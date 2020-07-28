This is not a play on the quarter - we view Inseego as a long-term structural beneficiary to the roll out of 5G. But buying before an earnings beat and EPS upgrades is often a good thing to do.

We have always viewed Inseego as a structural long-term outperformer given its exposure to the rollout and implementation of 5G technology - the next big thing in digital broadband infrastructure.

Prior to COVID-19, Inseego (INSG) was viewed as an under-the-radar, small-cap broadband infrastructure play set to benefit from the oncoming multi-billion-dollar 5G communications investments. Its core customers, telecom providers, are rolling out fixed broadband to the majority of their residential customer bases. Most investors anticipated this "first leg" of growth will give way to more traditional upgrade of existing mobile hot spots from 4G to 5G. The company sees the first significant revenues from this rollout occurring in 2H20 as 5G trials with 20 leading mobile carriers (an estimated 600-750 mil subscriber base) transition from design phase to commercial launch (the company, ultimately, sees a $20 bn+ market opportunity for 5G fixed and wireless services, excluding smartphones).

More immediately, though, the company is experiencing an unprecedented demand surge across its existing 4G mobile hotspot portfolio, as consumers, enterprises and institutions all rush to facilitate mandated work-from-home and distance-learning protocols. In recent comments, CEO Dan Mondor called out a three-fold increase in demand, in some cases, as carrier networks such as Verizon (NYSE:VZ), AT&T (NYSE:T), and Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) look to support WiFi traffic running 75% above pre-COVID-19 levels. The company cited the 25 million Americans (many of them elementary and high school students) that currently lack broadband Internet access, a problem that could be expeditiously remedied by an Inseego WiFi hotspot.

In addition, the rollout of 5G devices has taken a huge leap in terms of demand. Given the heavy traffic on 4G networks and traditional cable/broadband, many customers are accelerating their decision to upgrade to 5G. Indeed, with work-from-home now potentially lasting into 2021 for many office-based jobs, companies are ensuring their employees are able to work with minimal disruption.

Indeed, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Dark Reading, Video Conference is up 500%; according to Verizon, VPN usage is up 49%; according to ASSIA, Local WiFi network uploads have increased 80%; according to AT&T, WiFi calling is up 76%; and according to RiskIQ, cyber-attack complaints are up 250%.

Source: Company slide deck

As a result, Inseego is doubling its current production and could ramp capacity further by multiples of this, subject to component availability. Beyond the short-term boon, a new paradigm around how and where we work, play, and educate may, ultimately, aid Inseego's efforts to market its mobile hot spot solutions not just to enterprises but to the 25 million Americans that lack home broadband service. Indeed, our discussions with retailers suggest that they are expecting an unprecedented level of demand for Inseego's 5G products.

We expect a "blow-out" 2Q2020 and an "off the charts" 2H 2020

Based on our analysis and our discussions with sell-side analysts, we estimate that for every additional 100,000 units sold, Inseego could recognize $10-12 million of additional revenues in 2Q 2020, with incremental gross margins north of 30%. On April 8, the company announced that it expects 1Q20 revenues to exceed consensus estimates on that day of $52 million and that 2Q20 revenue should be between $75 million and $80 million versus consensus estimates of $59 million on that day. This guidance was reiterated on May 6 when the company reported 1Q20 results with revenues coming in at $56.8 million. However, April 8 was really just at the start of the lockdown, with many states still conducting social distancing and businesses keeping employees at home in July 2020.

We believe that business conditions became even stronger after April 8 when the revised guidance was issued and with 2Q consensus currently residing at $79.76 million, we expect Inseego to produce a set of results that way exceeds consensus. Additionally, we were always expecting a significant pickup during 2H and our analysis suggests that 3Q is tracking above 2Q. Yet, consensus forecasts have barely changed for 2H 2020 suggesting a decent sized upgrade will be required in August.

Consensus History for 3Q suggests consensus forecasts have risen by only $5 million since the start of COVID-19

Source: Bloomberg

...and by only $2 million in 4Q 2020

Source: Bloomberg

Margin upgrades are also on the way

Having switched the substantial majority of its production to Taiwan's scale leader FoxConn (OTC:FXCOF) in late 2018/early 2019, the company emphasized in an April 1 release that it had doubled its capacity and that they have the ability to expand to 5-6 times the company's normal volumes. The company reiterated this guidance on its April 8 press release, noting that Inseego will be shipping to all three of the largest US domestic mobile network operators in 2Q.

With healthy upgrades to come through for 2H 2020, we expect the company to generate positive EPS in 2020, EBITDA potentially twice where consensus, currently, resides and a healthy positive free cash flow. This has a number of important ramifications. First, many investors will not invest in loss making businesses, so this will open the shareholder register to new investors. Second, the company's net debt/ EBITDA ratio will sit at c. 4x rather than 8x, and there are many investors that won't invest in highly levered companies.

Annual consensus estimates likely need considerable upgrades

Source: Bloomberg

And the stock has barely responded to either this windfall or the improved fundamentals. We think the stock doubles from here in fairly quick order

The stock is trading just 13% above its pre-COVID-19 level, unlike other COVID-19 beneficiaries such as Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG), and Zoom (ZM) which, in some cases, are trading at multiples of their pre-COVID-19 levels. On consensus estimates, the stock is trading on just 14x 2022E P/E, therefore, in our opinion, the stock is inexpensive before the upgrades that we expect. As 5G becomes more widespread and the new normal, it will likely become obvious that consensus forecasts need to readjust materially and the multiple can expand also. Based on consensus estimates in 2021, the stock is trading on a 4% free cash flow yield and this likely expand to 8% in 2022. We believe this level of free cash flow generation is not captured in the current share price and we also believe there is considerable upside to consensus estimates.

Source: Bloomberg

Inseego was always going to be an incredible long term play - but COVID-19 has accelerated it

We have always viewed Inseego as a multi-bagger when taking a multi-year view. However, COVID-19 and the likely acceleration of 5G deployment mean this upside has been brought forward perhaps by a number of years. Strong positioning within the burgeoning 5G market expands Inseego's business model from "limited 4G offering with few customers" towards designing and marketing multiple 5G-enabled devices to multiple global carriers.

Many leading global telecom providers have announced plans to use 5G technology to offer fixed broadband to large portions (if not the majority) of their residential customer bases. In the U.S., industry estimates suggest an initial addressable market of 30 mil households. We anticipate this "first leg" of growth will give way to more-traditional upgrade of existing mobile hot spots from 4G to 5G. After what could be a 3- to 5-year carrier-led wireless growth phase for 5G, industrial Internet of Things ("IIoT") applications as a proven, recurring business could represent a "third act" for the company, with broad-based applications in manufacturing, energy, and other sectors requiring asset-tracking solutions, complemented by the company's Enterprise SaaS segment Ctrack technology

Background: What Does Inseego Do?

Inseego designs and develops enterprise-grade mobile and fixed-access products that provide secure 3G, 4G, and 5G wireless connectivity. The company also offers cloud-based asset tracking and management solutions through their Ctrack business as well as device subscription management solutions. All of Inseego's solutions have a "zero unscheduled downtime" mandate and serve large enterprises, service providers, and small-to-medium-sized businesses worldwide.

What is 5G?

In telecommunications, 5G is the fifth generation technology standard for cellular networks, which cellular phone companies began deploying worldwide in 2019, the planned successor to the 4G networks which provide connectivity to most current cellphones. Like its predecessors, 5G networks are cellular networks, in which the service area is divided into small geographical areas called cells. All 5G wireless devices in a cell are connected to the Internet and telephone network by radio waves through a local antenna in the cell. The main advantage of the new networks is that they will have greater bandwidth, giving higher download speeds, eventually up to 10 gigabits per second (Gbit/s). Due to the increased bandwidth, it is expected that the new networks will not just serve cellphones like existing cellular networks but also be used as general internet service providers for laptops and desktop computers, competing with existing ISPs such as cable internet and also will make possible new applications in internet of things (IoT) and machine-to-machine areas. Current 4G cellphones will not be able to use the new networks, which will require new 5G-enabled wireless devices.

The Evolution of 5G

Source: Company Investor Slide Desk

In today's connected world, high-speed, secure, reliable broadband access has become a critical component of the modern workplace and, in many cases, has become more important than the physical office with recent events only catalyzing this evolution. More critical than co-located work, in order to be productive, employees require uninterrupted and secure access to high capacity upstream and downstream bandwidth from any location. If a reliable or high-speed fixed broadband connection is not available or if the only option is the nearly one-third of ~1.2 billion fixed broadband connections globally that are DSL, then a secure, high capacity mobile broadband (MBB) connection provided through Inseego's 4G and 5G MiFi and Skyus products offer a superior and realistically deployable alternative.

The deployable market opportunity of high capacity MBB customer premises equipment (CPE) is forecasted to expand meaningfully, as it is estimated that nearly 90% of the global population will have 4G coverage and roughly 50% will have 5G coverage by 2024.

Verizon 5G Coverage (today)

Source: Verizon

AT&T 5G coverage (today)

Source: AT&T

T Mobile 5G coverage (Today)

Source: T Mobile

Even if a high-speed fixed broadband connection is available, a backup MBB connection may still be mission-critical in order to ensure business continuity in the event of a primary network failure. Inseego's secure, enterprise-grade Skyus IoT access products have built-in SD-WAN failover management in order to ensure continuous internet connectivity.

In instances when only a public broadband connection is available, an employee working with confidential information will require a device that adds a layer of security and encryption to their connection (telehealth for example). Inseego's products have built-in, enterprise-grade security features in order to provide a layer of protection on top of the cellular connection so that users are guaranteed a secure internet connection regardless of their location.

Furthermore, we believe as mmWave 5G continues to be deployed, a symmetrical upstream/downstream 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) connection providing peak speeds beyond 1Gbps (Inseego's Cat 22 4G MiFi products are already capable of 1Gbps peak speeds) will be superior to any non-fiber fixed broadband connection currently available, including DOCSIS 3.1 cable. Competitive mmWave 5G FWA, or "wireless fiber", will also provide a critical price alternative for enterprises and work from home employees previously locked into their existing fixed broadband connection. With fiber-based fixed broadband only making up 43% of the global fixed broadband market, 5G FWA products have plenty of room for growth even before accounting for the fact that FWA will penetrate new markets where a wired broadband connection physically could not reach or economically could not be deployed.

The connectivity requirements of the modern enterprise are heightened in industrial IoT (IIoT) applications where security, low latency, and upstream capacity are even more important as manufacturers work to modernize and automate production, including latency sensitive and upstream consuming AR/VR capabilities. mmWave 5G is set to offer 1ms and below latency, over 10x faster than what the best fiber-based fixed broadband networks can provide today, which is critical for a future of edge computing and industrial IoT applications. Moreover, service providers highlight the industrial IoT market as crucial in order to monetize their 5G investments, creating a double wave of demand for Inseego's IoT offerings as their service provider distribution partners are incentivized to offer these products to their IIoT end customers who already demand them in order to gain a competitive advantage versus their competition.

Inseego's 4G and first to market 5G secure MiFi hotspots; 4G and upcoming 5G Skyus IoT routers, modems, and gateways; and soon to be released 5G FWA products are designed to serve the connectivity requirements of the modern enterprise and first responders. Providing either primary or failover internet connectivity (including SD-WAN failover), Inseego's wireless access products are operable on 11 service providers networks worldwide, including all major North American service providers, with 21 additional carrier trials ongoing.

Inseego's mobile and IoT products utilize commercial semiconductor modems primarily provided by Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), but the remaining crucial and differentiating factors of their products are all internal IP. The operating system, RF front end, antennae design, and Wi-Fi 6 capabilities are all done internally in order to ensure the highest product quality (embedded security, broad wireless band connectivity, and greater upstream/downstream bandwidth capacity) while also providing a platform that's flexible enough to ensure quick deployment as additional carrier partners are added. As wireless technology becomes more complex with 5G, these internal capabilities are becoming even more important and should help to further differentiate Inseego versus third-party reliant competitors while the additional connectivity complexity also raises the barrier to entry. Because of Inseego's years of experience and internal IP advantages, they were able to be first to market with their enterprise-grade 5G MiFi hotspot offering in 2019.

Key products

Source: Company website

Being First to Market is Important

Providing first to market 5G mobile broadband and FWA offerings is crucial as service providers look to monetize 5G early and as FWA competes with fiber. In order for service providers to quickly amortize their 5G spectrum investments, they will look to deploy quality 5G capable products as soon as possible, and Inseego's scheduled launch of their 5G products across half a dozen service providers in 2H20 is evidence of this. Early deployment of mmWave 5G FWA is even more crucial as not only will service providers look to deploy it when available but the technology is also actively competing against the footprint of FTTx - as the more FTTx deployed today, the less of a market 5G FWA has to grow into. No service provider will swap already deployed, high fixed cost FTTx for FWA. Conversely, neither will they lay additional FTTx if they can offer similar performance at a significantly lower cost that is cheaper and quicker to deploy. Additionally, FWA services have the added benefit of helping to monetize service provider 5G infrastructure investments and bring mmWave spectrum indoors. Since laying additional fiber is not only financially costly but also time consuming given the permitting process and added construction time, we expect service providers to prefer offering 5G FWA as soon as product is available.

Inseego's 5G is competitive to cable

5G FWA has symmetrical upstream and downstream capacity, which is critical as the upstream flow of the network is pressured with video conferencing and soon AR/VR demand. DOCSIS 3.1 cable providers will have to upgrade their networks to DAA in order to boost upstream capacity near term, with further upstream benefit provided if they adopt virtual CMTS offerings in their headend, both of which they have been slow to do so far. Furthermore, for cable providers, upstream boosting DOCSIS 4.0 remains years away as enabling technology providers continue to distance themselves from the cable market despite CableLabs completing the DOCSIS 4.0 specification earlier this year. In May, it was reported that Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), a critical provider of DOCSIS silicon chips, paused their DOCSIS 4.0 investments as they await financial support from Multi System Operators. This only highlights the worsening tradeoff of the higher cost to integrate Full Duplex (FDX) and Extended Spectrum (ESD) capabilities on a single chip while the financial rewards are more uncertain compared to previous generations as 5G services become a compelling alternative. As MSOs await DOCSIS 4.0, service providers deploying secure, enterprise-grade 5G FWA products will be able to break into cable's DOCSIS 3.1 enterprise strongholds. Before 5G FWA, deploying FTTx alternatives in DOCSIS 3.1 areas may have not been a sound investment for service providers as they would have to balance the high deployment costs with the risk that uptake would likely be low given DOCSIS 3.1 is the most competitive cable offering compared to fiber. With 5G FWA, however, service providers can offer a competitive to superior alternative versus DOCSIS 3.1, at a reduced deployment cost and with a quicker time to market than FTTx, all while monetizing their 5G investments.

5G is incremental to Inseego's margins

When Inseego negotiated for their 4G products with their previous sole service provider distributor, Verizon, they naturally had little bargaining power and, as a result, were forced to sell their 4G products at a low sub-20% gross margin after accounting for splitting manufacturing between four contract manufacturers based in China. As Inseego continues to transition mobile and IoT production entirely to Foxconn, the new CM's scale, improved volume discounts, and tariff avoidance should help elevate 4G product gross margin through the rest of the year to mid-to-high 20%. Furthermore, as Inseego deploys their 5G product offerings, which have greater demand and are initially being launched among several service provider partners globally, these products should carry 30%+ gross margin out of the gate before benefitting from volume production as sales ramp.

So, how did Inseego get to where we are today?

Inseego predecessor Novatel Wireless made two transformational acquisitions in 2015 before renaming the company: (i) the $25 mil purchase of U.S.-based Feeney Wireless, a fixed and mobile cellular-based wireless IoT solutions provider and (ii) the $80 mil purchase of South Africa's Digicore Holdings, through which Novatel entered the MiFi space. Novatel enjoyed a number of years of success marketing mobile hot spots. With so-so latency and reliability, these 4G-enabled hot spots eventually lost their utility, overtaken by advancing mobile handset technology. With the advent of 5G and IoT applications, however, the use cases for mobile wireless devices have expanded significantly. Inseego has pivoted to 5G-enabled routers and hot spots for both home and industrial applications (e.g., manufacturing lines, airports, oil and gas).

Today, Inseego operates two core segments - IoT & Mobile Solutions and Enterprise SaaS Solutions - serving carriers such as Verizon, AT&T, Sprint/T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Rogers (NYSE:RCI), Telstra (OTCPK:TLSYY), and many others globally, as well as numerous Fortune 500 companies. While their segments are largely separate today, management has plans for strategic convergence between their IoT & Mobile and Enterprise SaaS solutions over time, with the recent launch of their IoT Connect platform as an example.

Source: Company Website

IoT & Mobile Solutions: (70% of 2019 revenue). The core of Inseego's business, this segment comprises their secure mobile and fixed 3G, 4G, and 5G wireless access products with built-in, multi-device Wi-Fi connectivity as well as their VoLTE, USB modem, and personal tracker products. Their enterprise-grade mobile broadband (MiFi), USB modem, and soon to launch fixed wireless access (FWA) products provide encrypted wireless internet connectivity, as a primary or failover connection, for businesses, home offices, and first responders. These products are primarily distributed to end users through Inseego's 50+ channel partners including their service provider customers and value-added resellers (VARs). Inseego also offers high-end wireless access routers, modems, and gateways under their Skyus brand. Inseego's Skyus products share the same wireless connectivity core as their MiFi products but are designed for large enterprise and industrial IoT use cases. The company's recent launch of their cloud-based IoT Connect platform, which allows enterprise customers to remotely manage their IoT devices, should also help to add more recurring revenue to this segment over time.

Enterprise SaaS Solutions: (30% of 2019 revenue). Inseego offers telematics software and services through their on premise or cloud-based Ctrack platform in support of fleet management and other asset management and tracking services. Inseego sells these products directly to small-and-medium-sized transportation businesses as well as to aviation equipment customers. Ctrack also offers data collection hardware that supports telematics, remote monitoring, and surveillance such as their Iris video monitoring solution. Inseego acquired their Ctrack business in 2015 when they bought South African based Digicore Holdings Ltd., though Ctrack now has a global footprint as it has expanded into additional geographies such as the U.K., parts of mainland Europe, Australia/New Zealand, and the United States. Less than 10% of the Ctrack business is a South African-based consumer vehicle sub-segment which is being run off. The other portion of the Enterprise SaaS Solutions segment is the minority, but high margin, Device Management Solutions (DMS) platform which manages wireless device subscriptions for service providers' Enterprise and Government customers.

Still Undiscovered and Under Owned

One of the beauties about Inseego is that it is still relatively undiscovered and under owned. That means, if Inseego is successful, it is likely that the likes of Fidelity, Wellington, Capital etc. still need to buy the stock. I think we would all agree that these institutions are all undisciplined buyers (and sellers).

Source: Bloomberg

Additionally, no bulge bracket investment banking firm currently covers the stock. The current list of sell side brokers (shown below) are mid market brokers. When the likes of Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs start to pick up coverage, then we suspect the shareholder register will expand to include the long only "growth" fund managers.

Source: Bloomberg

Strong Management Team

Inseego has a strong and competent management team.

Dan Mondor - Chairman and CEO

Dan Mondor was appointed CEO of Inseego Corp. in June 2017 and named Inseego's Chairman and CEO in August 2018. Mr. Mondor has over 35 years of telecommunications and media technology experience with global Fortune 500 and privately held corporations. Mr. Mondor has received numerous industry awards for innovation and market impact and was named by ExecRank as a top Micro-Cap CEO for driving shareholder value.

Prior to joining Inseego, Mr. Mondor provided corporate strategy and M&A advisory services through his private consulting firm. Previously he was President and CEO of Spectralink Corporation, a private-equity owned global company that designs and manufactures mobile-workforce products for global enterprises, including Android powered Wi-Fi smartphones. Mr. Mondor was President and CEO of Concurrent Corporation, a global company that designs and manufactures IP video delivery and real-time Linux software solutions for global service providers, military, aerospace, automotive and financial service industries. Previously, Mr. Mondor was President of Mitel Networks, Inc., a subsidiary of Mitel Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:MITL), a global company that designs and manufactures business communications systems and mobile communications technology to serve the enterprise and wireless carrier markets. Prior to that, he held positions of increasing responsibility in general management, marketing, and sales during his 16-year career with Nortel Networks. At Nortel, Mr. Mondor was Vice President of Global Marketing of the Optical Internet business during a period of hyper-growth to become a $10B dominant market share leader. Mr. Mondor also served as VP and General Manager of several Nortel business units that designed and manufactured products for the global enterprise and service provider markets.

Mr. Mondor holds a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Ottawa, a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Manitoba, and executive education from the Cornell Graduate School of Management and Duke Fuqua School of Business.

Steve Smith - EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Smith previously served as a financial consultant serving multiple software-as-a-service, medical technology, and technology device businesses, and served as interim Chief Financial Officer of TetraVue Inc., a developer of high definition 4D LIDAR technology, since February 2017. From 2012 to 2016, Mr. Smith served as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Operations for Micropower Technologies, a private equity-backed business engaged in the development and sale of platforms enabling extreme low-power wireless video surveillance systems. From 2005 to 2012, Mr. Smith ran his own consulting business and also served as President of XiTron Technologies, a development stage biotech firm that was sold to ImpediMed Ltd, a publicly-traded medical device company, in 2007. From 1999 to 2005, Mr. Smith served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Applied Micro Circuits Corporation, a publicly-traded semiconductor company that designs network and embedded power architecture, optical transport and storage solutions. Mr. Smith also serves as a director of the Business Executive Council of San Diego and Niels Brock/CIBU, a Denmark-based International Business University. Mr. Smith holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Arizona State University.

Ashish Sharma - President of IoT and Mobile Solutions

Ashish Sharma is a technology industry senior executive with vast experience driving major innovation for IoT and mobile solutions and SaaS companies. With a diverse background in sales, marketing, strategy, product management and engineering, he brought numerous highly innovative products to market and helped build multi-billion dollar brands in the mobile industry for companies such as Qualcomm, Ericsson, Alvarion, FreeWave and Spectralink.

Prior to joining Inseego, Ashish was Chief Marketing Officer at Spectralink where he authored a new end-to-end mobility vision and strategy for the company for multiple enterprise segments. Prior to Spectralink, Ashish was Senior Vice President and General Manager for Graymatics, a cloud-based machine-learning SaaS company. At Graymatics, Ashish led sales and marketing efforts for the North America market and significantly grew the company's large enterprise customer base. Before Graymatics, he was the Chief Marketing Officer at FreeWave, an IoT company focused on Oil & Gas, Utility and Defense Industries. Prior to FreeWave, Ashish was the Vice President of Marketing for Alvarion where he played a prominent role in building and growing the WiMAX industry into a multi-billion dollar market. Ashish also held multiple sales, marketing and engineering roles for Ericsson and Qualcomm and helped create the early market adoption of CDMA technology. He is a well-known industry expert in mobile and wireless system architectures.

Ashish holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of District of Columbia, a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from George Mason University and a Masters of Business Administration from the UCLA Anderson School of Management in Finance, Marketing and Strategy.

Compensation of Named Executive Officers appears appropriate

Source: Company Proxy Statement

And Management are Incentivized to Create shareholder value

Source: 2020 Proxy Statement.

Risks to our Investment Thesis

As with any investment in the technology sector, there are numerous risks associated with an investment in Inseego. First, we may be too optimistic regarding the rate of uptake of 5G. As we have witnessed with previous Cellphone technology rollout (3G, 4G) this rollout may be slower than previous ones. We have assumed that there is strong demand for 5G and that Inseego are able to capture that demand and supply it. As we head into an election, there are numerous risks associated with that and its effects on companies and their stocks. For example tax rates may change and legislation around who can supply 5G in the United States may change. Many of Inseego's customers are significantly larger than Inseego and may have more leverage than Inseego during business negotiations. And finally, as with all technology companies, there is no knowing when a new technology will emerge that will make Inseego's technology redundant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INSG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.