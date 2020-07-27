The Upward Struggle Continues (Technically Speaking For 7/27)

The continued high level of initial unemployment claims indicates there is a fundamental problem with the recovery.

The housing market is in good shape thanks to pent-up demand and low mortgage rates.

Recent releases report that the housing market is in good shape. Last Wednesday, the Census reported (emphasis added):

Sales of new single-family houses in June 2020 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 776,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 13.8 percent (±17.8 percent)* above the revised May rate of 682,000 and is 6.9 percent (±13.7 percent)* above the June 2019 estimate of 726,000.

And on Friday, the National Association of Realtors reported (emphasis added):

Total existing-home sales,1 Existing-Home Sales, completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, jumped 20.7% from May to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 4.72 million in June. Sales overall, however, dipped year-over-year, down 11.3% from a year ago (5.32 million in June 2019).

Here are charts of the data: New home sales (left chart), have rebounded near the highs from before the lockdowns. While existing home sales (right chart) are still below pre-lockdown levels, the latest number is a strong move in the right direction.

There are probably two reasons for both increases. The lockdowns likely squashed a number of sales which were re-initiated as states reopened their economies. Mortgage rates are also very low: The 15-year (left chart) and 30-year (right chart) mortgage rates are at 5-year lows.

Let's take a look at oil's price chart: Oil gapped lower in March with the rise of the global pandemic. It continued declining, reaching an absolute low of $6.5/bbl in late April. Oil prices rebounded to the lower 40s in early June and have been consolidating gains since.

The rise in initial unemployment claims doesn't bode well for the status of the recovery (emphasis added):

The stubbornly high rate of new unemployment claims “suggests that the nature of the downturn has changed from early on,” said Ernie Tedeschi, a policy economist at the equity research firm Evercore ISI. In addition to reflecting renewed shutdowns, he said, the setbacks on the job front may indicate something more fundamental. “It might be that businesses are running through their first line of credit,” he said, “and now they’re facing the music of an economy that has recovered a little bit but not nearly enough.” In that case, temporary business closings and layoffs would increasingly turn into permanent ones.

Recessions are often the impetus that businesses need to change practices that were deemed unprofitable. We might be seeing that now, with some businesses cutting "non-essential" employees. Regardless, the continued high level of initial unemployment claims indicates there is a big problem with the economy that is only growing bigger.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: The QQQ led the way higher, probably on news that Google would extend work from home until mid-2021. Micro and small-caps are numbers two and three on the table. Larger-caps also advanced. Perhaps more importantly, the long end of the Treasury curve lost a bit. 9 out of 11 sectors were higher. Tech led the pack, which, considering it's the largest component of the SPY and QQQ, is good news for the bulls. Basic materials also rallied, probably due to durable goods orders. Real estate was number three, followed by health care and consumer discretionary.

Let's start with today's SPY chart: There were two rallies: one that lasted until late morning and a second that started around 11:30 and lasted all day. This is the kind of upward trend that bulls like -- it's long and consistent.

However ... ... the SPY is back to being trapped in the lower 320s - which has occurred several times over the last month. Moreover, other averages are also having problems:

Mid-caps have yet to break through the downward sloping trendline that connects highs from late February and early June. Small-caps just can't seem to make it above their trendline. Micro-caps broke through but couldn't keep the momentum going.

I'm running out of original ways to say "doldrums." But that's where we are.

See you tomorrow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.