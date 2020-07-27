C&C (OTCPK:CGPZF) is a U.K.-listed Irish-based company with strong cider brands. COVID-19 and the lockdown are a significant challenge to it, but I find its strategy good and it has decent brands, so if it gets through the year intact I expect it will post share price increase in the coming one to three years.

C&C: A Long, Deep Cider Expertise

C&C traces its roots to nineteenth century Ireland and developed its cider products starting then. It has since diversified somewhat, such that the U.K. is now a key market, as well as the Irish republic. Additionally it owns the Scottish beer brand Tennent’s. It also has a business in the U.S. which, along with all the company’s other international operations, produced an operating profit of €6.4m on revenue of €38.9m in its last reported year.

The company also has other assets in the drinks industry, including ownership of the drinks distributor Matthew Clark and a 47% stake in U.K. pub operator Admirals.

The first thing that is attractive about the company is the brands it owns. Magners, Bullmers and Tennent’s are all iconic brands: Tennent’s is Scotland’s leading beer brand and Bullmers is Ireland’s leading cider brand. This past weekend, for example, I made beer purchases in three pubs and two shops here in Scotland. I bought Tennent’s in one and almost bought it in a second, even though I think it’s a poor beer, just because it was the primary available choice.

The second thing I like about the company is that it has a well-rounded portfolio. Buying a large stake in a pub estate is a good way to bolster distribution. Matthew Clark has long struck me as a business with a good position – the largest alcoholic drinks distributor in the U.K. – and that along with the position it gives C&C brands for distribution is a smart strategic move. For more on the upside of the Matthew Clark deal, I recommend Timberwolf Equity Research’s C&C Group: Matthew Clark's Distribution Strength Warrants A Higher Valuation.

The Company Faces Marked Challenges

As cider has grown in popularity, larger companies have launched their own ciders, something reviewed by Holmes Osborne in his 2015 piece C&C Should Be Concerned About Heineken's Entry Into Cider. I think that remains a considerable structural challenge. Similarly, the rise of hard seltzers in the U.S. has seemingly reduced the scope for cider, to the company’s detriment.

COVID-19 has obviously been tough for a company with C&C’s profile. Whether or not alcohol consumption is up, the closure of U.K. pubs and the reduced need for alcohol wholesale to pubs, hotels and restaurants will clearly have been a sizeable challenge.

I also feel that the U.S. is a distraction for the company, which is more pronounced at a time like now when the U.K. and Irish business needs a lot of focus. I see merit in the company divesting the U.S. assets if a suitable price is offered, but if not then I think it needs to figure out how best to scale them up so they have a more meaningful impact at the company level.

The company’s shares peaked late in 2006 and have never traded in a similar range again.

The Company is Highly Cash Generative

In recent years the company has turned in decent performances, with profits growing. The latest year’s earnings have been hit by a number of exceptional items, notably costs the company booked in anticipation of COVID-19 impacts, from closed premises to discarded product. Pre-tax exceptional items totaled €92.5 million, dragging basic EPS way down. However, the long-term trends remain favourable and the company has a proven ability to generate free cash flow.

Source: company 2020 annual report

In its balance sheet at the end of February, the company listed €123.4m of cash. Against this, there were around €356m of loans and other borrowings. The company has further headroom in its borrowing but has not yet used it.

Source: company 2020 annual report

Although I see the debt as manageable, that relies on business in key markets getting back to normal fairly soon. At the weekend I was in some licensed premises and hotels in the U.K. and while some were doing a roaring trade, others had far fewer customers due to social distancing guidelines, and many have not reopened. Another prolonged lockdown in the British Isles would be a negative development for C&C. I thus think the debt is a risk, albeit a manageable one, given this year’s unexpected business environment.

There are Grounds for Optimism

If one looks at C&C as a cider company it can seem a bit underwhelming: cider boomed for a while but that benefit has now been baked in, while the competitive landscape has got tougher. If, however, one looks at the strategy C&C is pursuing then things look a bit better: owning or influencing a substantial part of the supply chain and having a portfolio of brands to offer, in categories beyond cider such as beer. That not only helps it build a longer-term future, it also in my opinion increases its attractiveness as a possible future acquisition target.

Undoubtedly COVID-19 will hit the business hard, so we can effectively write the current year off, but beyond that the company ought to be in a position to build. If it restores its dividend at the former rate – which I expect it will – then the current share price would yield about 5.9%.

The company announced this month that it will have a new chief executive within a few months, who is currently the managing director of Heineken’s U.K. business.

COVID-19 will have shaken the business, but it has a decent set of assets, a manageable balance sheet and new management with deep industry experience, so I feel that the share price has upside despite significant challenges in the short-term.

Conclusion: C&C Has Merit But Wait for Signs of Recovery

I think the current share price is attractive but I’d like to see more signs of a recovery before getting into C&C. Later in the year, once we have a clearer picture of how much past business has returned and how likely further large-scale lockdowns look, it will be easier to take a view on the company’s long-term prospects.

For now, though, if one is willing to accept a heightened risk due to those factors, I think the share price makes it a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.