In our first article on Dillard's (DDS), we outlined the most important aspects of the company, which has suffered a significant drop in its stock price since February. One of the key points is real estate assets valuation, which seems significantly below value in its balance sheet. The huge discount between market capitalization and Dillard's book value encouraged us to investigate in depth the history of the company and its real estate acquisitions.

Besides annual reports since 1996, we found a book published in 1987 explaining the beginning and expansion of the company: 'Dillard's: The First Fifty Years'. This source of information will help us to understand better the context of its real estate assets and when they were incorporated to the balance sheet. We will connect again these properties' potential with the future perspective for malls, with some basic ideas of why investors are too pessimistic for a company with a very strong balance sheet.

Moreover, we take advantage of this second analysis to incorporate the most recent information. Specifically, the 2020 first quarter report shows the impact of COVID-19 on net sales, profit, free cash flow, and share repurchase decisions. There were also some shareholder movements that will be briefly outlined. Finally, we will take a look at the current balance sheet and compare it to market capitalization, which will illustrate how attractive Dillard's current share price is.

When did Dillard's acquire its real estate properties?

What makes Dillard's special is that it owns almost all its stores and related centers. This is the reason why it is interesting to investigate how old those acquisitions are: the older they are, the more undervalued they appear in its balance sheet. This is a consequence of the accounting rules, which force to record physical assets with their acquisition cost, minus their accumulated amortization. If those assets are increasing its nominal value as a consequence of inflation or other market trends, accounting rules do not allow to upgrade those properties. It is admissible to record impairments reducing the balance sheet figure of those assets, but not the other way around. This means that, if the company acquired a property in 1975, it will be registered in the balance sheet at its acquisition cost, minus accumulated amortization - corresponding to the depreciation of the building. Land is not amortized, but its balance sheet figure cannot be adjusted upwards until it is sold. We can confirm these accounting criteria in Dillard's 2019 Annual Report:

Property and Equipment-Property and equipment owned by the Company is stated at cost, which includes related interest costs incurred during periods of construction, less accumulated depreciation and amortization. Interest capitalized during fiscal 2019, 2018 and 2017 was $0.4 million, $0.2 million and $0.7 million, respectively. For financial reporting purposes, depreciation is computed by the straight-line method over estimated useful lives:

Source: Dillard's 2019 Annual Report

One aspect that mitigates this distortion is the fact that buildings are reformed and renewed over time. Investments associated with these reforms would partially update the balance sheet figures at more recent prices. However, building improvements are only a fraction of properties real value, therefore, it is most likely that a property acquired in 1995 is nowadays much more expensive in nominal terms - except if the market has extremely deteriorated in a specific area.

There are multiple indications pointing at Dillard's properties - including building and land - being more pricey than its balance sheet figure, as it is shown by the systematic gains achieved by the company when it sells properties. We illustrated this point in our first article and it can be noted in Dillard's income statements since 2005.

*Data from Dillard's Annual Reports

But the previous chart could be a consequence of selling the oldest properties, while most of its assets were acquired in recent decades. Therefore, we initiated a deeper research about the history of the company in order to comprehend the distribution of acquisitions over time. In other words, we want to know if most buildings were acquired 15, 30, or 40 years ago.

We have two interesting sources of information: available annual reports since 1996 and the book 'Dillard's: The First Fifty Years'. This book was written by Leon Joseph Rosenberg in 1987 - foreword by Sam Walton, founder of Walmart - and it explains the history of the company and the founder's family. Annual reports have the advantage of providing more specific details, while the book will help us with the oldest data and the social context and culture of Dillard's since its foundation.

The company already owned 173 stores in 1996 and operated 65 leased stores. By 2002, company-owned stores had risen to 253. The peak of total operated store count was reached in 2006, but the company started to close down leased stores. Since 2006, owned stores data was broken into three categories, adding two new modalities of shared ownership: 'Owned Building on Leased Land' and 'Partially Owned and Partially Leased'. We can confirm that between 2010 and 2020, there were no new significant acquisitions, therefore, the company did not acquire many properties in a period known for mall property depreciation. In fact, Dillard's has sold some properties based on shared ownership since 2006.

Of the owned 173 properties in 1996, when were most of them acquired? It would mean a huge difference that most of them were acquired in the 90s rather than the 70s. According to 'Dillard's: The First Fifty Years', we know that the company operated almost 150 stores in 1987. The problem is that we cannot distinguish the exact number of leased and owned stores. However, we note that the expansion model involved the acquisition of properties until the early 80s. We can infer that the majority of those 150 stores in 1987 were company-owned.

Most properties were acquired in the 80s, although a relevant number of acquisitions were in the 70s. It is possible that the company still owns properties bought in the 50s or 60s, but it is clear that these are a minority - although the undervaluation in the balance sheet is likely to be huge. Between 1969 and 1980, operating stores increased from 14 to 50 - most of them company-owned.

The analysis of the data collected from annual reports and the book gave us the following table:

*Data before 1988 is obtained from 'Dillard's: The First Fifty Years'. The total store count is clear, but the number of owned stores has to be inferred. According to our analysis, until 1987, a high percentage of operating stores was company-owned, following the model of the first stages of expansion.

It is possible that some old properties were sold and replaced by new ones, a factor difficult to adjust. However, it seems that around 20% of owned stores were acquired before 1980, 30% between 1980 and 1987, 17% between 1987 and 1996 and, finally, the rest between 2005 and 2010. Since then, there have been some asset sales, but not a high number. In summary, it is very likely that around 60% of properties were acquired before 1996, which is likely the cause of a strong undervaluation in its balance sheet figures.

The 70s and 80s were decades of high inflation, as a result, any loss in value by more recent acquisitions could be more than compensated by old purchases. Currently, 'Property and Equipment' represents 43% of total assets. Accumulated depreciation and amortization reached $2.3 billion on February 1, 2020, and a relevant fraction of that amount could be excess of amortization, in other words, accounting rules tend to cause a higher amortization for real estate assets than actually needed - although we are not arguing for a change in this conservative criteria, just adjusting company data to better reflect reality.

Later, we will reassess the current balance sheet in comparison to market capitalization, and we already know that current asset figures are already undervalued in the case of land and buildings. If it serves as an additional indication, Dillard's family has supported large share repurchases - 72% of shares were repurchased since 2005 - as they have better knowledge of the real value of this asset portfolio.

Malls crisis

Besides the COVID-19 impact on department stores, the investors' main concern is the decline of malls and gradual changes in consumers' habits. It is true that these trends will have consequences on associated real estate assets. We do not expect an appreciation of those properties, in fact, that market has deteriorated in recent years. This would be a huge problem for companies that:

1) have heavily relied on real estate assets to guarantee large liabilities and debt.

2) acquired most of its properties in malls after 2004-2005.

However, if the company took advantage of better market environments to reduce debt and stopped investing in this kind of assets, problems could be manageable. This is the case of Dillard's, which started the current crisis with very low financial debt, in comparison with its assets portfolio. This company manages to survive crises with a very conservative financial policy and partially make a head start when other companies close down stores and abandon small markets.

This can be illustrated when comparing Dillard's and Macy's (M) recent financing agreements. Macy's is larger in assets and number of stores, operating many more leased establishments and accumulating more debt in relative terms. Therefore, as coronavirus hit the sector in early March and companies started to burn cash, Macy's had to back new financing with its real estate assets - see press release of May 27, 2020 - and the financing is subject to financial covenants.

In contrast, Dillard's got a new financing line of credit backed up by just inventories, without financial covenants - see press release of April 30, 2020. In fact, the company has the option to expand this line in $200 million more. At the beginning of May, Dillard's had not yet executed that option and we estimate the net financial debt in $495 million. That compares with its large real estate assets of more than $1.4 billion - according to its balance sheet, which is undervalued, as mentioned above. This generates hundreds of millions in free cash flow in normal conditions. In contrast, Macy's showed a $4.13 billion net debt at the beginning of May, compared to a $2.7 billion equity and $6.4 billion real estate assets - which may also be an undervaluation. Besides, Macy's has $2.7 billion leasing liabilities - data from last Macy's quarterly report - while Dillard's owns almost all its stores.

Even considering a long-term deterioration of department stores, store ownership, and its control over some local markets make Dillard's a good candidate to survive with no financial stress. This explains why the company did not cancel its small dividend, although it halted its share repurchases. Later, we will analyze recent results and cash outflow.

It is also expected that inventory liquidations from generalized store closures will have a negative impact on Dillard's short-term results. A net loss for the current quarter would not surprise us. But we cannot ignore the process of competition: after some rivals abandon local markets, the slowdown in competition may cause a recovery of the survivors, in terms of profits and free cash flow after a temporary crisis.

Regarding the future of malls, an interesting question is: what happens if many co-anchors abandon and close down their stores? This poses a risk to the current model, which requires a minimum of activity and supply of services. It is early to predict how those real estate assets could be recycled, but real estate versatility provides many options. Some of them have been hinted in the media, for instance, this article covers some initiatives to develop apartment building construction in empty space left by malls. Other alternatives are warehousing or logistics.

We do not know what models will emerge that may reuse these assets. We think that even in the worst-case scenario, Dillard's real estate assets value is by no means smaller than the current balance sheet figure. And this is why creditors are accepting real estate as collateral for loans to Macy's and other companies.

Large shareholder exits, but insiders are slowly buying

Southeastern Asset Management exited Dillard's stock in recent months, according to the filing updated on July 10, 2020. This was one of the most important shareholders with 1.9 million shares - 8% of total shares as of May 30, 2020. According to the filing, this institution does not currently maintain any Dillard's shares.

Regarding insiders operations, we find that in the last three months, there were no share sales. In contrast, insiders continued their regular acquisitions of shares. However, the total amount is not very significant - 39,079 shares in the last 3 months or around $1 million. It is important to remember that all Class B shares - 17.2% over total shares as of May 2, 2020 - and also a relevant percentage of Class A shares are in the hands of the Dillard's family.

COVID-19 impact on results and department store sales, share repurchases policy, and current balance sheet

As expected, the impact of COVID-19 on the business was relevant and it will go on for some time. The last quarter included one month and a half of store shutdowns and a fall in transit: half of March, April, and two days of May. Loss before income taxes was not worse than the reference that we established in our first article, but we can expect additional losses for the next quarter - although lower, as most stores were open since the beginning of May.

In fact, data from the advance monthly sales published by the United Census Bureau shows a recovery for department stores sales until June. Department store sales fell 35% YoY between March and April, in contrast with 20.5% drop YoY in May and June - Dillard's sales went down 45% in the previous quarter. However, gross margins of most companies may have deteriorated because of liquidations and store shutdowns.

Source: Advance Monthly Sales For Retail and Food Services, June 2020. US Census Bureau

At the end of the day, Dillard's net loss could amount to between $200 million and $300 million for this fiscal year. Free cash outflow was better than net loss, which is a very important aspect of this situation. Although amortization is recorded as an expense, the company owns its stores and does not have to pay leasings or rent.

*Data from 2020 1st Quarterly Report

Share repurchases were suspended in early March. Although the stock price is now more attractive than in February, it is understandable that the top priority is to get through a difficult business environment instead of maximizing value. Despite the large share repurchase policy of the last 15 years - 72% of shares were repurchased since 2005 - we do not expect that share repurchases will restart until management sees the light at the end of the tunnel. The company needs to preserve cash first. Dividends have not been canceled, but they represent just an annual $13 million payment.

This is the current balance sheet, which still shows a large book value or equity attributable to shareholders, more than twice the current market capitalization:

*Data from 2020 1st Quarterly Report

The company is gradually converting its assets into cash through amortization and asset sales, which is why free cash flow is consistently higher than net income. It is important to highlight that there are no goodwill or intangible assets, as they are more difficult to convert into cash. In this context, book value or equity attributable to shareholders is not a bad reference to estimate how much will be recovered over time; in fact, we know that real estate properties are undervalued because they were acquired a long time ago. In other words, it is more likely to recover more cash than the book value amount, but that figure serves as a conservative and provisional anchor. As market capitalization is less than half of the current equity attributable to shareholders, it becomes interesting for long-term investors willing to wait for dividends and the impact of share repurchases.

In our first article, we estimated a $100 million reference profit for the company. This included not only business weaknesses but also the conversion of physical assets into cash through amortization after paying off debt. In other words, we expect a mediocre evolution of Dillard's retail business due to the COVID-19 crisis, but also an additional free cash flow from amortization and sale of properties and land. At the current market capitalization of $580.3 million, this means a 17.2% earnings yield.

Clear risks such as COVID-19 impact and a mediocre evolution of department stores are more than compensated by a strong financial position, a large real estate assets portfolio - undervalued in the balance sheet - and a very depressed market capitalization.

