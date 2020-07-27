In the 240 days or so since I wrote my cautionary piece on Genuine Parts Company(GPC) where I claimed that the shares were about 15% overpriced, the shares have dropped about 15% against a gain of .3% for the S&P 500. This move, plus the financial updates, have prompted me to look in on the name again. I’ll try to determine whether or not it makes sense to buy at current prices by looking at the financials and the stock itself. Also, I recommended a put option in my latest missive, so that deserves commentary too.

For those who missed the title of this article, and who scanned past the bullet points above without reading them, I’ll offer a synopsis of my view now in hopes that you’re suddenly paying attention. I think the shares represent fairly good value at current prices, and I think it makes sense to buy at current levels. Also, I think investors can generate even more returns by selling put options here, as premia are fairly generous at the moment. I’ll go through my reasoning below.

Financial Update

There’s much to both like and dislike about the financial history here, in my view. First, I like the fact that management continues to treat shareholders relatively well, as evidenced by the fact that they’re returned just under $3.5 billion to owners since 2014 alone. Fully $2.4 billion of this has come in the form of ever growing dividends. The combination of stock buyback and dividend payments have increased dividends per share at a CAGR of about 4.8% since 2014. I also like the fact that sales have grown at a decent clip since 2014, up at a CAGR of just under 4%.

Unfortunately, that’s where the good news ends for me. 2019 was a disappointing year, driven primarily by the fact that profits at both the Industrial Group and the Business Products Group were down 7.1% and 12.4% respectively. The reasons given for these declines relate to increased competition, higher cost structures and the like (i.e. not “one off” events). The relatively soft performance seems to be continuing in light of the fact that the most recent period was much softer than 2019, which was itself quite a bit softer than 2018. In particular, revenue for the most recent quarter was down about 3.75% and net income was fully 14.8% lower than the same period a year ago. In spite of this, the company increased dividends per share by 5.8%. I like dividends, but I like sustainable dividends more.

Finally, the level of debt has increased dramatically here over the past several years, and that’s not sustainable, obviously. Specifically, long term debt has grown at an eye watering CAGR of 33.28% since 2014. Although debt has come down in 2019, it should be understood that interest expense in 2019 was equivalent to about 22% of dividend payments.

The combination of growing debt, and rising dividends in the teeth of slowing profitability force me to focus on the dividend and its sustainability. I think this is important, because if the market starts to fear a dividend cut, the shares will crater in my estimation.

Dividend Sustainability

In order to judge whether or not a dividend is sustainable, I compare the size and timing of future cash outflows to the current and expected resources available to the company. To make the analysis slightly easier, I compile these upcoming outflows in a handy table, seen below. I then share this with you, dear reader, because I like to be a river to my people. The point of this exercise isn’t to precisely calculate the dollar amount the company will pay each year. It’s to get an approximate sense for which years will be more or less onerous. I should also point out that the CAPEX budget I’m forecasting is the midpoint of the range the company forecast in its latest 10-K (range from $300-$330 million).

The table suggests that this year and 2022 will be most challenging for the company.

Against these obligations, the company currently has about $354.5 million in cash and equivalents. In addition, the company has an additional $800 million of unused credit capacity. In addition, the company has generated an average of about $950 million in cash from operations over the past three years.

All of this suggests to me that the company can maintain its current dividend, but I wouldn’t expect future dividend increases to be as generous as past dividend increases. That said, I’d be comfortable buying this series of future cash flows at the right price.

The Stock

I think this is a business that’s certainly got some challenges, but I’d be quite happy owning it at the right price. The question now is whether the shares are trading for the right price or not. Please note that when I write “right”, I mean “cheap.” The “right” price just sounds slightly less crass, apparently, so I’ll express it that way. The bottom line, though, is that I want to never overpay for an asset, because the more you pay for a given asset, the lower will be your future returns.

I judge the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. In particular, I want to find a company that’s trading at a discount relative to both the overall market and its own history. When I last looked at Genuine Parts, the shares were trading at a price to free cash flow of about 24 times. Per the chart below, the shares are now about 11% cheaper than they were back then.

While the shares aren't near their all time low in terms of valuation, the relative discount is enough for me, and I think the shares now represent decent value.

Options Update

In my previous missive about this company, I suggested selling the January 2021 puts with a strike of $90. At the time, they were bid-asked at $3.60-$4.10. In spite of the erosion of time value since then, these are currently bid-asked at $9.60-$10.60 and last traded hands at $10.22. This is what happens when shares drop in price. The question is what to do now. Given that I was comfortable buying the shares at a net price of about $86.40 in December, should I take the $7 per share loss and cancel these contracts? For my part, I don’t think so. I’m comfortable buying this company at a net price of $86.40, so I see no reason to take the loss. For that reason, I'll do nothing at this point. This raises an interesting point about short put options, though. If, in an emotionally cold state, you decide that a certain stock represents great value at a given price, it’s not reasonable in my estimation to balk at that if the shares happen to drop in price. A better way to think about this would be to ask what has changed since I wrote the puts to make me change my mind on this company. If the answer is “nothing”, then the investor should be comfortable leaving the puts alone.

That said, I very much like the idea of generating premia on this with an even lower strike price, so I’ll sell some more puts this week. In particular, I like the January 2021 puts with a strike price of $70. These are currently bid-asked at $2.60-$3.20, and if the investor simply takes the bid on these, and is subsequently exercised, they’ll be obliged to buy the stock at a net price of ~25% below the current market price. At that price the dividend yield jumps to 4.6%, which is very attractive in my estimation. If the shares remain above $70 in price, the investor simply pockets the premium, which is never a hardship. This is why I call the short put a “win-win” trade.

It’s that point in the article where I get to reduce your optimism a little bit by writing about risk. The nature of the world is such that we humans must choose between a host of imperfect trade-offs. There is no "risk-free" option, and short puts are no different in this regard. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. Unless you're just joining us, the risk-reward trade-off of buying shares is self-evident, especially in 2020.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by indulging my tendency toward tedious repetition, and I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy Genuine Parts today at a price of ~$89.40. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price 25% below today's level. Buying the same asset at a one-fifth discount is the definition of lower risk, in my view.

Conclusion

I think Genuine Parts has certainly hit a soft patch, but I don’t think the current woes are sufficiently bad to disqualify this company from consideration. I think the dividend is reasonably well covered, but I’ll be keeping my eyes out for any signs that it’s in trouble. In addition, I sold puts previously and I’m comfortable being exercised at that price (about 3% below the current price). I’m also writing more puts on this name in the off chance that I can acquire more shares at a net price below $70. I think the best strategy at this point for investors who are uncomfortable with options is to buy the shares. For my part, I’m comfortable with my short puts, and I’m comfortable adding more at an even lower strike price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to my current short put position here, I'll be selling 5 of the puts described in this article.