Credit Default Swaps: Part I Of III - A Brief History Of Mechanics, Product Types, And Standardization

This prefatory article is the opening of a tripartite series focusing on the most widely used type of credit derivative—credit default swaps.

Preface | The Spark of this Series

This series spawns from a recent interview I had with an investment bank for a role in the risk department as a hedge funds analyst. The management asked for an explanation surrounding the mechanics behind credit default swaps and how they are utilized to manage risk for hedge fund clients.

Besides being a great interview question at the time given the state of our economy, I thought it was an informative topic to delve into in order to sharpen some of the knowledge learned about the credit derivatives space and share with investors who may be interested.

Furthermore, a large swath of our population remains unfamiliar with such instruments that play a vital role in our financial system. Perhaps this series can provide some information to those who want to read a fair analysis of these products—outside of what they hear from politicians and the financial press.

The following information in this series will not glean insight into certain trading strategies nor will it reveal any proprietary information belonging to other companies' dealings with credit default swaps. It will only serve the purpose to explain what these derivatives are and how they are used, priced, and where to find them.

A historical backdrop of real-world events and theater will be added to the end of each section to provide the subject matter a dash of flavor—how they have been utilized in a practical sense is just as important and will hopefully keep the material as interesting as possible.

Per the usual disclaimer, this is not investment advice and I am not being paid for such a post by any institution, except for Seeking Alpha. It is born out of pure interests—writing, history, and financial markets—that I write this series. I hope investors find it to be a good read but more importantly, find it to be beneficial for their respective endeavors.

Investment Thesis | Alternative Beta

As corporate defaults climbed higher last quarter and credit downgrades hit new records, curious accredited investors may be interested in alternative investments to hedge, speculate, or find arbitrage opportunities during such states of uncertainty.

Prudent measures can be taken in times of duress outside of allocating investments in US treasuries, gold, and other traditional assets. Among the many ways to protect a portfolio is through alternative beta—more precisely, credit default swaps.

The goal—as mentioned in the preface—is for hedge funds, pension plans, and policymakers to benefit from this comprehensive review. Reading about the history, mechanics, and evolution of CDSs will allow institutional investors to consider whether it is a good fit.

A Brief History | Credit Derivatives & Credit Default Swaps

In order to understand credit default swaps, investors must first understand the term credit derivative. A credit derivative is a bilateral contract that isolates specific aspects of credit risk from an underlying instrument and transfers that risk between two parties. The payoff depends on the creditworthiness of the underlying instrument. Credit derivatives include:

credit default swaps (CDSs)

collateralized debt obligations (CDOs)

total return swaps

credit spread forwards

credit default swap options

In large part, these products were created because banks had little room to maneuver once assuming credit risk and due to the fact that credit had remained a business risk for which no tailored risk-management products existed. Over time, financial innovation and the demand for such products served as a catalyst to bring them to the marketplace.

The acceptance of these credit derivatives filled the gap. Products such as the above-mentioned have allowed these institutions to actively manage their portfolios of credit risk by entering into such credit derivative contracts to hedge their portfolios or speculate for gains. It is a financial innovation that allows for risk to be transferred but not destroyed—such is the nature of risk itself once created.

The largest benefit for institutions may be the fact that credit derivatives allow users to reduce credit exposure without physically removing assets from the balance sheet. Banks find this quite appealing and understandably so.

Therefore, banks have historically been the biggest buyers of credit protection and insurance companies have been the most prominent sellers. If one would like to do more reading on the different product types and offerings of credit derivatives, this March 2001 Lehman Brothers report provides insight into the instruments that are still used today:

1 86 Click to enlarge Notes:

Regarding the recent trends in notional amounts, the growth of credit derivatives came alongside the dot-com bubble in the late 90s. In 2000, the notional principal for outstanding credit derivatives totaled approximately $800 billion. Only 7 years later, that amount spiked to $50 trillion. Later in 2012, it fell to half of that at around $25 trillion.

Among these credit derivatives is the subject of this series—credit default swaps. Credit default swaps, or CDSs, are the most widely-used credit derivatives.

The first CDSs were created and traded by JPMorgan around 1997. This in-depth interview with Terri Duhon—an ex-JPMorgan swaps trader from 1994-2002 and a pioneer in the CDS space—gives a first-person perspective on the nature and function of these swaps.

Since then, these instruments have been both revered and scorned. The former due to the protection these derivatives provide as a hedge and the latter due primarily to the systemic risks they pose as evidenced in the fallout of AIG in the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, explained later in the epilogue.

As of 2019, credit default swaps were the third-largest OTC derivatives market in the world behind interest rate and foreign exchange derivatives. The latest quarterly report issued on June 26, 2020, from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency notes that CDSs are the dominant product among credit derivatives—representing approximately $3.5 trillion or 87.5% of all notional amounts. The composition of these derivatives for the 1Q 2020 can be found below:

It is apparent that the birth of credit derivatives was a watershed development for credit risk management departments within the financial and insurance industry. They continue to fundamentally change the way that banks price, manage, transact, distribute, and account for credit risk.

Hopefully, the following sections regarding these derivatives and more specifically, CDSs, will give investors a clearer picture and mitigate the cognitive dissonance that surrounds these financial instruments espoused by politicians and the financial press.

A Primer on the Mechanics of Credit Default Swaps

CDSs evolved from swaps. The payoff from a CDS depends on the credit risk of a reference entity or reference name. This reference entity is commonly a company, sovereign, or municipality. The terms reference entity and reference name are used interchangeably.

The reference obligation or reference asset is the particular debt that is issued for which credit protection is being sought. The reference obligation is ordinarily a corporate bond or loan. Likewise, the terms reference obligation and reference asset are used interchangeably.

There are two sides to the contract of CDSs—the protection buyer and the protection seller—that exchange the credit risk of the reference entity, typically a third party. Credit risk is the probability the reference entity will default on its obligations.

The protection buyer makes payments in the form of cash flows to a counterparty known as the protection seller. There is a payoff from the protection seller to the protection buyer if the reference entity—usually a company or country in the case for single-name CDSs—defaults on the reference obligation.

I've created an illustration below to better explain how this transaction would work between the protection buyer and protection seller given the triggering of a credit event. If no credit event occurs, then the protection seller collects the premiums over the life of the contract.

As one may have noticed, the illustration above only involves the protection buyer and protection seller. To better understand how the reference entity is involved, a simplified flow diagram that includes the reference entity would be helpful.

The diagram below illustrates the cash flows of a hypothetical scenario that involve three parties—Company A, Company B, and Standard National Bank. Company A, in this case, is the reference entity while Company B and Standard National Bank are the protection buyer and protection seller of the CDS, respectively.

In the diagram, Company A needs to borrow money so it issues a 10-year corporate bond and agrees to a 5% coupon on $10mm par value. Company B holds more cash than it requires and would like to put its money to work since it is just sitting in the company's account and earning little to no interest. As such, Company B purchases Company A's newly-issued bond. These cash flows for payments of Company A's corporate bond are represented with blue arrows in the flow diagram.

Although Company B knows it is highly probable that Company A will be able to pay back on the debt, there is still a small probability that Company A will default given unforeseen circumstances. Therefore, Company B reasons it is wise to approach Standard National Bank for a CDS to transfer the credit risk it has assumed from Company A.

In order for some of the risk to be transferred, Company B would pay Standard National Bank 100 bps or 1% per annum of the face value in exchange for this protection. This periodic fee is typically expressed in basis points on the notional amount. The notional amount of a CDS refers to the face value of the underlying security.

This CDS contract between Company B and the bank transfers the risk of Company A's bond—which is now the reference obligation—to Standard National Bank. If Company A is unable to repay its debt to Company B, the bank is obligated to pay a lump sum to Company B given any adverse credit event at the reference entity. These CDS terms are represented by the yellow arrows.

Credit Default Swaps Are (Not) Insurance

While the hypothetical example is intuitive because it is a hedging scenario wherein Company B is utilizing a CDS to hedge its risk taken on from Company A's bond, it is important to remember that such ownership of the underlying bond is not mandatory for a party to buy (or sell) CDSs.

To be clear, this is the main reason why CDSs are different from insurance—both the protection buyer and the protection seller are not obligated to own the underlying bond. Moreover, it is unmistakable that these products are a cause of concern given the moral hazard.

Warren Buffett points out that these instruments can be quite destructive. He essentially compares it to owning fire insurance on a home that is not under direct ownership of the individual who pays premiums for this insurance. In turn, he explains that it is in the interest of the speculator for the house to burn down.

Credit Risk | The Long & Short of It

Financial terminology seems overly complex to many and understandably so. Therefore, it would be worth noting that unlike traditional assets, CDSs and credit risk itself has some counterintuitive language in terms of going long or short credit risk.

Traders that take on a short position in CDSs are protection buyers who pay premiums to the protection seller—these traders are short credit risk. As confusing as this may sound, it is easier to remember that the protection buyer implies one has the right to sell the bond at par value to the protection seller in the case of default or another contingency. Therefore, protection sellers of a CDS are taking on a long position and are long credit risk.

To better explain, let's refer to the hypothetical scenario of the aforementioned three parties. If Company A defaults on its corporate bond, then both the bond buyer (Company B) and the CDS seller (Standard National Bank) lose money. Therefore, the CDS seller's position is similar to that of the bond buyer. This position is known as a synthetic long bond position. Both Company B and Standard National Bank are long credit risk.

Classifications of Credit Default Swaps

CDSs can be separated by the source of credit exposure. Such classifiers are single-name, multi-name, and asset-backed. The Bank for International Settlements defines the single-name, multi-name, and asset-backed categories as the following:

single-name CDSs comprise of a reference entity which is a specific debtor—a non-financial corporation, a bank/dealer, corporation, or a sovereign

multi-name or index CDSs refer to contracts where the reference entity is composed of more than one name—portfolio/basket CDSs

asset-backed CDSs are based on the credit quality of a specific underlying asset or security—ABSs, MBSs, and CDOs

In this post, a focus on single-name CDSs will establish the foundation for investors who may be unfamiliar with these products but wish to better understand them. If the reader would like to delve further into multi-name or asset-backed CDSs, resources will be provided throughout the series that will assist them in finding more information.

Categories of Single-Name CDSs

The value and cash flows derived from a single-name CDS is based on the credit quality of a single entity and can be categorized in two separate ways—the type of underlying reference entity or the risk of the reference entity. The notional amounts for each can be found below, respectively.

The two most common reference entities by type are corporations and sovereigns. Reference entity obligations that determine the cash flows or securities to be exchanged upon the occurrence of a specified credit event for single-name CDSs are usually limited to bonds.

The market composition categorized by the credit risk of the underlying reference entity is based on the ratings of the debt issued by the underlying reference entity. The risk levels and notional amounts outstanding from H2 2004 to H1 2017 can be seen in the table and bar chart below.

Bond Rating Moody's Standard & Poor's Grade Risk Aaa AAA Investment Lowest Risk Aa AA Investment Low Risk A A Investment Low Risk Baa BBB Investment Medium Risk Ba, B BB, B Junk High Risk Caa/Ca/C CCC/CC/C Junk Highest Risk C D Junk In Default

Evolutionary Standards

All credit derivatives—and in effect, credit default swaps—are inter-professional transactions. These contracts are traded only between institutions primarily due to the risky and complex nature inherent in these products. They are traded over-the-counter ("OTC"), executed outside the confines of organized financial exchanges (more on this in the section titled "Execution and Clearing" towards the end of this post).

Nonetheless, standardization has become better throughout the evolution of these products. Terms and conditions for single-name CDSs are detailed in a pro forma master agreement, a schedule to alter or add to the terms of the aforementioned agreement, and a credit support annex, or "CSA" attached thereto. These three sections as a whole are governed by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association ("ISDA").

The ISDA Master Agreement, ISDA Schedule, and ISDA CSA are the most commonly-used documents that govern the terms and conditions of CDSs. However, such standards under the same association preceded CDSs transactions.

In 1985, the original ISDA Master Agreement was created to standardize foreign exchange and interest rate swap markets. In 1998 and 1999, the ISDA developed a standard contract for trading CDSs in the over-the-counter market.

In 2003, the ISDA published a revamped version of its Credit Derivatives Definitions—called the “2003 Definitions”. Among the changes to the 1999 standards reflected in the 2003 Definitions were refinements to the credit events, explained later in detail.

In 2009, the “Big Bang Protocol” and Supplement to the 2003 Definitions mitigated the requirement for courts to determine whether a credit event had occurred at the reference entity amidst a dispute between the protection purchaser and the counterparty. This implementation is also explained later in detail.

More recently in 2014, the ISDA published a current and substantively improved version of its Credit Derivatives Definitions—named the “2014 Definitions”. The new definitions reflected a number of changes to the 2009 Amendments including the addition of “governmental intervention” as a new credit event that a reference entity might experience, not least among them.

The terminology in these single-name CDS contracts is usually universal in nature. The ISDA Master Agreement specifies the following terms. According to the Palgrave Studies in Risk and Insurance, the contracts include:

legal entity identifier or name of the underlying reference entity

tenor, or in other words, the stated legal maturity of the CDS contract during which protection is in force for the protection purchaser

required payments from the protection buyer to the protection seller

credit events by the underlying reference name that gives rise to an obligation from the protection seller to the protection buyer

method of settlement for obligations between protection buyers and sellers arising following a credit event at the underlying reference entity

conditions that securities must satisfy to be deliverable under any physically settled CDSs after a credit event occurs

If interested, a full copy of an agreement—including the master, schedule, and credit support annex—between National Grid and Cargill can be found below.

1 55 Click to enlarge Notes:

Standard Premiums & Maturity Dates

The buyer of a single-name CDS must pay an agreed-upon fixed coupon. This coupon comes in the form of what the industry calls the "spread". So long as the buyer holds the contract, it is obligated to pay these fixed coupons to the seller.

Standard premiums for North American CDSs are 100bps or 500bps. European CDSs offer a wider variety, with premiums of 25bps, 100bps, 500bps, or 1000bps. Japanese CDSs have premiums of 25bps, 100bps, or 500 bps. Highly-rated sovereign CDSs are 25 bps while others are 100 bps.

The fixed maturity dates are March 20, June 20, September 20, and December 20. A standard contract is 5 years and matures on the next standard maturity date. The dates for premiums are also standardized in a quarterly fashion and are paid on the same aforementioned dates.

Credit Events

Standard credit events have evolved due to the ability for customizing these contracts, but the general terms remain constant.

The basic tenet of a credit event has not changed since single-named CDSs commenced trading in the 1990s. The bulk of single-name CDSs are traded with the ensuing credit events that serve as triggering events:

failure to pay

bankruptcy

repudiation/moratorium

obligation acceleration/obligation default

restructuring

As CDS terms and agreements evolved, so did the settlement process. One such evolution that had a profound impact on this market came on April 8, 2009. Due to historical reasons for disputes between the buyer and seller of one or more of the above-mentioned credit events occurring, ISDA® further standardized CDS contracts by implementing its seminal governing document.

The Big Bang Protocol—officially known as the 2009 ISDA® Credit Derivatives Determinations Committees, Auction Settlement, and Restructuring Supplement to the 2003 ISDA® Credit Derivatives Definitions—helped transform the CDS market considerably. The catapult for this reform was made after the 2008 financial crisis and transformed the CDS market in significant ways that include the following:

introduced standard CDS contracts in the market

made the settlement of CDSs more predictable with a clear set of rules by introducing an auctioning process when default occurred

introduced and established Determination Committees, or "DC's" that have a final word on whether a credit event has taken place while providing oversight for the auctioning process

Physical & Cash Settlements

If a credit event occurs, CDS contracts are settled. These settlements can either be physical or in cash. CDSs were physically settled before 2005. In this case, the protection buyer would deliver the bond to the protection seller for its par value. All was well if the CDS holder actually held the underlying bond.

Nevertheless, with the evolution and tremendous growth of the CDS market, more speculation and less hedging ensued and as a result, the amount of CDS contracts written outnumbered the cash bonds they were based on.

Due to this evolution in the credit markets, cash settlement became a more efficient way to settle CDS contracts. However, these cash settlements have been rarely used and virtually non-existent in recent years.

Auction Settlements

In 2005, these cash settlements spurred ever more evolution. In order to achieve additional transparency, the ISDA introduced a third CDS settlement method— credit event auctions. The buyers and sellers of credit event auctions have a choice between cash and physical. The standard settlement mechanism is cash settlement via a credit event auction.

There are two stages to the credit event auction. The primary goal for the auction settlement is to essentially convert physically settled CDSs into cash-settled CDSs and to define the price at which cash settlement occurs through a rule-bound auction mechanism for the bonds underlying the defaulting reference entity.

The initial stage comprises requests for physical settlement and the dealer market process which establish an initial market midpoint price, or IMM. Dealers place orders for the debt of the company that has undergone a credit event. The range of prices received is used to calculate the IMM.

On May 29, 2020, 10 dealers submitted initial markets, physical settlement requests, and limit orders to the Neiman Marcus Group LLC auction administered by Creditex and IHS Markit to settle trades across the market referencing The Neiman Marcus Group LLC. The company went bankrupt on May 7, 2020. The dealer initial markets are detailed below alongside the inputs and outputs for calculating the IMM.

Dealer Bid Offer Dealer Bank of America 4.0 6.0 Bank of America Barclays 3.0 5.0 Barclays BNP Paribas 3.0 5.0 BNP Paribas Citigroup 3.0 5.0 Citigroup Credit Suisse 2.5 4.5 Credit Suisse Deutsche Bank 2.5 4.5 Deutsche Bank Goldman Sachs 2.5 3.5 Goldman Sachs J.P. Morgan Securities LLC. 2.5 4.5 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC. Morgan Stanley 1.0 3.0 Morgan Stanley RBC Capital Markets LLC 2.5 4.5 RBC Capital Markets LLC

Initial Market Midpoint: 3.5

In addition to the IMM being set, the dealer market is used to determine the size and direction of the open interest (net buy or the net sell). The IMM is published for viewing and used in the second stage of the auction.

Dealer Bid/Offer Size Bank of America Offer 0.0 BNP Paribas Offer 0.0 Citigroup Offer 38.0 Credit Suisse Offer 0.0 Deutsche Bank Offer 0.0 Goldman Sachs Offer 122.2 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC. Offer 10.0 Morgan Stanley Offer 76.943 RBC Capital Markets LLC Offer 0.0 Barclays Bid 68.432

Net Open Interest: USD 178.711 million to sell

The total sums of the buy and sell physical requests—in addition to the sum of limit order trades—are found below.

Sum of Buy Physical Requests 68.432m Sum of Sell Physical Requests 247.143m Sum of Physical Request Trades 68.432m Sum of Limit Order Trades 178.711m

After the IMM is published, along with the size and direction of the open interest, participants can decide if they would like to submit limit orders for the auction. Limit orders submitted are then matched to open interest orders. This is the second stage of the process.

Dealer Bid Size Barclays 4.0* 25.0 Goldman Sachs 3.75* 25.0 Morgan Stanley 3.5* 25.0 Goldman Sachs 3.5* 25.0 Barclays 3.5* 25.0 Bank of America** 3.5* 2.0 Goldman Sachs 3.25* 25.0 Goldman Sachs 3.0^ 45.0 BNP Paribas** 3.0^ 2.0 Barclays** 3.0^ 2.0 Citigroup** 3.0^ 2.0 Goldman Sachs 2.75 58.7 Goldman Sachs 2.5 45.0 Barclays 2.5 25.0 Barclays 2.5 25.0 Morgan Stanley 2.5 25.0 RBC Capital Markets LLC** 2.5 2.0 Credit Suisse** 2.5 2.0 Goldman Sachs** 2.5 2.0 Deutsche Bank** 2.5 2.0 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC.** 2.5 2.0 Goldman Sachs 2.25 25.0 Morgan Stanley 2.25 10.0 Barclays 2.125 178.711 Citigroup 2.125 10.0 Goldman Sachs 2.0 30.0 RBC Capital Markets LLC 2.0 10.0 Goldman Sachs 1.75 35.0 Goldman Sachs 1.5 40.0 RBC Capital Markets LLC 1.5 20.0 Citigroup 1.125 20.0 Morgan Stanley** 1.0 2.0 Morgan Stanley 0.5 30.0

The final results of the Neiman Marcus Group LLC CDS Auction dated May 29, 2020, can be found here via Creditex and IHS Markit.

Clearing & Execution

As mentioned earlier, CDSs are institutionally traded contracts outside of the reach of retail investors. The agreements trade over-the-counter and were dealer-centric and privately negotiated from the 1990s until 2009. During this time, two dealers (D2D) or a dealer and consumer (D2C) negotiated all of the terms.

In late 2009, G20 heads of state met in Pittsburgh to implement an overhaul of the financial regulatory framework. Notes and commitments can be found in this document published on the United States Department of the Treasury website. On page 9 under the section Improving over-the-counter derivatives markets, it states:

All standardized OTC derivative contracts should be traded on exchanges or electronic trading platforms, where appropriate, and cleared through central counterparties by end 2012 at the latest. OTC derivative contracts should be reported to trade repositories. Non-centrally cleared contracts should be subject to higher capital requirements."

Regulators viewed the nature and role of central counterparties ("CCPs") as of utmost importance. The solid track records were seen as a good reason to believe that systemic risk could be reduced by shifting particular types of derivatives transactions out of the traditional bilateral OTC market and into the CCP-cleared environment. Moreover, these CCP-cleared environments reduce the counterparty risk that both the buyer and the seller face.

The U.S. clearing mandate was implemented in 2013. The following graphic shows the CDS products that were defined by the CFTC as subject to the U.S. clearing mandate.

All CDSs that have a clearing mandate are subject to an execution mandate. This mandate requires that certain CDSs be executed on CFTC-recognized swap execution facilities (“SEFs”) or CFTC-recognized Designated Contract Markets (“DCMs”).

SEFs are electronic execution platforms ("EEPs") that provide trade execution platforms for both D2D and D2C transactions, whereas DCMs are comprehensive all-to-all organized derivatives exchanges. SEF trading of CDS products has been comprised of CDS index products and not single-name CDSs, as seen in the above graphic.

Tullet Prebon and GFI dominate the inter-dealer market, accounting for approximately 80% of the combined notional amount of all CDS trades from 2013-2017. Meanwhile, the Bloomberg SEF platform accounts for 81% of the D2C position reported by the CFTC over the same time period.

Sources of Information

CDS data is made available through the ISDA, BIS, DTCC, S&P Capital IQ, and the OCC. The ISDA and BIS distribute data on both a semiannual and annual basis. The DTCC is more frequent and provides its data on a weekly basis, as does the ISDA. The S&P Capital IQ platform provides daily, intraday, and real-time data. The OCC publishes quarterly credit derivative data about insured U.S commercial banks and trust companies. If one would like to sign up for the ISDA weekly data via email, the website is here.

Concluding Remarks

The evolution of the credit derivatives space and with it, credit default swaps, was well-intended in the run-up to the financial crisis of 2008. However, with time, the market grew to such a degree that more speculation provided the buyers and sellers with a double-edged sword—more systemic risk alongside more transparent pricing for credit risk.

Since then, increased standardizations in this space has been a major development due to the reduction in legal uncertainty that had hampered the market's growth not long ago. The developments that have taken place have made CDSs more easily tradeable and transparent.

In Part II, the series will expound upon single-name CDS valuation and pricing. Moreover, it will introduce interesting case studies such as Bill Ackman's most recent CDS bet—that netted his hedge fund $2.6B—and Greece's sovereign debt debacle in the context of the European Debt Crisis of 2011, not least among them.

Epilogue | Systemic Risk & AIG

The advent of the credit market turmoil that commenced in August 2007 had caused regulators to become somewhat anxious about the systemic risk present in the marketplace at that time. Some felt that CDSs would compound losses come the time of increased foreclosures in the mortgage market.

The danger was that a default by one financial institution that held these unpaid mortgages might lead to big losses by its counterparties in CDS transactions and therefore, further defaults by other financial institutions would be eminent. They had reason to be disturbed.

Regulatory concerns were fueled by troubles at insurance giant AIG. This was a big seller of protection on the AAA-rated tranches created from mortgages. The protection proved very costly to AIG and the company was bailed out by the U.S. government.

When the Goldman Sachs saleswoman called Mike Burry and told him that her firm would be happy to sell him credit default swaps in $100 million chunks, Burry guessed, rightly, that Goldman wasn’t ultimately on the other side of his bets. Goldman would never be so stupid as to make huge naked bets that millions of insolvent Americans would repay their home loans. He didn’t know who, or why, or how much, but he knew that some giant corporate entity with a triple-A rating was out there selling credit default swaps on subprime mortgage bonds. Only a AAA-rated corporation could assume such risk, no money down, and no questions asked. Burry was right about this, too, but it would be three years before he knew it. The party on the other side of his bet against subprime mortgage bonds was the AAA-rated insurance company AIG—American International Group, Inc.”

― Michael Lewis, The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine

