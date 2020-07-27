The resource at Seguela has since more than doubled to over 1 million ounces, and a maiden PEA shows outstanding economics.

As the gold bull market climbs to new heights amid COVID-19 and renewed tensions between the US and China, investors are trying to find the best ways to get exposure to the safe-haven metal that is increasingly close to reaching its all-time highs previously set in 2011.

Roxgold (OTCQX:ROGFF), while a smaller producer at under 150,000 ounces per year, with a single operation in Burkina Faso, produces healthy free cash flow and trades at attractive valuations compared to its peer group. The company sports a low consensus trading multiple of 0.67x P/NAV vs. 0.90x for a peer group of West Africa-focused junior gold producers.

A proven management team led by CEO John Dorward has consistently followed through on their promises, quickly putting their flagship high-grade Yaramoko mine into production in 2016 and delivering the Bagassi South expansion at the end of 2018, both on time and under budget. Management are well-regarded for their track record of operational performance and free cash flow generation, and so should deserve a higher trading multiple than the market is currently giving them.

One knock against the company has been the mine life of Yaramoko. Further drilling hasn’t been able to add as many ounces as are being produced, and despite recently bringing online the nearby Bagassi South extension that added 269,000 ounces of resource, the stock has underperformed due to this negative perception.

As investors and would-be acquirers were turned off by Yaramoko’s relatively short mine life, management found a new growth asset in their backyard with the Seguela acquisition, picking it up from Newcrest for $20 million last year. This has turned out to be a savvy move, as the company has more than doubled the high-grade resource and the price of gold has increased by over 40% since then.

Yaramoko operations (Source: Company presentation)

While the market is still discounting Yaramoko, the high-grade mine generates the healthy cash flows needed to self-fund the development of Seguela and other potential growth opportunities that may come up.

Production at Yaramoko has been increasing in recent years, and at lower operating costs, despite a decreasing head grade, dropping from 15.3 g/t in 2017 to 9.5 g/t in 2019. Future guidance from 2020 onwards shows steady production around 120,000-130,000 ounces, but most importantly, a decrease in AISC from $930-$990/oz in 2020 to $750-$850/oz for 2021 and 2022.

Burkina Faso is a challenging jurisdiction as of late, but they have operated successfully for four years without incident. The company's jurisdictional risk has decreased with the continued development of Seguela in Cote d’Ivoire. As well, their operations are in a safer area in the southwest of the country, far away from the hotspots in the eastern and northern regions bordering Mali and Niger.

Project pipeline (Source: Company presentation)

Seguela: A Near-Term, 1 Million Ounce Growth Option

To solve their resource and jurisdiction problems, management were proactive and found a growth asset in the region that has turned into a potential cornerstone asset for the company, buying the Seguela gold project in Cote d’Ivoire from Newcrest for $20 million in cash in April 2019.

When they acquired the project just last year, when gold was still below $1,300/oz, the asset had an inferred resource of 430,000 ounces gold at 2.3 g/t gold. After only 20,000 metres of drilling, Roxgold has more than doubled the total resource to 1,037,000 ounces at 2.6 g/t. An impressive feat in a short amount of time, and there is further upside in the large prospective land package that management will look to explore over the coming years.

A maiden PEA was published in April of this year, showing great economics at a very reasonable capital cost. Seguela is projected to produce 103,000 oz per year at an AISC of $749/oz over an 8+ year mine life, leading to an NPV of $268 million, an IRR of 66% and 1.2-year payback assuming a gold price of only $1,450/oz and a capital cost of $142 million. At today’s spot prices near $1,900/oz, the IRR should be well over 100%, making this project highly profitable and very easy for Roxgold to finance construction at attractive terms without difficulty.

A significant part of Seguela’s positive economics comes from the newly-defined Ancien deposit, which is currently on the small side but boasts an impressive grade of 6.1 g/t gold and is open at depth. Recent drill holes announced last week, including 14 metres of 13.3 g/t Au and 35 metres of 5.5 g/t Au, show further upside that could also lead to a future underground mine plan being added to this zone.

This is the perfect kind of under-the-radar acquisition that you want to see management teams put together, taking a non-core asset from a major in a jurisdiction that they know well, and investing exploration dollars more aggressively to test their theories and unlock the project’s potential.

There is a further $10 million payable to Newcrest once the project goes into production, but this value has already been more than paid for based on the resource increase and maiden PEA that management have put together in just one year.

The geographically-diversifying Seguela project is a huge positive for the stock and lessens the potential risk of operating solely in Burkina Faso. Investors will be looking forward to a construction decision in the first half of 2021, especially if gold prices continue to be strong into the new year.

Seguela drilling at Ancien (Source: Company presentation)

Potential Acquisition Target as Gold Rises

After being a rumoured M&A target for years, but without any deals materializing while gold was languishing around $1,200/oz, management decided to go on the offensive and become a buyer themselves with the Seguela acquisition. Since then, by advancing Seguela and continuing their solid performance at Yaramoko with a rising gold price, Roxgold now appears to be one of the more attractive takeover targets in the sector.

As a single-mine producer, we see the potential for Roxgold to be active in an increasingly hot M&A market, either being acquired by a larger player like Endeavour Mining’s recent acquisition of SEMAFO, or by buying another smaller asset in the region from a major or mid-tier to further strengthen its development pipeline.

A merger with a similar-sized producer like West African Resources (OTC:WFRSF) could also bring the scale and liquidity that mining companies are increasingly looking to achieve, as an increasing amount of investment flows are coming from indexes that automatically exclude smaller, less liquid companies, no matter how undervalued they may be.

Concluding Thoughts

Management are proven builders and operators, supported by the foundation of strong cash flow from their Yaramoko operations. At current gold prices near $1,900 per ounce, Yaramoko will have very high margins and should provide enough profit to develop Seguela without significant dilution or debt. The market hasn’t fully recognized the true potential of Seguela yet, providing an opportunity to get into this emerging gold producer at a good entry point in a rising gold market where many peer companies are trading over and above their underlying value.

If it continues to trade at a lower valuation, it could become a takeover target. Although no deal has appeared in the last few years since bringing Yaramoko into production, gold is now sitting near all-time highs, and with the upside of Seguela it will be a much more attractive target. An obvious buyer would be Endeavour Mining after recently completing its acquisition of fellow West Africa-focused gold miner SEMAFO, but in an increasingly competitive market for premium assets, there could be many suitors for this undervalued gold producer and developer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ROGFF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.