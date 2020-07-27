Here’s the comparison of our daily ranking of semiconductor stocks’ likely near-cap gains from the forecast population of over 2,800 stocks and ETFs, given just one day’s changes.

The one piece of guidance was a solution that TSM had solved INTC’s problem, and the delay would be good for TSM. What happened next?

Examples: an Investor’s Edge review of INTC’s delay on 7nm chip development, plus analysis by Trapping Value and Bill Maurer. Lots of fundamentals reporting and analysis, but little investor guidance.

I respect and value other SA Contributors' extensive reporting of stock fundamentals, and so should you.

Investment Thesis

Adequate interest and reporting often produce market-price adjustments providing near-term gain opportunities which swamp returns from "conventional 'conservative' long-term passive investing" strategies.

Adroit anticipation of such opportunities often has better chances of capture when investor attention and available liquid capital to be directed are employed. Those results may not be as great as what is being seen in this example of prospective price changes in both Intel Corporation (INTC) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM).

Look at the Reward-Risk Tradeoffs

These maps locate securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable condition locations are down and to the right. Yesterday, 7/23/2020 is on the left, Friday 7/24/2020 on the right.

The stock apparently of best advantage yesterday (7/23/2020) is TSM at location [2]. As a 'market-average" notion, SPDR S&P 500 index ETF SPY is at [17]. Of interest for comparison is INTC at [7], the same reward-risk trade-off location as Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC).

The impact of INTC's announcement on institutional investors' near-term price-change prospects is striking, as seen in the right-hand map. Perceptions of SPY prospects are essentially unchanged at [17] left, yesterday and [4] right, today. But what appeared to be random influences among several semiconductor stocks on 7/23 are now in "marching order" visually on the right a day later.

What else may condition value selection choices?

Other conditions contributing to reward and risk are spelled out in Figure 2. Principal questions for all alternative investments are "how likely are these outcomes to happen", and "can their impact be improved?"

Figure 2 presents the MMs' price range forecasts for the best-ranked alternative investment candidates in Figure 1, along with the histories of outcomes from their prior forecasts of the same proportions of today's up-to-down prospects as occurred at times in the past 5 years of daily forecasts.

Figure 2

Contributing to that evaluation are the demonstrated odds for a profit-successful forecast in column [H], (by deduction its complement of 100 - H, or loss frequency), size of net gain attained [I] and size of worst loss experience [F]. When [I] and [F] are appropriately weighted in [O] and [P], they produce the Net of [Q].

Respecting the power of compounding, [Q] converted into capital commitment of basis points per day [J] at [R] presents a highly comparable figure of merit (fom) for investing preferences.

Figure 2 is row-ranked on [R]'s fom and distinguishes INTC's and TSM's top-to-bottom capital gain prospect reversals from all of the other stocks other than market-index SPY and the forecast population averages in blue print.

The biggest impact came from -

Those reversals are made even more apparent when compared as pictures of TSM and INTC price range forecast changes in Figure 3.

Figure 3

The revelation of INTC's delay in its 7nm development had an immediate impact on both the market price and the expectations of MMs and their clientele for likely coming prices in the next few months. That can be seen in the left picture's most right-hand vertical range of price expectations for INTC and its heavy dot of current (close) market price.

Likewise, in the right-hand picture of TSM's trend of prices and daily forecasts of likely coming prices, the market reactions were also near instantaneous. If you weren't part of the 7/24 trading day, you missed the opportunity for instant gain or possible prevention of instant loss.

But with the MMs' hedging actions in response to their client's reactions, you now have intelligence inputs as to possible reactions to these developments. TSM, even at its advanced price, has a potential further +14% gain in the next few months, and if the stock responds in the manner that it has in 242 past cases of Range Index 30 forecasts like this day's, you are looking at nearly 7 out of 8 odds to gain a profit at a CAGR rate of +41% from a TSM buy here. Worst-case experience in that 8th odds outcome is a -6% loss.

Still, the price drop of INTC is dramatic and, now, appears to MMs and their clients to offer a gain prospect of +18% with 9 out of 10 chances of not incurring a worst likely exposure (not necessarily ending up with a loss from a price drawdown on your way) to an average gain of +12%. Such prior experiences took only 2 months and produced CAGR gains of +103%.

Maybe it's not time to be discouraged at INTC's "bad news" and instead of selling, take an informed odds-on chance to fatten up the gains from existing holdings by buying some more INTC. Or just to be an intelligent opportunist and take advantage of the prospect for very competitive return from a stock you might have wished you owned in times past.

Conclusion

Intel Corporation at current price and profit prospects appears to be an attractive buy for near-term gain, even if not for further re-evaluation longer-term hold.

