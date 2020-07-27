Imerys S.A. (IMYSF) CEO Alessandro Dazza on Half Year 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Imerys S.A. (OTC:IMYSF) Half Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2020 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Alessandro Dazza - CEO

Olivier Pirotte - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sven Edelfelt - ODDO

Pierre Bosset - HSBC

Benjamin Terdjman - Kepler Cheuvreux

Mourad Lahmidi - Exane BNP Paribas

Jean Christophe - CM CIC

Alessandro Dazza

Good evening to all of you. And thank you for joining us today to discuss Imerys' First Half 2020 Financial Performance. With me here this evening is Olivier Pirotte, our CFO; and Vincent Gouley, our Investors Relations with his team.

I am on page 4 now and I'd like to start by sharing with you few key messages which characterize this first half of the year. All end-markets and geographies who have severely affected by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, with unprecedented and rapid decline in business activity

In this context, Imerys showing adaptive and resilient business model as we will see later in our figures helped by an affective implementation of cost reductions cash preservation measures. As you certainly recall, we filed an agreement with the TOR Committee on potential resolution of all historic talc-related liabilities in the US on May 15 of this year. In milestone in this process, this agreement is now pending final approvals by the relevant US Courts.

In the current crisis context, the Board of the Company decided to reduce the dividend by 20% and offer the option for payment in new shares, which was largely accepted, including by our majority shareholders GBL. As a consequence 88% of the dividend was paid in shares. The remaining 12% in cash with an outflow of EUR 16.1 million.

I think these shows that shareholders' confidence in our company. We've recently made some changes in the Group’s Executive Committee which will become effective on August 2nd, Monday next week based. Olivier Pirotte would become Chief Strategy and M&A Officer and will work close to me to develop Imerys in the future. Sebastien Rouge, an experienced professional in the job has joined the Group and would be appointed CFO from next week.

If we now move on to the next slide. We can have a look at our H1 financial performance, which confirms Imerys resilience. We noticed a significant drop in revenue in Q2, 23.5% negative compared to last year, clearly attributable to the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide. Led -- this led to an overall decline of 16% in revenues in H1 versus 2019. Even in this difficult context, we managed to keep a positive price mix. The cost savings measures we announced in relation to COVID-19 at the beginning of April were implemented and delivered results in line with objectives and targets. In addition to the continuation of the Connect & Shape program. Our current EBITDA in H1 reached EUR 290 million which represents 15.2% on revenue showing limited margin erosion compared to last year.

Very positive news came from Imerys' capacity to generate cash with a strong current free operating cash flow at EUR 139 million reflecting a strict management of expenses and operating working capital. Imerys continues to show a solid balance sheet and a good liquidity position.

If we now take on Page 6, a closer look at our end markets. We can see clearly the dramatic drop in business activity in Q2. Though consumer goods markets continued to fare quite well. We had to face clear and strong headwinds in all other industrial markets, which caused an overall drop in volume of approximately 25% alone in the second quarter, compared to last year. The deterioration of the manufacturing activity in the world is illustrated in some of the figures you see on the bottom of this slide. 70% Drop in automotive production in Europe and in the USA in the second quarter compared to the same period of last year. Steel production is down between 28% and 35% in our main markets, Europe and US.

Clear acceleration in the decline in paper markets at 30% minus in Europe and 37% minus in the USA, a drop though less important of about 10% of the global construction market, but probably I would say the market that is currently recovering at the fastest pace at the moment. I said before on the next page 7, even in this difficult market environment, we have once again managed to maintain a positive price mix effect of plus zero 0.5% on revenue. Those pricing efforts resulted in a contribution of approximately EUR 8 million to our EBITDA.

I really think that this is even more remarkable considering that the Group managed to benefit from a reduction in variable costs around EUR 6 million only in this quarter obtained thanks to the downtrend in certain raw materials and energy, but also to the excellent work of our purchasing team.

If we now take a look at fixed cost and overheads, I can confirm to you that the decrease is in line with set targets. As the pandemic started or exploded hitting the economy in April, the management you might recall had launched a specific action plan to limit the adverse impact of the volume shortfall on the financial performance and cash flow of the company. The Connect & Shape Transformation program which continues and continued to deliver as per plan generated savings of approximately EUR 12 million per quarter this year leading to a cumulative savings of EUR 53 million at the end of June, including last year of course and I remind you that this transformation program aims to achieve EUR 100 million gross savings by 2022.

In addition to this, the specific action plan previously mentioned and relating to COVID-19 helped reduce fixed cost and overheads by a further EUR 37 million in the second quarter alone, representing approximately a 4.2% decrease on our fixed cost base. At this stage, the Group still utilizes mostly temporary measures to decrease staff costs in order to be ready to serve the market upon its recovery.

Maintenance and other costs were reduced in line with the level of activity with specific and strict control on overhead expenses especially. If the economy moves forward towards a progressive recovery, we should be at the end in the lower end of the range of savings for the full year, which reminds you were assessed to potentially be between EUR 70 million and EUR 130 million at the beginning of April.

If we now move on to the next slide Page 9 on cash. The net current free operating cash flow reached EUR 139 million in H1, a level which is above last year despite a significant drop in EBITDA of more than EUR 100 million. This was possible thanks to cost reduction measures and a very strict management of working capital. CapEx a second topic we addressed. CapEx control started to deliver also in Q2 with CapEx booked dropping approximately 8% versus last year, though CapEx paid are higher than 2019 due to the completion and therefore payments in early 2020 of large projects, which were started last year. In particular, one above all the [New Minerals Cableway] at our flagship operations in Luzenac in France. A reduction in income tax also contributed to the positive cash figure.

On Page 10, you have last but not least and just as important an update on our strong and continuous commitment towards sustainability. Also in the first half of this year, we achieved significant improvements on the three pillars of our sustainable strategy. We launched our diversity and inclusion three-year program with the ambition to reach 30% women in senior management positions, starting from today at 21%/ Occupational health and safety which remains a top priority for the Group further improved with the total injury frequency rate below 3 for the first time. Regarding our pledge for the planet, we decided to introduce an internal price for the ton of co2 in order to support projects, which will help our long-term ambition to reduce our co2 emissions by 36% until 2030.

We also launched a program to purchase low carbon electricity for the group. In May, we have also renewed our act for nature engagement for the period 2020-23 to show our full support and commitment to biodiversity. As far as product sustainability is concerned, we launch the Ecovadis Supplier CSR assessment involving 100 strategic suppliers. And we completed an additional 16 lifecycle assessments for our products in H1. This for our normal ongoing activities but COVID-19 was also an opportunity to show a commitment to different stakeholders. We donated masks, gloves, respiratory units and food kits to several local hospitals and communities worldwide, which are estimated to have exceeded EUR 100,000 in value in the last month.

We reduced as you remember by 25% the remuneration of the Chairman of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer for the period during which Imerys employees are involved in short-time work schemes. This was followed by the decision of the Executive Committee and Senior Managers to voluntarily reduce their own salary by up 15% for the same duration and to contribute these amounts to solidarity purposes in relation to COVID-19. As a result, we have just recently donated EUR 250,000 to some organizations like UNICEF and Institute [Paster]. I'm really particularly proud of these actions. We came purely on a voluntary base.

I would like now to hand over to Olivier who will review us and will give you more details on our financial results. Olivier?

Olivier Pirotte

Thank you, Alessandro. Good evening, everyone. Let me walk you through our first half financial performance in more detail starting with revenue on page 12. What does this chart tell us? First, sales reach out EUR 1.9 billion end of June 2020 and are reported down 16%, basically explained by the organic change out of which volumes dropped EUR 376 million over the semester mainly due to COVID-19 impact. Second, it happened in a context where Imerys maintained a positive 0.8% price mix that contributed EUR 17 million to revenues for the periods. Third, the majority of the perimeter effect remains linked to the deconsolidation of the North American tax subsidiaries in the first quarter for EUR 17 million after they fight for the protection of the U.S Chapter 11 legal procedure.

Additional perimeter impact minus EUR 3 million corresponds to the net residual disposal's impact of non-strategic assets in the portfolio. And lastly, revenue also included a positive currency effect of EUR 15 million primarily reflecting the appreciation of the US dollar against the euro.

Now let's move on to the current EBITDA analysis on page 13, a KPI, we decided to increase focus on. Obviously, you still find our current operating income, the EBIT bridge in the appendix. Current EBITDA for the first half reach EUR 290 million, down 26% year-on-year. This evolution reflects lower volumes contribution for EUR 184 million with an average ratio on sales of around 50%/ This was partly offset as previously explained by the Alessandro Dazza by a continuing positive price mix and more favorable variable cost, but also the improvement of EUR 50 million of fixed cost and overheads net of inflation of other items resulting from a strong contribution of the so-called COVID-19 contingency action plan in addition to the savings of the Connect & Shape Transformation plan.

All of that were in line with our targets. Finally, each of the currency and the perimeter effects were also positive during the semester. In such a context, current EBITDA margin decline was limited to 2.1 points reaching 15.2% in the first half of 2020.

Let's now address developments in our two business segments and their respective markets, starting with the Performance Mineral segment whose activities generate 57% of the Group's turnover with global sales of EUR 1,090 million in the first half. As you read from the slides page 14, this business segment has been more impacted in Q2 with 19.2% drop in revenue versus Q1. All regions saw a deterioration of the trend particularly in the EMEA and Americas and to a lesser extent in APAC but were already affected in Q1.

If we take a look at the applications in a nutshell while consumer markets, the combined filtration, life science, agriculture, food and pharma were quite resilient in Americas, EMEA; ceramics, construction related and automotive related markets were negatively impacted by the crisis. Construction markets showed some signs of recovery in Europe and in the USA. As a reminder, we acquired Cornerstone in the USA, a company present in high quality pearlite for horticulture.

In this context, current EBITDA was firm at EUR 202 million, down 18.5%. The decline in volumes was partly offset by the measures implemented to mitigate the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as by the savings associated with the Connect & Shape Transformation.

Looking now at our high temperature materials and solutions. Our second business segment that groups together respectively high temperature solution and refractory abrasive and construction business areas, it total EUR 826 million in the first half of 2020 being down 20.5% compared to last year in the second quarter. Relatively weak market conditions prevailing in the iron and steel abrasive and foundry sectors in Q1 deteriorated in all regions in Q2. The building infrastructure segment mainly around specialty cements which was quite preserved in Q1 started to be more impacted in the second quarter, although it bounced back at the end of the quarter both in Europe and in the USA.

As far as developments are concerned, we recently closed a small Bolt-on acquisition in India, a deal of EUR 5 million businesses in specialty board used for thermal insulation projects. Current EBITDA for the segment total EUR 88 million or 10.6% of revenue in the first half of 2020.

Let's look at our summarized income statement on page 16. As you will read net income from current operations ended at EUR 73 million down 54% in the first half. Net financial result was negative at EUR 29 million in the first half of 2020, EUR 11 million higher than in the first half of 2019, which benefited from the repayment in March of the private placement denominated in Japanese yen. Th income tax expense of EUR 29 million corresponds to an effective tax rate of 28% compared with 29% in the first half of 2019.

Net income from current operations Group share, per share was down 54% to EUR 0.91 as mentioned by the Alessandro Dazza, the exercise of 88% of the rights in favor of the dividend in shares resulted in the creation of 5.7 million new shares representing an increase of some 7% of the share capital.

Finally, net other operating income and expenses at EUR 16.2 million are significantly below last year's level as a result of the decrease of Connect & Shape implementation costs. Consequently net income Group share totaled EUR 57 million in the first half of 2020.

On Page 17, it shows that Imerys generated a high net current free operating cash flow of EUR 139 million, up 40% versus prior year in the first half of 2020 and that despite a decrease of roughly EUR 100 million in current EBITDA. As explained earlier, this has been achieved thanks to a tight and disciplined control of expenses and working capital requirements as part of our C'19 contingency plan.

Referring to operating working capital requirements, it's significantly improved being up EUR 46 million compared to last year in particular through dedicated actions on all items and notably inventory reduction and accounts receivables collection. This EUR 139 million current free operating cash flow generation in H1 used to cover more than the cash outflows of the first half. Among others, EUR 19 million of debt servicing costs, EUR 33 million of other income and expenses mainly restructuring expenses; EUR 32 million in acquisitions net of disposals and a limited EUR 16 million as previously said for dividend payment. As a result, the net debt excluding a fixed exchange reached EUR 1, 670 million as of June 30th, a slight deleveraging to the end of last year level as you can in the above bridge.

At the end of June 30th, 2020, net financial debt represented a ratio to current EBITDA of 2.6x and to equity of 48% pre-IFRS 16 and therefore well below the Group's only bank covenant capped at 160%. Finally, the strength of the gross balance sheet is supported by a high amount of cash circa EUR 1.1 billion as significant undrawn bilateral credit lines for EUR 1 billion representing both together, EUR 2.1 billion of significant liquidity as of end of June 2020. The Group's bonds with an aggregate principal amount of EUR 1.9 billion have a 4.7 years average maturity and limited repayment over the coming years. The EUR 224 million bond repayment scheduled for the end of November 2020 is therefore fully covered.

The Group has also renegotiated some credit line facilities in the second quarter to extend their average maturity profile to 2.06 years. Imerys is therefore in the fortunate position to have a strong balance sheet and adequate liquidity.

And I'll now leave the floor to Alessandro Aleksandra for the outlook.

Alessandro Dazza

Thank you, Olivier, for your detailed explanation of the figures. So before we open the floor for questions, I would like to make a few final comments on what's to expect, what we expect going forward. I think we are unfortunately far away from the end of this crisis, but the Imerys model will continue to show resilience, thanks to its capacity to adapt production to demand, to keep costs and expenses under control. To generate cash and to take advantage of its geographical footprints and portfolio of specialty minerals. This being said, we do, I do expect a certain recovery in H2 in main markets and June was definitely trending in the right direction. Though in the current global, sanitary and economic environment, the magnitude and the speed of such rebound is still very difficult to estimate. All Imerys sites are currently operational even if with varied rates of utilization due to low demands in certain sectors of the industry.

We will, however, continue to monitor the situation and adjust our production levels accordingly. With measures that might become of definitive nature rather than of temporary one as it is the case today. If the expected recovery does not materialize in size or speed. Cash generation will continue to remain a top priority for our Group. In this context, it is very difficult given the uncertainties to give a reliable guidance on the potential results of this year. Last but just as important, Imerys' liquidity remains strong and its financial structure sounds also during the COVID-19 crisis. Thank you again for your attention. And we will now take your questions, if any.

Question-and-Answer Session

The first question comes from the line of Sven Edelfelt from ODDO. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

SvenEdelfelt

Yes. Hello, good evening, gentlemen. A couple of questions regarding June. You mentioned an improvement in June. If my calculation is correct, volume should have a decline of 20% in June. Is that correct? Can you confirm? And can you perhaps give us an indication of what July look like as you mentioned market recovery in H2, so presumably July is already better?

The second question is on -- Olivier Pirotte appointed Head of M&A. Does that mean Imerys is at the cornerstone of a new story based on M&A on asset rotation or shall we expect some change in continuity? Yes, that's about it.

AlessandroDazza

Thank you, Sven. I will address all of them. We normally do not publish monthly sales and therefore I let you make your assumptions, but what I can confirm that looking at the quarter, June was definitely or put it differently May was definitely the bottom of this crisis for our Group. And I think also for most of the economy. So we saw this V shape coming in from April to May and then back to June, being June probably the best month in the quarter. It's a bit early to assess what July is. We do see in the main markets a certain recovery and I can give you more details on the markets, if you wish. It's simply too early to say how July will be. Once again I think we have for the time being the worst behind. We do not count or plan with the second wave. But we don't have a crystal ball either and that's why we have to remain very prudent, very vigilant and very ready to act, if here and there regionally or by markets there are new lockdowns or new restrictions.

In terms of M&A and Olivier, I'm very glad to have Olivier move from his finance role to the M&A and strategy. I don't think it is a message that we will start an asset rotation. I think it's a message of a very loyal person to the Group, very capable moving very close to me to define the Imerys of the future. I think we will be more dynamic, yes, and we will look at our opportunities. But as I said our last -- during our last call, this COVID is setting us a bit back a few months in our assessment and analysis. So it's too early to tell you now what will be our future strategy, but clearly we are analyzing opportunities and having Olivier next to me is important. He knows the Group inside out since a long time. And I think his acumen and analytical capabilities will help any analysis we do.

The next question comes from the line of Benjamin Terdjman from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please ask your question. Your line is now open.

BenjaminTerdjman

Yes. Good evening. Can you hear me? Perfect. Thank you for taking my questions. Just have a few regarding the market recovery that you expect on H2. Could you maybe provide what have been the triggering signals? And when do you expect signs of restocking effects from your clients? Have you seen anything in the coming months? And regarding talc business. So do you concern that you will not bid for the assets and could you please possibly explain why? I will yes -- that's all my question.

AlessandroDazza

Okay, Benjamin. Yes, number first on markets. What can we say on markets? I will start with the easy one consumer goods typically foods, drinks, pharma filtration, and life science. These markets, yes, slowdown partly maybe a bit more in Europe for what is in relation to wine, beer filtration. Most of the other applications in this range fared relatively well with some exceptional results in everything relating to pharma, which you might recall we supply carbonates to specific plastic applications in the pharma industry, making gloves making masks, you can imagine this business has been booming. We supply fantastic products for filtration of blood and plasma, which is one of the selected treatments for COVID booming. So overall, consumer goods fared relatively well in some areas of the world like the US even up compared to last year.

So the least affected market and I don't see it slowing going forward, but rather staying on a healthy path. And if the event industry comes back, sport, let's say, parting then also the more frivolous consumption like beer and wine and similar will definitely come back to normal levels. Construction which is our single largest markets, construction had a very strong Q1. We entered Q2 in April when we talked last time where we saw the first signs and then we noticed a collapse basically when construction sites were vacated worldwide because it happened worldwide no matter if it was residential, industrial or infrastructure. All Shanti -- all work in progress where all construction sites were vacated and the business had a tremendous drop specifically in May.

We saw a pickup in June and we clearly see clearly see strong signs of recovery, really strong. My question is only a catch-up or what was ongoing to finish it or is it simply back to normality plus the need for catch-up, but definitely the most promising market at the moment with strong levels of activity in Europe even in the US hopefully there will not be further lockdowns that stop it otherwise I am convinced that this market will continue to fare very well going forward. Then we have a big question mark for us which are the automotive industry. You'll see numbers here on our page 6. I think never seen before 70% drop in one quarter is just incredible. This has caused also a bit of inventory in the pipeline of car makers because there is a lot of unsold vehicles, but there is a strong push by not all by several governments to support this industry. In some countries, the key industry Germany, France, US. Some of these countries have launched programs to support new purchases by replacing old vehicles or moving to the new generations including electro vehicles. All of them for the time being are positive for Imerys because they carry cables, plastics, polymers e-vehicles, our graphite and carbons specialty products; iron, steel, abrasives. So no matter which car you pick, any car is good for us.

The question is really what will be the impact of the government measures on the overall demands in the countries where they apply it and what will happen to the countries where it is not applied. It is really too early to see. We do see some -- sorry we see all companies restarting. We cannot yet assess the speed. Are they ramping up to 100%, 90%, 70% production, it is a bit too early. I think everybody is waiting for figures to come out new sale, car sales to be published really too early. Indirectly this impacts iron, steel which remains relatively depressed partly because of what I was saying, the construction industry helps. The automotive industry is the next largest consumer. So a lot will depend from that. In this specific market, I expect anyway a very slow recovery because it was the last industry to stop production. These are typically very, very large production units. We know very well in France, Arcelor. Typically you run until you can because stopping and restarting is extremely expensive and lengthy. Therefore, I think the world produced more than needed at that time and therefore there is some pipeline effect in this specific market, plus some areas like Europe are not necessarily defending or are not necessarily defending his interests with duties on imports. And therefore we see in Europe more imports coming from countries like Turkey, Russia and China, whereas the U.S. we have seen a pickup immediately now because imports are curtailed by definition and by duties.

So iron, steel remains for me slow and we will see a slow recovery, a recovery by a slow one. And last, I would say paper, structurally declining as we know less impacted in Q1. A dramatic decrease in Q2, you see the numbers 30% to 40%, never seen before in paper; mostly due to some areas of paper partly printing if there is no office no school people tend to use less. So this will come back as people go back to offices and schools will reopen in September. So this will come back. Magazines, advertisements and so on slowdown due to less traveling, less purchasing. Therefore less need of campaigns. I think this will come back to us to a large extent.

So these are the markets and the trigger events that we are seeing. That's why, yes, recovery, yes, June was trending positively. Yes, July is not disappointing. Markets are showing a recovery worldwide, but it is -- there are still a lot of question marks ahead of us.

On your second question on talc, process is ongoing. The sales of the North American talc assets has been launched, approved by the court and launched. It is ongoing as we talk. As we have communicated, we have agreed with the TOR Committee not to participate. It was a common decision, strongly supported by the TOR Committee because it was considered that our presence would have complicated significantly the process and therefore to guarantee a fair, rapid resolution we have agreed to not to participate. Fortunately, what we hear is that there is a high interest now in the market for these very nice assets and therefore we are confident that the process will be successful, rapids and to the benefits of everybody. The claimants, Imerys and our former colleagues in this business.

BenjaminTerdjman

Okay. Thank you very much. Just another follow-up question in terms of restructuration for the full year. What could we expect? Could you expect a similar amount than on H1 or could you maybe provide a kind of bracket?

AlessandroDazza

Restructuration you mean restructuring costs?

BenjaminTerdjman

Restructuring, yes, sorry.

AlessandroDazza

Okay. Olivier, do you want to comment?

OlivierPirotte

Yes. So you observe that the level of let's say exceptional item or nonrecurring items is in the tune of EUR 16 million for the first half of the year mainly actually linked to additional cost and accrual related to the Connect & Shape Transformation program. It has nothing to do to the contingency plan we put in place. It's too early to talk about that as explained by Alessandro and so for the -- what we say, I mean, we are actually will engage in our Connect & Shape Transformation program so that they're going to be some remaining costs probably during the year, but obviously I cannot assess them by search by definition otherwise there's no more exceptional but what we've seen by in the past is that the total cost associated with the Connect & Shape Transformation plan is a bit roughly a year, a bit more than a year of savings and the global savings are as you know EUR 100 million and we are actually close to book this kind of amounts over the last let's say two years 2019 and 2020. So no more to come in a big magnitude probably the same kind of level as the first half of the year and certainly related on connect and shape.

BenjaminTerdjman

Therefore significantly before the previous year.

OlivierPirotte

Yes.

The next question comes from the line of Pierre Bosset from HSBC. Please ask your question. Your line is now open.

PierreBosset

Yes. Good afternoon to all of you. I have three questions, if I may. The first one is on the pricing mix. It was still positive in Q2 plus 0.5%. But I wonder how difficult it is to push some price increase in the current environment where all the clients are expecting a pickup in the recovery but it's still not at full speed? So what can you anticipate for Q3 and Q4? My second question is on the co2 emission and the fact that you link now the CapEx decision to internal carbon pricing. Would that change your CapEx decision last and the year before, if you can give some example whether or not it would have been very different?

And my third question is on the replacement of Olivier Pirotte. I wonder why you have the best candidate who was outside the group because Imerys is a relatively complex Group usually the CFO come from within the Group or within GBL. So what do I view to find a suitable candidate outside the Group? Thank you.

AlessandroDazza

Hey, Pierre. I'll start on the price mix component. As you correctly noticed, it is small but it is still positive and I think what is important for me is not really to assess the absolute value of the price mix impact as such, but the price mix combined with the variable cost. Increasing prices in an inflationary world where variable costs grow it is easy or easier in a world of declining variable cost of deflationary environments keeping prices stable or even increasing it becomes very difficult. So to answer your question, yes, it's not easy on the contrary it is very difficult and even more I am proud of what our sales teams are doing because keeping prices up when we perfectly know that our variable costs are dropping and dropping quite significantly as you can see in post-inflation we are even negative. I'm very glad to see. I'm very proud to see it.

So will it stay? I count the answer is, yes. I -- we did it in Q1. We did it in Q2. I tend to believe that we will do it in Q3 and Q4 as well. It is in our DNA. We do it well. We sell value. So I'm confident we can keep it and I'm sure we will keep a positive balance if we include the variable costs. And on that I'm 100% sure. What we see currently is with the small recovery or the slow recovery or the recovery, we clearly see and there are some public indexes that you can track. We clearly see that some indexed raw materials or energy products have changed their direction. Fuel, oil, low sulfur is going up; BDI, the typical shipping index has raised dramatically the last three four weeks. These are all signs that there is more demand than there was before and then people do expect a recovery coming.

We are still far away from historical figures. Oil is also a good example. I mean we are back to reasonable prices far away from peak prices, but far away from the $20 or the even negative values we saw two months ago. These to say that probably the pressure on prices might ease going forward. Our duty will be more to continue keeping variable costs under control. But I remain confident.

On your second question on co2, the answer is clearly, yes. When you run a CapEx you expect a certain return being any IRR or a number of years. If you apply a co2 price in one direction or the other, it can be a discount if you move to a technology with less co2 then you can -- and we have put a price off to give a reference of EUR 50 per ton of co2. It's purely internal decision, but it's significant and some people do EUR 20, EUR 30. We have decided to put EUR 50 which is a significant number. Therefore and I give you a good example. If you have a burner today or a kiln running on coal, replacing coal with more co2 or low co2 emitting combustibles being gas or even natural wood, sawdust, peanuts husk moving to others, it has a cost. The entire change in the system and only maybe little savings in term of pure fuel price difference. If you start putting the tremendous reduction in co2 emission then a catalyst like this might become interesting. And therefore be promoted and done. This is only one of many, but it does -- it would have changed certain decisions and it will change decisions in the future. Heat exchanger that typically has very long paybacks. The moment that you put against the co2 savings then they might become interesting and viable. That will trigger all many other discussions on how to finance certain projects and so on. But this is a story of tomorrow that we will deal with when it comes.

For the time being, we are happy to have done this and we will look at projects in a different way. On the contrary, if you come with a technology or a process or a product that is heavily co2 emitting, there is a high probability that it will be refused, not in this Imerys.

Last on the organizations. I would like to remind you that even Mr. Pierre, my friend Olivier was external when he came and before him I think we had for a short time a Greek colleague that was also external. So not necessarily it's always internal. I think it should always be a blend. Every once in a while a Group needs some fresh blood, new ideas. I think it's important that Olivier stays with us and keeps his know-how and knowledge and experience and dedicated to developing this Group knowing it inside out and. I think we have found an external candidate that today was really fitting all our requirements in terms of business knowledge, experience in leading listed companies. And I think a person that fits very well, my executive committee team, therefore, I am very pleased to have taken this decision with the full support of my ComEx and governance and only time will tell. But I'm confident that we have a good solution going forward and you will meet him personally soon. Therefore, over time you will make up your mind.

The next question comes from the line of Mourad Lahmidi from Exane. Please ask your question. Your line is now open.

MouradLahmidi

Yes. Good evening, gentlemen. My question is regarding cash generation and the working capital inflow that you got in the first quarter. I was wondering how much of that mechanical, i.e. due to the decline in activity. And how much from the measures put in place by the Group? And should we basically roll over this kind of benefits in the second half?

AlessandroDazza

I let Olivier comment. I'm not sure the connection was not perfect, but just to make sure you said how much of --

MouradLahmidi

Ho much of the working capital inflow that you got in H1 was mechanical i.e. due to the decline in activity. And how much was driven by the measures you put in place? And the follow-up one would be should we roll over this working cap inflow for the second half as well? Thank you.

OlivierPirotte

Okay. So, yes, basically you're right. I mean part of the working capital generation is linked to the activity, but nevertheless I mean when you reduce your activity; you reduce probably your receivables. So you need actually to go for the collection of it. Second, you have less account payable by nature because you are buying less raw materials and expenses in every type of it. And then where you need also very much to act is clearly certainly when the drop is significant and very fast over a quarter and even over a few months like April and May was is to adjust the inventory. I can tell you that we put in place a lot of action within the teams in the operation like a controlling toe that's what we called basically internally to make sure that dedicated action were taken to improve it. So and we touched the final level, if you recall the level of working capital to the level of our sales, probably not because you cannot achieve it in immediately. So you're going to be probably having still a few impacts in the coming quarter. But as always according to the circumstances the management of working capital is actually an item where we put a lot of emphasis. There is a lot of capital employed used by the company last year it was roughly in the magnitude of EUR 1 billion out of the working capital globally. So we reduced that to the EUR 900 million level and obviously there is a lot of action to be taken for managing that kind of capital employed, which is working capital. It's not coming like that.

I have no crystal ball but obviously all the actions that we took making sure that the quality for receivables, the inventory drawdown and then what is less actionable is the accounts payable, yes, we continue and keep doing that reference has been last year end of the year where first off of sales have dropped as you know second half of the year and we were also able to manage globally our cash flow and on top of that the working capital. There is also the experience over the crisis in 2008 and 2009 which could help in assessing that. Obviously, we have internal targets for that, but I will not make any assumption today because obviously if there is some pickup in the demand then it's obviously the opposite that is happening. So we will keep very -- keeping managing that very closely in the coming months obviously.

AlessandroDazza

I hope, Mourad, this address your question. No. I was asking to Mourad if we address his question properly.

It was anyway the second question. So I -- we can take, if any. Yes, maybe. We have a couple of questions quick one from the webcast from Jean-Christophe Lefèvre-Moulenq - CM-CIC. The questions of John- Christophe are the following ones.

JeanChristophe

What is the impact of the decline of the energy price in the variable cost in each one? The second question is what is the estimated CapEx for 2020 for the full year? And the third one is the Imerys as a network of relative small plants. Have some of them been mothballed?

AlessandroDazza

Okay. We will answer. I understand there is a technical issue. Therefore we have accepted to take these questions by SMS. What is the impact of energy or if you will on variable costs? I do not have a number in mind. Fuel dropped significantly at the beginning of this year. As I said before, it has stabilized and even picking up right now. So the impact overall for the year might not be as big as expected. And second very important then I will ask Olivier if he has a number to which I don't. Frankly, I don't have in any mind, but another limiting factor is that we tend to secure upstream. Our raw materials, our energy, our transportation, our most important variable cost as we commit to our customers with fixed prices downstream. The four, in good or a large part of our fuel purchases were set between, I would say, September and November of last year when oil prices and the foremost of energy prices were, I cannot say high but for sure not as low as we saw them between the end of Q1 and beginning of Q2.

So we did not fully profits. Some parties kept spot; some part by definition the small purchases are not indexed. So, yes, we did benefit but we did not benefit as much as one could think as normally we do not have a disadvantage when prices go up middle of the year in the other direction. So I don't have this number. I am confident this is not massive. It's not the one that creates the goods price makes variable cost balance, but Olivier, I don't know if you have a specific figure.

OlivierPirotte

No. I have no specific figure. I would actually answer the way you say most of the -- let's say the consumption was hedged at a certain level. And second, energy balance which is roughly EUR 360 million on a yearly base. This fuel is not the first energy. The first energy is electricity and then gas consumption and then only come fuel. So as you mentioned Alessandro it's not that much in the overall balance that we show in the improvement of our fares.

AlessandroDazza

Thank you, Olivier. Confirm. Then on CapEx 2020, for the time being we confirm what we have announced at the beginning of April that typically Imerys invests between EUR 330 million - EUR 350 million per year. At the beginning of April, we have set ourselves a target not to invest more than EUR 250 million for this year. So a significant cut of EUR 70 million, EUR 80 million, and EUR 90 million compared to our typical level. Reason being the crisis and therefore the constraints on cash. You have seen this was decided and announced in the middle of April. The teams follow the direction and the instructions and therefore you have -- we have noticed immediately a reduction in capital in CapEx booked 8% on half year but is 8% on half year as the result of basically two months of actions. Capital spent were still slightly higher than last year, but this is mostly due as I explained to a couple of large projects that were ongoing in December 2019 and were paid basically between January and February when completed and commissioned. One of them alone was EUR 20 million, this [Cableway]. So we remained with our targets of limiting our booking to EUR 250 million and I hope also even with this slight negative impact of phasing even in the payments to EUR 250 million. Of course unless the economy has a dramatic change in the positive way where then we would need to ramp up certain capacities. For the time being, I don't see it. So our target remains not to spend more than EUR 250 million for the year 2020.

Last question was plants eventually, eventual small plants mothball, for the time being no. Some small plants have been closed because of lack in demand. Small plants typically depending heavily on a single customer or few customers when the lockdown came and these customers completely stopped purchasing. We had to do it but nothing was officially mothballs and no terminations of employees were done anywhere in the world for the time being. We have utilized temporary measures. We have used short working time. We have used holidays, furloughs, and partial discontinuation of activity. Most of the customers are back. As of today, we do not have experienced any significant closure or bankruptcy of our customers. And therefore as they come back we come back and we restart production. As I mentioned bearing utilization rates some areas are picking up more rapidly than other depending by sector or geography. So for the time being, no. Is that a definitive no? As I said if the recovery doesn't materialize strong enough or rapidly enough, we might have to make or to take more drastic actions. We've done it in the past. We have shown that we can do. 2009 was I think a very good example on how fast we can act if we believe the recovery doesn't come back. It's not the assumption today and we want to believe that the world will go back to some kind of normality, where all our assets will be needed and therefore for the time being is we are still on working with operational lease with all our plants. Any more questions?

We have got one more question from the audio line and this question is from Pierre Bosset from HSBC. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

PierreBosset

Yes. Good afternoon. I have two follow-up questions. The first one is on CapEx because maybe I'm making a mistake but actually when I looked at slide 17, CapEx had actually increased 10% to EUR 139 million. So does it mean that the reduction actually would be much stronger in H2 towards [EUR 290 million] because again CapEx has actually increased? So just to check that and secondly, it's a very short question but you didn't use PG loan from the government in H1 in France and you don't intend to do it, just to check. Thank you.

OlivierPirotte

Hello, Pierre. Alessandro asked me to answer your both questions. So for the last one, no, we haven't used help from the government. So that's very clear. And on the CapEx on page 17, the one 139 is really following the explanation of Alessandro. These are the CapEx state that are showing some increase versus last year, but globally this amount should reach the EUR 260 million target by the end of the year. And what we were explaining is that actually the underlying CapEx book has decreased quite significantly over the last two months after we implement the action plan around limiting and being disciplined on the CapEx investments and the fact that the CapEx paid as you see there, impacting our cash flow are higher is the fact that we have some carry over from 2019 investment decision being taken being paid in the first month of 2020 as explained by Alessandro and taking the example of the cable where the cableway in [the stock]. Is that clear?

We have got one more question from Sven Edelfelt from ODDO. Please go ahead. Your line is open again.

SvenEdelfelt

Yes, gentlemen. Sorry just one very quick one. Can we expect a significant decline in gas cost in H2? As I believe there is a lag in the hedging n the gas bid is about 160 for Imerys, so it's -- it should provide a significant tailwind I guess.

OlivierPirotte

Sven, you're right. It's actually what we explained even though gas is only part of our overall expenses in energy but you're right that should be taken also and counterbalanced by the fact that we have been partially hedging some of our positions. But you're right. We shall definitely benefit at least partially of these gas price declines, if they are sustainable over the coming weeks. You probably observed some rebounds on the gas market in the U.S. last days. So it's very volatile.

AlessandroDazza

Sven, we will certainly do our job in negotiating or even renegotiating whatever we can to take advantage of these low prices. So it is allowed and we do respect our commitments but talking and trying is allowed and our purchasing team is really doing a good job on that front.

Thank you. That was our last question. Please continue.

Alessandro Dazza

Okay. Then I would like to thank you for your attention and for your lively exchange. And I do look forward to talking to you soon after maybe a short break in December. And maybe with some good news on underlying markets in the future, which we all need and hope. Thank you very much and good evening.

