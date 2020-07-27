On the earnings call, management stated that they do not anticipate paying common or preferred dividends for the foreseeable future.

Those numbers lead to absurdly optimistic estimates for forward earnings. If this was possible, other mortgage REITs would be doing it.

Investors hoping to predict future earnings based off applying a simple formula for the yield on assets and net interest spread may be in a painful surprise.

Many retail investors may still be investing based on those tools. They could be completely oblivious to the dramatic decline in book value since the end of Q1 2020.

MITT saw a dramatic decrease in book value between 3/31/2020 and 5/30/2020. The decrease in book value won’t show up on screening tools.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) is painfully overvalued. Investors still in the shares are wondering when it can return to somewhere near the prices it saw in December 2019 or early 2020. It won’t. MITT suffered a very severe loss in Q1 2020. The difficult environment forced MITT to close many of their positions and the realized losses won’t simply go away. Many investors see that closing their position in MITT would “lock in the loss”. Yet they ignore that MITT already needed to close positions in many of their assets.

Sadly, many investors are oblivious:

Remarkably Optimistic Numbers

MITT’s Q1 2020 presentation showed the numbers as of 3/31/2020:

You might figure that a 6.0% yield on assets and a 2.7% NIM is excellent. If you assume those values going forward, you might assume MITT is positioned to earn enormous amounts of income. I disagree with that thesis.

A quick note: I have a gripe with the math on this slide because it shows NIM (Net Interest Margin) where it should show NIS (Net Interest Spread). However, I don’t want to go off on that tangent today. MITT is not the only mortgage REIT to do this.

Let’s say you do some quick math like this:

3.3% * 3.3 = 9.9% leveraged net interest “margin” (still spread).

Then you add 6% for the yield on assets since part of the portfolio is financed with equity.

Now, you’ve got a 15.9% yield in net interest income on equity. You’re thinking you’ve got a GREAT investment. What could possibly go wrong?

You know something could go wrong because the metrics looked pretty good for 12/31/2019. Yet, in Q1 2020, the company lost the substantial majority of common equity. Clearly, something can go wrong.

Say No

When you see 16% as the level of net interest income expected from a portfolio, you should come to a full stop. That’s too good to be true! Some of you still believe it is true. You want to assume I’m merely another stupid analyst and you certainly don’t want to look at our record.

Investors who handle this the wrong way are going to do this math:

Source: Analyst’s mockery of bad projections

Can we find some indication that such earnings are unlikely? Well, how about we look at MITT’s core earnings from Q4 2019. That seems like a pretty obvious step in doing some due diligence. MITT doesn’t lay it out the way I did for that bad example, though. So, we’re going to use their slide that reconciles between GAAP Net Income to common stockholders and Core Earnings:

Source: Page 23 of Q4 2019 MITT Earnings Presentation

Would you say it is likely or unlikely that MITT produces the same Core EPS in Q2 2020 and beyond as they did in Q4 2019?

We’re going with “That won’t happen”.

Book Value Per Common Share Change

MITT doesn’t have as much equity available to create those core earnings. Let’s take a look at the change in book value per common share since the end of last year:

Source: Author’s image, with management’s disclosed values in Q1 2020 presentation

If MITT can earn $.52 on $2.63, or better yet on $1.80 to $1.90, they should’ve used more of that power when they had $17.61. Just think of how much money they would’ve made!

Note: This is sarcasm.

One factor that could be supporting the higher share price is that investors may still be seeing a book value of $2.63 in screening tools. That is the Q1 2020 book value. Investors who don’t know better may simply use it and continue to purchase shares.

Which Portfolio Earns More?

Below, we have MITT’s portfolio from 12/31/2019:

Source: MITT’s Presentation

Next we have MITT’s portfolio from 3/31/2020:

Source: MITT’s Presentation

The agency RMBS have been almost entirely removed. The “Residential Investments” portfolio is a little smaller. The “Commercial Investments” portfolio has a little over half the fair value it had before.

Other REITs

If you’re still content on believing that MITT will simply run 15.9% in net interest income on equity, why do you think other REITs don’t do that? Why doesn’t AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Annaly Capital Management (NLY), or Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) choose to get such massive yields?

With Annaly Capital Management and AGNC having such low overhead expenses and lower coupon rates on their preferred equity, they would be generating incredible returns.

Listen to Management

They warned investors on the earnings call:

How much more explicit can they be? Do they need to be like Elon Musk and tweet that the stock is overvalued? Would that finally register?

Index Card

The card below breaks down several additional factors for MITT:

Source: The REIT Forum

This is a great time to be bearish on MITT.

Conclusion on MITT

MITT’s premium to book value wouldn’t look so absurd to investors who focus on the trailing book value rather than the current book value. With such a small REIT, there may be many shareholders who don’t have access to better analysis. For many of those investors, the Q2 earnings report could be a negative “surprise” as they discover things that were already referenced in the Q1 earnings call.

