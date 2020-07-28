Trading at a current free cash flow yield of around 3%, I am not chasing the stock here but am hoping for a strong pullback.

Introduction

Since my previous article on Thermo Fisher (TMO) in February, the company’s share price was only mildly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, and I never had the chance to initiate a long position at bargain prices. At this point, the company is already trading again at about 65% above its March lows, and I wanted to check if this share price surge is sustainable from a fundamental perspective.

Data by YCharts

A strong operating cash flow leads to a substantial amount of free cash flow

Looking at the recently published financial results, Thermo Fisher had a very strong second quarter as its revenue increased by 10% while the adjusted EPS was boosted to almost $4/share (the adjustment is predominantly related to the amortization of the acquisition-related intangible assets). The strong revenue increase was predominantly caused by a $1.3B revenue boost related to COVID-19. While that’s great, this also means the non-COVID related revenue was also hit, in line with the expectations.

During the second quarter, the revenue indeed did increase to $6.92B, but as you can see in the image below, the operating margin decreased from 23.7% to 20.1%. That sounds problematic, but this is actually entirely caused by a small restructuring expense of $12M compared to a $484M gain recorded in Q2 last year. Excluding that one-time gain in 2019, the operating margin would have been just over 16%. So although the quarterly income statement of Thermo doesn’t look too fantastic compared to Q2 2019, keep in mind the non-recurring items had a huge impact in 2019.

Source: financial statements

Looking at the EPS in the first semester ($4.91/share reported, $6.83/share on an adjusted basis), Thermo Fisher appears to be a little bit ahead of itself considering it is trading at in excess of 25 times its annualized adjusted net income at the current levels.

That being said, I realize there are some substantial non-cash items mentioned in the income statement, and the free cash flow result should be substantially higher than the reported net income and perhaps also higher than the adjusted net income.

Source: financial statements

Thermo Fisher’s cash flow statement shows an operating cash flow of $2.23B and after adjusting this result for changes in the working capital position, it’s clear the company’s H1 adjusted operating cash flow was substantially better than in H1 2019. TMO generated $2.975B in operating cash flow in H1 2020 compared to just $2.31B in H1 2019 and last year’s acquisitions will have contributed to this stronger cash flow result.

The capex did increase slightly to $522M, which means Thermo Fisher generated $2.45B in free cash flow in H1 2020. As there have been no additional share repurchases since Q1 (wherein TMO spent $1.5B on share buybacks), we can reasonably expect the current share count to remain around 395-400 million shares (the upcoming SEC filing next week should contain the exact share count at this moment). This means TMO generated approximately $6/share in free cash flow in H1 2020.

Balance sheet: cashed up

As Thermo Fisher tapped the bond market to boost its cash position to make sure it can ride out the COVID-19 pandemic, the cash position as of the end of June reached $5.8B while the debt increased from $17.1B to $20.6B, resulting in a net debt of just around $15.5B.

Data by YCharts

Investment thesis

Back in February I wasn’t overly impressed with Thermo Fisher, and it looked like I would have to pay up for quality. At first, Thermo Fisher’s share price performance seemed to be correlated to the outbreak of COVID-19, and the share price moved south. The downward move (just around 20%) wasn’t nearly as strong as the violent reaction of the general markets, and Thermo Fisher never really reached a bargain price point.

In hindsight, I should have known better and just have pulled the trigger on the way down by adding in tranches, but I missed out on the opportunity. Now, at just over $400/share, Thermo fisher is trading at a free cash flow yield of around 3% and I certainly will not chase the stock here. I will obviously keep an eye on potential pullbacks – as Thermo Fisher clearly is a quality name I would like to add to my portfolio down the road – but I can be patient.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.