Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) has recently reported its second-quarter results, providing investors with a chance to see how the company was operating in the higher gold price environment amid challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company reported production of 183,582 gold equivalent ounces (GEO) at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,125 per GEO (I discussed the preliminary Q2 production report here). This production level helped generate revenue of $303.4 million and earnings of $0.00 per share. It's hard to expect great GAAP earnings at times when the company had to spend money on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, so the second-quarter earnings results are not a problem for Yamana Gold.

On the cash flow side, Yamana Gold generated $92.2 million of operating cash flow while spending just $49.6 million on capex. The company's cash position was also boosted by the sale of its stake in Equinox Gold (OTC:EQX), which is expected to additionally contribute about C$80 million if all warrants are exercised.

As a result, Yamana Gold finished the quarter with $324.8 million of cash on the balance sheet and $992.8 million of long-term debt (Yamana plans to repay $100 million that it took from the credit facility when COVID-19 emerged as a threat).

The high gold price environment and the solid cash position have allowed Yamana Gold to raise its dividend to $0.07 per share. During the earnings call, Yamana Gold reiterated its desire to create a dividend sustainability fund which will have cash for three years of dividend.

At the new run rate, the company will need to have roughly $200 million of cash on the balance sheet for the dividend plus $100 million for its day-to-day operations. Given the strong gold price upside, Yamana Gold will likely finish the work on the dividend sustainability fund by the end of this year.

It is certainly a matter of debate if a gold miner needs to park cash which yields nothing rather than invest in its own business. However, Yamana Gold is well-positioned to fund the current growth initiative (expansion at Jacobina) while the big potential project, Agua Rica, has very significant capex requirements ($2.4 billion for the full project, Yamana Gold has a 56.25% stake).

Currently, Yamana Gold projects to have a flat production profile in 2021 and 2022, expecting production of 1 million GEO compared to 890,000 GEO in 2020 when the company's production was hit by coronavirus-related restrictions.

Interestingly, Yamana Gold stated that the situation with coronavirus in Chile was getting better. In my previous article on the company, I suggested that the market might have been worried about the company's Chilean mines El Penon and Minera Florida as Chile had a very serious coronavirus outbreak. For now, there are no problems with these mines, and Yamana Gold is well-positioned to achieve its production guidance in 2020.

Meanwhile, Jacobina mine in Brazil remains the clear leader with AISC of just $666 in the second-quarter of 2020. The mine has shown good production trend, and its expansion will lead to even lower costs.

With gold at record highs, a gold miner does not have to do anything special for its shares to be in demand. At this time, it looks like everyone is suddenly searching for gold exposure. In my opinion, gold is clearly overbought in the near term, although I would not rule out the test of the $2000 level in the upcoming trading sessions. That said, I think that a correction is due, and gold mining stocks will not be immune from it.

Fundamentally, Yamana Gold is positioned to build its dividend sustainability fund and decrease its debt while proceeding with the expansion of Jacobina. Agua Rica remains an enigma, given the high capex requirements - after a challenging decade, gold mining investors look at all big projects with caution. Tactically, the stock is up 60% year-to-date, while gold has rallied to new highs, and it looks like it's high time to take some chips off the table.

Longer term, I believe that we have entered an era of high gold prices as governments will continue to print money to deal with the damage done by the pandemic while rates are set to stay low for years in developed economies. Thus, I'm still optimistic on perspectives for Yamana Gold and the gold mining sector in general.

