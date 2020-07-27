There are some signs China will boost imports from the U.S., but odds are that targets will not be met with time running out.

Statistics from various sources suggest that the U.S.-China trade deal has yet to reach the goals it was supposed to meet.

It has been six months since the U.S. and China signed the Phase One Trade Deal on January 15th. The deal came with a number of provisions, which could give the U.S. farm sector a major boost if they were to be carried out. A number of companies have, therefore, a stake in whether the agreement is successfully implemented or not. One of these companies is Deere (DE). The company singles out the trade deal as a crucial wildcard that could determine the road ahead. However, there is reason to believe that the Phase One Trade Deal will not be the game changer it was once thought to be. Why will be covered next.

Why Deere could use a boost to business

To understand the importance of the Phase One Trade Deal to Deere, it's necessary to take a look at the current business environment. Deere is dealing with falling demand for many of its products. This, in turn, is hurting the top and bottom line. In Q2, revenue declined by 18% YoY to $9.25B. Net income fell by 41% YoY to $666M.

Q2 FY2020 Q2 FY2019 YoY Net sales & revenue $9,253M $11,342M (18%) Operating profit $965M $1,536M (37%) Net income $666M $1,135M (41%) EPS $2.11 $3.52 (40%)

Deere expects tough market conditions to last at least through the rest of 2020. Its FY2020 forecast calls for Agriculture & Turf revenue to decline by 10-15%. Construction & Forestry revenue is expected to fall by as much as 30-40%. These two divisions accounted for the vast majority of Deere's 2019 sales and revenue of $39,258M. The rest comes from financial services, primarily finance for equipment purchases.

Division FY2019 FY2020 forecast Agriculture & Turf $23,666M (10-15%) Construction & Forestry $11,220M (30-40%)

Deere's downbeat forecast does not come without reason. COVID-19 has caused many economies around the globe to weaken and that will have an impact on overall demand. Weak economic conditions do not bode well for future demand, something that Deere makes clear in its Q2 earnings call:

it's important to note that demand is typically driven in part by the overall economic situation. And as a result, we've taken a more cautious outlook for the rest of the year."

Why the Phase One Trade Deal is relevant to U.S. agriculture and Deere by extension

Another important factor Deere keeps an eye on is the Phase One Trade Deal between the U.S. and China. This deal is seen by the company as a big factor that could help determine what demand will look like. If the pandemic is putting downward pressure on demand, then the trade agreement has the potential to do the opposite by making demand go up. From the Q2 earnings call:

I think, no doubt that there's uncertainty created by what's happened with the pandemic. I think, the big factors are thinking about what the demand will look like from U.S.-China trade deal."

There are good reasons for this. According to the text of the Phase One Trade Deal, China is supposed to increase its agricultural imports from the U.S. by $12.5B in 2020, using 2017 as the baseline number. The following year, China is supposed to import an additional $19.5B. If these targets are reached, U.S. exports of agricultural commodities will have gone from about $24B in 2017 to $36.5B in 2020. Exports will have more than doubled to $56B in 2021 compared to 2017.

The numbers targeted seem ambitious and that's why some people have raised doubt as to the feasibility of the agreement, even before the deal was signed. For instance, a previous article elaborates as to why China can't or will not meet set targets.

Nevertheless, the agreement has the potential to be a difference maker for all relevant stakeholders involved, at least in theory. It could even negate part or all of the negative headwinds from COVID-19. Increased exports will require more equipment from suppliers like Deere to boost production. Deere rallied into 2020 after it became clear that the U.S. and China were working on a deal. It's therefore useful to take a look at how the deal is being implemented to determine the likelihood of a turnaround at Deere powered by increased U.S. exports to China.

China is sending mixed messages

U.S. farmers have put themselves in a good position to reap the benefits of increased exports in 2020. More acres have been planted compared to last year with favorable weather doing its part. Take soybeans for instance. Soybeans are widely seen as a big component in any big increase of U.S. agricultural exports to China. Soybean exports accounted for $12.25B or more than half of all agricultural exports to China in 2017, the last year before trade tariffs were imposed.

The soybean harvested area is expected to increase by 11% to 83M acres in 2020. The amount of corn harvested is expected to go up by 3% to 84M acres, a number not seen since 2012. However, China's imports are off to a sluggish start, in part due to lockdowns caused by COVID-19. For instance, the most recent data from the United States Department of Agriculture or USDA shows a big decline in U.S. soybean exports to China in the month of May. Of the 1.97M metric tons of soybeans exported, only 164,218 tons went to China. A year ago, China imported 1.21M tons from the U.S when there was no trade deal.

(Unit: metric ton) May 2019 May 2020 China 1,211,317 164,218 World total 2,473,687 1,965,404

By comparison, China imported a total of 9.38M tons of soybeans for the month of May according to customs statistics from China. It imported 7.4M tons a year ago. China reduced its imports from the U.S., even though its total imports went up. This suggests that China preferred the import of non-U.S. soybeans, at least in the month of May. It also runs counter to the argument that China's imports have been held back by COVID-19.

(Unit: 10000 tons) May 2019 May 2020 Soya beans 736.2 937.7

From October, the start of the current fiscal year, to May, U.S. agricultural exports are essentially flat at $92B. The Phase One agreement has yet to make a noticeable difference, even though six months have passed. At the current pace, exports will fall short of matching 2017 when about $140B was exported. Not to mention that the goal was to surpass the 2017 number in 2020.

2019 (Oct - May) 2020 (Oct - May) Major bulk products $28,857M $27,581M High-value products $63,537M $64,685M Total agricultural export value $92,394M $92,266M

However, China has made a number of major purchases from the U.S. in recent weeks. For example, the USDA reported that China purchased 1.762Mt of corn on July 14th, which is the biggest purchase since 1994. A week before that, China purchased 1.365Mt of corn. These purchases should give export figures a boost once the USDA updates their monthly data.

But it's not clear if the recent buying is a temporary blip of the start of a sustained buying spree to meet the goals set in the U.S.-China deal. Nevertheless, Deere remains hopeful since there's still time left before 2020 is done. It's possible that buying will pick up once it's time to harvest. From the earnings call:

The impact of the Phase 1 agreement with China remains an unknown variable at this time, since most agricultural exports to China from North America tend to occur around the harvest season. As a result, farmers are taking a wait and see approach on any anticipation of an uptick in exports."

But there's the possibility that China may simply be taking advantage of low prices. U.S. products like corn has become comparatively cheaper due to the recent decline in the value of the U.S. dollar. This has made U.S. products cheaper versus other countries like Brazil. The pattern of Chinese purchases suggests that their intent is to buy when it suits them and not because they have any set target in mind. If correct, this does not bode well for the future of the U.S.-China trade deal. Deere may have to face the possibility that it could be left disappointed by the U.S.-China trade deal.

Investor takeaways

Ever since China imposed tariffs on U.S. agricultural imports, uncertainty has been the name of the game. Trade flows have been altered, more often than not to the detriment of U.S. farmers and to the benefit of competitors like Brazil. Suppliers like Deere have felt the impact along with the rest of the agricultural industry. Contracting top and bottom lines are a reflection of this.

The Phase One Trade Deal was supposed to put an end to the uncertainty hanging over the industry. It was supposed to revitalize the U.S. farm sector through increased exports to China. Deere itself points to the agreement as a major factor that could power a turnaround of what are flagging sales at the company. This has become even more urgent with the outbreak of COVID-19 and the headwinds imposed by a weak economy.

However, neither of the two objectives have been met thus far. U.S. agricultural exports have not changed much six months after the signing of the U.S.-China deal. There's still time left, but China is sending mixed messages. At this point, China does not seem to be in too much of a hurry to meet the targets set in the agreement. Uncertainty remains and that makes it difficult to make business decisions. Decisions that relate to, for instance, investment in new farming equipment acquisitions, something that works to the detriment of suppliers like Deere.

If sales continue to shrink at Deere and China does not show up, debt servicing may become an issue. Deere's market cap and enterprise value are roughly $55B and $95B respectively, which implies a net debt of around $40B. If 12-month EBITDA was about $5.6B, then Deere's enterprise value to EBITDA ratio is around 1:17, which is fairly high. Part of the reason why Deere carries so much debt is for its financial services division, which provides financing for its customers.

Deere essentially uses borrowed money to provide loans at a higher interest rate. The company generates income through the difference between the interest it pays on its debt and the interest on the loans it grants. But this arrangement only works if people keep buying equipment. If equipment sales fall, customers don't show up for financing. No loans mean no interest income for Deere, while still having to service its substantial debt load.

I am neutral on Deere. Deere, currently, trades at around 20 times earnings. The stock is at roughly the same price point it was on the day the Phase One Trade Deal was signed. The stock retains all the gains it made on the back of the signing of a U.S.-China deal. But after six months, odds are increasingly in favor of the U.S.-China deal being essentially a non-starter. Deere has yet to account for this. As time runs out in 2020, the market may have to accept that the trade deal only exists on paper. The deal may even be canceled by the U.S. administration for not living up to expectations. If or when this happens, Deere is likely to take a hit. Anyone long at that point will take a haircut.

