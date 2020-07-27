LG Display (NYSE:LPL) released its Q2 quarterly report on July 23rd. The company posted another loss, which was not surprising with COVID-19 around. But, despite the bad numbers, LG is optimistic that its performance will improve and trend upwards. However, there may be some ups and downs along the way. Why will be explained next.

Q2 2020 quarterly earnings

Q2 revenue decreased by 1% YoY to KRW5,307B, which is roughly equivalent to $4.41B. EBITDA fell by 10% YoY to KRW413B or $343.4M, leading to a net loss of KRW504B or $419.1M. Q2 marks the sixth consecutive quarterly loss for LG. The last time LG managed to finish the quarter with a profit was in Q4 2018.

(Unit: B KRW) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 QoQ YoY Revenue 5,307 4,724 5,353 12% (1%) Operating income (loss) (517) (362) (369) - - EBITDA 413 630 458 (35%) (10%) Net income (loss) (504) (199) (550) - -

Source: LG Display

The last two quarters have been different for LG from the two before. There was a significant deterioration in operational results. COVID-19 has affected LG, and the impact is reflected in the numbers for the last two quarters. Note that, in Q4 2019, the company recorded a net loss of KRW1,817B due to accounting for asset impairment, which did not affect operating income or EBITDA.

(Unit: B KRW) Revenue Operating income EBITDA Net income Q2 2020 5,307 (517) 413 (504) Q1 2020 4,724 (362) 630 (199) Q4 2019 6,422 (422) 586 (1,817) Q3 2019 5,822 (436) 613 (442) Q2 2019 5,353 (369) 458 (550) Q1 2019 5,879 (132) 679 (63) Q4 2018 6,948 279 1134 153

There was a belief that LG would hit bottom in Q2 2019, and the company would go on to improve as expressed in a previous article. While the company did post a turnaround in the second half of 2019, the last two quarters call into question the assumption that LG is on the path to recovery. The stock had rallied into the new year, but fell once it became clear that the world would have to deal with an outbreak of a novel coronavirus. The stock is down about 27% YTD, giving LG a market cap of just $3.8B. That's less than its Q2 revenue of $4.4B.

Nevertheless, LG is upbeat about Q3, which it reckons will be better than Q2. LG is confident it will make progress towards getting out of the red. The forecast calls for the company's performance to improve over time, although there may be setbacks along the way.

"Based on the performance to be achieved in our major business areas, significant improvement in profitability is also expected in Q3 from the previous quarter, but to make sure we have a fundamentally sound business structure, we need to see results from the three core projects at the same time. The company's performance will be on an upward trend, but there will be some ups and downs from quarter-to-quarter, depending on factors like COVID-19 or demand for individual products like the smartphone."

A transcript of the Q2 2020 earnings call can be found here.

How COVID-19 has impacted LG Display

COVID-19 has obviously impacted and thrown the company off course in 2020. This is reflected in the numbers for the top and bottom line. But the impact has not been universally bad. Area shipment has fallen to just 6.7M square meters in Q2 after 7M in Q1, both way below last year numbers. Shutting down older fabs and disruptions caused by COVID-19 have played a role here. On the other hand, ASP continues to improve at $654 per square meter, the highest since 2014. Key to this improvement in ASP has been growth in shipment of IT products.

Capacity (M m²) Shipment (M m²) ASP/m² Q2 2020 9.3 6.7 $654 Q1 2020 9.7 7.0 $567 Q4 2019 10.6 9.2 $606 Q3 2019 13.0 9.5 $513 Q2 2019 13.2 9.9 $456 Q1 2019 12.9 9.8 $528

LG has been reducing capacity and getting away from certain market segments where heavy competition has led to low margins. For instance, LG has been downsizing its older TV fab capacity in favor of newer screens based on OLED technology. The new 8.5G OLED fab will start mass production in Q3 after many delays. LG will look to recover by realigning around high-value businesses, even if capacity continues to go down after downsizing.

Another consequence of COVID-19 has been a shift in product mix. While mobile and TV have shrunk, monitor and notebook & tablet have grown their share of revenue. The last two segments made up 52% of revenue in Q2, up from 37% in Q1. Mobile fell primarily because of a drop in demand for smartphones and autos. TV demand declined with retail stores closing down, which hurt sales. On the other hand, the need to go online and work from home has boosted demand for desktop monitors, notebooks, and tablets.

Product mix TV Monitor Notebook & tablet Mobile Q2 2020 23% 23% 29% 25% Q1 2020 31% 17% 20% 32% Q4 2019 28% 16% 20% 36% Q3 2019 32% 18% 21% 28% Q2 2019 41% 18% 22% 19% Q1 2019 36% 17% 22% 25%

LG Display is sticking with LCDs

The market for display screens has not been great in 2020, to say the least, but IT-related products have bucked the trend. These products usually come with LCDs, not OLEDs. While LG has reiterated its intention to get out of the market for consumer LCD TVs, it's not abandoning the LCD business altogether, unlike Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). From the Q2 earnings call:

"one of our peers announced that they would be withdrawing from the LCD business, there appears to be some misunderstanding in the market and industry that the company might also withdraw from the LCD business entirely. But as I have explained already, as I was explaining about the direction of the company's LCD structural innovation, what we intend to do with the LCD business innovation is to strengthen the competitiveness of the already competitive fab end products."

This abandoning of the LCD market has been flagged as a potential mistake on the part of LG as articulated in a previous article. While some people may see OLED as the display technology of the future, there is reason to believe that LCD could remain competitive against OLED. But, while LG still thinks highly of OLED, it will not put all its eggs in one basket as previously believed. LG will remain a manufacturer of LCDs.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

LG Display is a company that is heavily exposed to consumer demand. So, it was not difficult to see that LG was in some kind of trouble the moment COVID-19 reared its ugly head as mentioned in a previous article. Sales of many consumer goods like smartphones and TVs have fallen as a direct consequence of the pandemic. One subcategory that had done well is sales of IT products, such as desktop monitors and notebooks. These are benefiting from the need to do more things online due to social distancing.

However, the addressable market for mobile and TVs is much larger than the market for monitors, notebooks, and tablets. The size of the notebook market pales in comparison to the smartphone market. While 266.69M desktops, notebooks, and other personal computers were shipped in 2019, 1,371M smartphones were shipped that same year. The TV market also dwarfs the market for desktop monitors. So, while increased sales of IT products can mitigate to a certain extent the drop in sales of TVs and smartphones, they can never replace the need for the latter to do well. It's not a trade-off in LG's favor.

Sales of TVs and smartphones are unlikely to recover as long as economies remain in a recession due to COVID-19. Consumer demand in general goes down during a recession. If LG has to deal with weak consumer demand in many markets, it will have difficulty staying out of the red. At the same time, LG needs to return to profitability to reduce its debt load, which is reflected in its enterprise value of $13B being much larger than its market cap of $3.8B.

Mass production at the new OLED fab in China could give revenue a boost in Q3, but LG will still have to face weak consumer demand. OLED TVs are high-end consumer items, which typically do not do well when consumers are worried about what the future will bring as is the case right now. LG will likely need to wait longer for OLED TVs to pay off than previously expected.

Up until early this year, there was some hope that COVID-19 would be contained to just a regional outbreak. LG headed into 2020 with momentum, powered by improved quarterly results and the prospect of even more. Several major sports events were to be held in 2020, which historically have boosted demand for certain consumer items like high-end TVs. For example, the 2020 Summer Olympics, which have now been postponed. From early October 2019 to late 2019, the stock appreciated by roughly 25%. But COVID-19 has turned out to be far worse than most expected. LG is now down 27% YTD. It's unrealistic to expect COVID-19 to go away until there's an effective vaccine. That is not expected to be widely available until 2021.

I am, therefore, neutral on LG Display. LG may post better numbers in Q3 in part by having its new OLED fab up and running. The stock may tick up as a result, but as long as COVID-19 is causing economic damage, LG will be prone to setbacks. The situation with COVID-19 may even get worse, especially in the fall when it will be accompanied by flu season. The stock could get hit again when it becomes apparent that more shutdowns are necessary to slow down the coronavirus. Anyone long when that happens risks a sizable loss.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.