrics would ever turn out to be that valuable as McDermott seemed to believe. Some say, the company's plan to let their acquisition go public seeks to at least ameliorate the former CEO's decision. SAP, however, states that this strategy could give Qualtrics some more opportunities to grow their customer base and product. SAP's current CEO, Christian Klein, affirms that this decision has been made in accordance with Qualtrics' management. (Source)

Whether this strategy will be profitable for SAP in the long run or not remains to be seen. Yet, one should note that Qualitrics' revenue also rose by 34% in Q2 '20. And despite the fact that Qualtrics will be able to raise more capital with its IPO while diluting its ownership at the same time, SAP will remain the majority owner of this company. So, if the company finally turns out to be as profitable an investment as McDermott has thought, SAP will still be able to reap its benefits.

The road ahead

Despite the ongoing crisis, SAP managed to report a very strong first quarter of 2020 and even an impressive quarter-on-quarter growth when compared to Q1 '19. Revenue increased by 5.2%, while total operating expenses are down by 3.9%. And although that net income was negative in Q1 '19 (-$127.9 million), it was well positive in Q1 '20 with $897.1 million. That was Q1!

Q2 is even better: Numbers just reported of the second quarter are strong as well. According to the dpa, net income increased by 52% on a quarter-to-quarter basis to €885 million - that is roughly $1.039 million. Revenue increased by 34%. (Source)

SAP is known for its relatively stable net income that can be easily seen in Fig. 2. Whether the company remains to be as stable despite the pandemic remains to be seen. However, its newly reported numbers make this very likely.

Although these numbers seem very impressive given the fact that the pandemic hit most companies of the German DAX, the company slightly lowered its guidance for 2020. While according to the original guidance revenue was expected to be in between €8.7 billion and €9.1 billion (roughly $10.18 and $10.65 billion) at the end of the year, this prospect is now lowered by 4.6% to a range of between €8.3 and €8.7 billion (roughly $9.71 and $10.18 billion). According to the company, this guidance factors in a rebounding demand in Q3 and Q4 and no lockdown at the end of the year.

One major reason for the company having lowered their guidance this April was the weak revenue coming from their software licensing business that plummeted by 18% due to the pandemic. On the other hand, this was still a non-negligible improvement compared to Q1 and gives investors a good reason to believe that the second half of 2020 will be even stronger in terms of profitability.

Conclusion

Despite the fact that SAP slightly lowered their guidance for 2020, the company proves to still be a profitable business that provides its customers - including the German government - with attractive software solutions. Even though the licensing revenue took a hit amid the COVID-19 pandemic, investors saw a profound recovery as early as Q2 '20 in their licensing business. The road ahead still looks bright for the biggest constituent of the German DAX.

