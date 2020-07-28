Today, I wanted to recap Ladder Capital’s performance, our No. 1 pick and inaugural selection in the REIT Rainmaker series.



















REITs, Rain, and Revenue











When it comes to real estate investor trusts, or REITs, rain can be defined as dividends. It's the primary catalyst for price appreciation that generates total return.













Source

Our “Cash Is King” REITs Are Rising

Recently, I decided to write a series on some of my worst stock picks of all time. As one of Seeking Alpha’s most prolific writers (86,000-plus followers), I want to make sure my loyal followers know I’m capable of eating crow when necessary.

That’s something real rainmakers recognize: That mistakes are inevitable, and the only way to become successful is to learn from previous mistakes. As Theodore Roosevelt once said:

“The only man who makes no mistakes is the man who never does anything. Do not be afraid to make mistakes, providing you do not make the same one twice.”

Another point I’d like to add is that life changes up the rules sometimes. Not entirely, admittedly – we never want to stray too far away from quality, for instance, no matter the market conditions. But we do have to roll with the punches.

That means adapting to the unique challenges COVID-19 has brought our way, making certain REITs extremely risky, and others even more attractive as they fell hard for no good reason.

Recognizing those disparities, we set out early to take advantage of the mispricing by creating the Cash Is King Portfolio.

Source: Sharesight

Its mission is to take advantage of the fear and generate extraordinary price appreciation over the next few quarters. And, as you can see above, it’s doing quite well in that regard, returning 24.4% in about 145 days.

Compare that to the -66% from the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ).

We have 33 REITs in the portfolio today, with a full third of them generating returns in excess of 25%. On top of that stack is Ladder Capital (LADR), which deserves its own special praise, particularly in our inaugural selection in the REIT Rainmaker series.

Source

The Business Model

iREIT on Alpha covers almost all commercial mREITs, as illustrated below.

Source: iREIT on Alpha

But we didn’t add Ladder to the Cash Is King Portfolio until March 19, 2020, when it was trading at $4.10. By then, Ladder had slid from $18 to $3 on the idea that it had liquidity issues. However, it had already begun shifting out of hotels to apartments, and from retail to office.

As viewed below, Ladder has 9% of debt invested in retail and 13% in hotels:

Here’s which of its peers actually have the highest hotel exposure:

Apollo (ARI) – 24% Starwood Property (STWD) – 22% Colony (CLNC) – 19% Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) – 17% GranitePoint (GPMT) – 16%.

In Ladder’s case though, we’ve covered it closely. So we recognized it was caught in a liquidity downdraft.

January 16: The company raised $750M of 4.250% senior notes due 2027 in a private placement. That was the largest single-tranche senior notes offering issued in the commercial mREIT sector since LADR went public in 2008.

March 13: Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said his largest short position is in commercial real estate.

March 16: LADR files to renew its $100 million at-the-market program. (Author’s Note: Seeking Alpha originally posted the article as a new equity raise, which was incorrect.)

March 22: Famed private equity real estate investor Tom Barrack warns on collapse of commercial mortgage market.

April 2: A Bloomberg headline reports LADR as having retained Moelis & Co. for strategic advice. LADR took a margin call and provided liquidity reports with more than $300 million of cash after paying its quarterly dividend.

And there’s far more to its 2020 story to tell from there.

Actions of a Cash-Holding Champion

Ladder has made multiple strategic moves to bolster its liquidity position, such as:

Selling $170 million of loans for 96 cents on the dollar

Repaying $203 million of maturing loans and cost reduction efforts that will result in annualized savings of approximately $3 million

Paying off its largest loan of $150 million

It also had Goldman Sachs underwrite a commercial real estate collateralized loan obligation (CLO) comprising about $500 million of loans. Those were at an about 65% advance rate on a matched-term, non-recourse, and non-mark-to-market basis.

All of these initiatives together – including the $300 million mentioned in the previous segment – generate around $1 billion in liquidity…

Even so, out of an abundance of caution, LADR landed a deal with Koch Industries' real estate investment arm. Its goal was to provide new debt financing to bolster its balance sheet.

Koch provided LADR with a $200 million senior secured credit facility backed by existing loans and not linked to mark-to-market pricing.

The credit facility from Koch gives LADR extra flexibility to work with existing borrowers by easing near-term pressure on underlying loan collateral. This means that since April 1, LADR has managed to use its over $1 billion of liquidity to pay off debt ($600 million Home Loan Bank) and retain close to $870 million in cash.

It’s true that LADR did decide to right-size its dividend from $0.34 per share to $0.20 per share. That makes for a 41.2% cut, and shares still yield 10.9%.

Fortunately, the dividend cut already was priced in thanks to the panic-inducing shutdowns. Analysts forecast the company to generate $0.66 per share in core earnings in 2020 – down 59% – and $0.91 in 2021, which would be a 38% uptick.

Source: FAST Graphs

How the Rain Is Made

Keep in mind that Ladder Capital is unique in that it operates a multi-cylinder investment model. Its portfolio is comprised of:

$7.3 billion in assets, including $3.5 billion of loans (48% of total)

$1.9 billion of securities (26%)

$1 billion of real estate equity (14%).

As illustrated below, since March 31, the company has decreased its total and net leverage. It’s also increased non-mark-to-market and non-recourse financing, and significantly increased its unrestricted cash balance:

Source: Investor Presentation

As viewed above, LADR has $830 million of unrestricted cash, and its adjusted leverage ratio is 3.8x. (It was 3.4x as of May 1.) The company also has enhanced liquidity through asset sales and extension of several repo financing facilities.

It’s worth noting that LADR has only $250 million of future advances – and over 3x of that in cash. Blackstone Mortgage, meanwhile, has $4 billion of future advances tied to construction loans.

Starwood, for its part, is heavy into hotels and is taking loss after loss in retail too.

As illustrated below, LADR has superior access to capital though, complete with diversified financing sources and substantial undrawn capacity:

Source: Investor Presentation

As far as I’m concerned, every hotel in the U.S. could change hands at this point. That’s one of the reasons we’re extremely bearish in the sector.

Again, LADR does have modest hotel exposure. And it isn’t immune to losses, for sure.

According to Seeking Alpha working off of news from The Wall Street Journal:

“Hotel owners who have contacted their special servicers say they have encountered silence, long waiting periods, and demands for cash upfront” as “hotel occupancies are drastically lower as a result of the pandemic.”

The article adds:

“A bipartisan group of more than 100 members of Congress are asking the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department to set up a lending facility for businesses struggling to pay mortgages on hotels, shopping malls, and office buildings.”

So keep all of that in mind before you start climbing the Ladder.

With that said…

We Knew Ladder Wouldn't Go Bankrupt

We knew Ladder wouldn’t go bankrupt in March. That’s why we took down a super-sized stake in the company.

Our $4.10 entry price created an excellent buying opportunity in an internally managed REIT with strong shareholder alignment. (Insiders own about 11%.)

Although the position has returned about 90% since mid March, we’re maintaining a Spec Strong Buy. We like LADR’s diversified business model, especially the net lease portfolio with necessity-based income that generates 12%-13% cash on cash returns, and its management team, which has worked hard over the last few months to manage liquidity, bringing it to a recognized best-in-class status.

We’ll update iREIT on Alpha members as Ladder reports Q2 earnings on July 30.

Source: FAST Graphs

And don’t forget to stay tuned for the next weekly REIT Rainmaker article.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LADR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.