Even if I kindly exclude for a bunch of items hurting GAAP numbers and work with some historical potential margin ranges, I think the risk-reward here is not necessarily great.

Synaptics (SYNA) is quite involved in some dealmaking as of recent. On the 20th of July, the company announced a $305 million acquisition of DisplayLink, only to complete the acquisition of Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) Wireless IoT business a few days later, a deal announced earlier this month.

Let's review the deals, some recent events and the investment thesis after investors have been on a roller coaster ride in recent years. While a successful transformation is welcomed, a lot of good news is priced in as a lot more transformation work is to be done.

The Deals

Let's start with the $305 million cash acquisition of DisplayLink. Synaptics is willing to spend this money on a high-performance video compression technology player which generates $94 million in sales. No specific margin details have been released other than that the deal will be accretive to adjusted gross margins, adjusted operating margins and adjusted earnings per share.

The company believes that this deal, executed at 3.2 times sales, will have a beneficial impact on the overall company including recent hot trends such as work from home, bring your device, in combination with high resolution displays.

The deal presentation was even more informative in terms of the financial impact. The purchase price was pegged at 6 times EBITDA, suggesting about $50 million in EBITDA seen following the acquisition which includes an estimated $15 million in synergies. Those synergies alone might already justify the entire deal tag, as non-GAAP earnings are expected to jump by a dollar. All this good news led to shares jumping from $72 to $78 upon announcement of the deal.

Just two weeks before, the company announced the purchase of assets and manufacturing rights of the wireless IoT business of Broadcom in a $250 million cash deal. That deal was set to be quite accretive as well, expected to add $65 million in sales, with the deal taking place at 3.8 times sales.

The company is not just operating on the buy side, as it sold its Asia-based mobile LCT TDDI business for $120 million in cash recently.

So, basically, we have three transactions which are happening all at the same time, making it hard to have a great glimpse on what the business is performing at this point in time. On the other hand, the transformation improves the growth profile and margin picture of the business.

Proforma Picture

In May of this year, the company reported its third-quarter results. The company ended the quarter with $472 million in cash and has a similar number in convertibles outstanding, for a relatively flattish net cash position. The company ended the third quarter with 35 million shares outstanding which now trade at $78, representing a value of $2.73 billion.

Third-quarter sales were down 2% on an annual basis, yet for the first nine months of the year, they fell some 10% with a run rate close to $1.4 billion. The company has been able to boost GAAP margins, with operating earnings having improved from $27 million to $57 million in the first nine months of the year. The problem is that after taxes and interest, this only works down to GAAP earnings of just around a dollar per share.

With the core operations trading at around 2 times sales, it is interesting to see a positive share price reaction in response to the two deals which came at a total price tag of $550 million. Since the announcement of the first deal at the start of the month, shares have rallied about 30% from $60 to $78 per share with investors bullish on the deals, even as they come at a higher valuation in terms of sales multiples. Improved strategic positioning and solid margin and earnings per share accretion is what is driving investors bullish.

The Thesis

In the summer of 2017, I last looked at Synaptics as the company was facing some hardship. At the time, the company was actually quite a bit bigger in terms of size, generating annual revenues over $1.7 billion. The company was already making a transition into IoT solutions with M&A efforts on that front at the time, as these acquisitions and restructuring efforts caused a massive discrepancy between adjusted earnings of $4.88 per share and GAAP earnings of $1.37 per share.

The massive discrepancy between both earnings metrics and modest progress on the transformation process with a struggling core operation into IoT solutions was what made me cautious back in 2017. This made me very cautious even as shares were down already 50% from a high of $100 in 2015 to levels around $45 in the summer of 2017. The cautious stance had been warranted with shares actually falling towards the $25 mark in the summer of 2019.

What happened since the summer is that cost-cutting seemed to have had a real impact on the bottom line. For the first three quarters of the fiscal year of 2020, the company reported adjusted earnings of $4.74 per share, a $1.13 per share improvement from the year before. Absence of a dismal fourth quarter (for obvious reasons), earnings on that metric trend at $6.30 per share, yet as always, GAAP earnings trend far lower, coming in at just a dollar per share.

While I am happy to adjust for some expenses, the annualised share-based compensation expense of $1.70 per share is not such an item, making for earnings closer to $4.50 per share. Yet even that number excludes many restructuring and transformation expenses, as I am always a bit scared off by both large and consistent differences between both earnings metrics.

Time For Some Caution

Do not get me wrong, a 2 times sales multiple for a technology player does not sound like a steep valuation, yet it should be understood that Synaptics has been struggling for years to make a transformation into future relevant markets and has spent considerable sums to make this happen. To date, this has not resulted in either revenue growth, nor a big transformation into the IoT business, among others, as this promising segment is not even responsible for a quarter of sales (before the latest 2 acquisitions).

The lack of real transformation results seen so far and the fact that shares tripled over the past year means that expectations have run quite high. Adjusted for stock-based compensation expenses, multiples are in line with the market, although the story is completely different if we rely on the GAAP numbers. Of course, GAAP margins have been lackluster for years, but leading up to 2015, GAAP operating margins typically came in at 10-15% of sales.

Given the recent dealmaking and normalization of revenues post COVID-19, it is very safe to say that this should be a >$1.5 billion business in terms of revenues, as historical margins of 10-15% result in potential operating profits of $150-$225 million. Assuming interest expenses around $15 million and statutory tax rates, earnings come in around $108-$168 million for earnings close to $3-$5 per share.

Assuming that is kind of realistic, shares trade at 20 times earnings at the midpoint of the range, and given the recent momentum seen already, I find investors quite aggressively pricing in better performance, as I fail to see compelling risk-reward here even as notably the last deal seems very accretive.

