Billionaires Hold 49 Stocks In August, 29 Pay Dividends, 6 Are Priced To Buy

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield big billionaire dividend holdings showed 7.59% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger higher-priced billionaire-loved stocks led the dividend pack as of July 24.

29 of these 50 billionaire-loved stocks pay dividends. As of 7/24/20, the top ten ranged 2.83%-8.1% by annual yield and ranged 26.1%-134.74% per broker-estimated price-target upsides.

Kiplinger Investing publishes opportune stock and fund lists for investors online. These 49 billionaire picks by Dan Burrows, published 5/1/20, were updated 7/24/20.

Foreword

Dan Burrows in Kiplinger Investing says:

"They say on Wall Street that if you want to make a small fortune, start by investing a large one. No, you can't become a billionaire solely by copying their every move, but it's always interesting -- and often constructive -- to know what the "smart money" is up to."

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this billionaire dividend holdings list is perfect for the dogcatcher process.

For those dedicated dividend collectors who adhere to and promote the author's ideal of finding stocks whose annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price, it must be noted that six billionaire holdings currently qualify: STAY; CVI; AIG; VIAC; AMX; ADT.

The one missing from last month's seven dividend buys is WFC, which slashed its Q dividend to $0.10 in a July 14 announcement. To learn which of these six are 'safer' dividend dogs, click here after August 1.

The complete alphabetical listing by stock ticker, including the names of prime billionaire benefactors, can be found in the afterword at the bottom of this article.

Below are the July 24 data for 29 dividend paying stocks and funds in the Kiplinger collection of 49 stocks billionaires currently love.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 18.86% To 103.53% Net Gains For Top Ten Billionaire Holdings Come August 2021

Five of ten big billionaire-held top dividend stocks by yield were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this July yield-based forecast for these big billionaire dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and the median of their one year analyst-estimated target-prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 24, 2021, were:

The Brink's Co. (BCO) was projected to net 1,035.32, based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 24% greater than the market as a whole.

Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW) was projected to net $687.65, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from thirty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 44% greater than the market as a whole.

Cigna Corp. (CI) was projected to net $337.01, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 30% under the market as a whole.

Citigroup Inc. (C) was projected to net $328.13, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 82% more than the market as a whole.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) netted $270.90 based on a median of estimates from five analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 91% greater than the market as a whole.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) was projected to net $262.07, based on estimates from 17 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

American International Group (AIG) was projected to net $254.15 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from eighteen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 46% over the market as a whole.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) was projected to net $227.39 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 46% greater than the market as a whole.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) was projected to net $225.83, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% under the market as a whole.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) was projected to net $188.59, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 20% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 38.17% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 27% more than the market as a whole.

Source: elitechoice.org

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

45 Billionaire Holdings Show Broker Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

29 Billionaire Holdings Show Dividend Yields

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top 10 Billionaire Holdings By Yield

Top ten big billionaire-bought stocks selected by yield 7/24/20 represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors, and one ETF.

One from the consumer cyclical sector placed first, Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) [1]. Then, a single energy sector representative took second, CVR energy Inc. (CVI) [2].

Third, fourth, and sixth places went to financial services representatives: American International Group Inc. (AIG) [3], Citigroup Inc. (C) [4], JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) [6].

In fifth place was a lone communication services representative, ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC)[5]. The seventh slot was claimed by the first of two consumer defensive stocks, Sysco Corp. (SYY) [7]. A healthcare representative placed eighth, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) [8].

One ETF popped into ninth place, Vanguard Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) [9]. Finally, the second consumer-defensive dog placed tenth, Campbell Soup Company, to complete the August billionaire-loved top-yield ten.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten July Billionaire-Loved Dividend Dogs Showed 19.63%-75.44% Upsides, While (31) One Down-sider Slumped -0.12%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, the median of analyst price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 7.59% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of Top-Ten Billionaire-Loved Dividend Stocks For August 2021

Ten top billionaire-loved dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger billionaire-held dividend dogs selected 7/24/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors and one ETF.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Billionaire Held Dogs (32) Delivering 16.22% Vs. (33) 17.55% Net Gains by All Ten Come August 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend billionaire-held kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 7.59% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $0.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest priced selection, Citigroup Inc. (C), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 32.81%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield billionaire holdings as of July 24 were: Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY); CVR Energy Inc. (CVI); ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC); American International Group Inc. (AIG); Vanguard FTSE Emerging Market ETF (VWO), with prices ranging from $11.36 to $42.88.

Five higher-priced billionaire holdings as of June 28 were: Campbell Soup Co. (CPB); Citigroup Inc. (C); Sysco Corp. (SYY); Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY); JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), whose prices ranged from $49.40 to $98.28.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

Stocks They Love and Their Prime Billionaire Benefactors

These were 49 top stock picks by the billionaire class as of May 1, 2020. In all cases, these companies represented major holdings (5% or more) of at least one ultra-wealthy person or large hedge fund, if not several. In many cases, these stocks were owned by multiple billionaires.

For a complete summary of each stock go to 50 Top Stock Picks That Billionaires Love.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Kiplinger Billionaire Holdings stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb; YCharts; Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: elitechoice.org

