Unsecured bonds have limited value due to the need to reduce its credit facility debt substantially.

It also has a $60 million borrowing base deficiency and was required to present a detailed restructuring proposal to lenders.

Lonestar Resources (LONE) has taken another step on the path to restructuring with its decision to take the 30-day grace period on its $14.1 million July 1 interest payment on its 11.25% unsecured notes due 2023. There is essentially no chance that Lonestar will make that payment given the significant borrowing base reduction for its credit facility, which left it with a $60 million borrowing base deficiency.

Lonestar was required to deliver a detailed restructuring proposal to its lenders by July 16. It is likely attempting to negotiate enough support for the agreement before filing for Chapter 11. Thus restructuring looks imminent for the company, with the likely result of wiping out current shareholders.

Reduced Borrowing Base

Lonestar's borrowing base was reduced slightly from $290 million to $286 million in June, but there was another borrowing base redetermination scheduled for July.

Lonestar has entered into a forbearance agreement with its credit facility lenders that addresses the events of default such as the missed interest payment and the violation of its current ratio covenant. This forbearance agreement expires on July 31.

As part of the agreement, Lonestar's borrowing base was further reduced from $286 million to $225 million, while requiring any proceeds from unwinding its hedges to be used to repay the credit facility debt. As well, the borrowing base will be further reduced by the amount of that repayment. Lonestar had $285 million borrowed under the credit facility as of July 2.

Debt Situation

Lonestar is currently forecasting adjusted EBITDA of $115 million to $120 million for 2020. Due to its large amount of hedges, this amount should not vary much even if commodity prices change.

Lonestar is now estimating 2020 capex at $55 million to $65 million (a reduction from $80 million to $85 million before) and had already spent most of that budget by the end of June. It also has around $25 million in interest costs for 2020 if it doesn't make its July 1 interest payment.

This would mean that Lonestar should be able to generate approximately $30 million to $35 million in positive cash flow in 2020 before restructuring costs or working capital changes. This includes the benefit of its 2020 hedges, while its 2021 hedges could potentially be monetized for another $17 million.

Lonestar could reduce its credit facility debt to around $250 million by the end of 2020 before restructuring costs and assuming no working capital deficit. Its working capital deficit was over $50 million at the end of 2019.

Valuation

Lonestar may be able to deliver around $75 million EBITDAX with late 2020 production levels and $45 WTI oil. This would leave its credit facility debt and working capital deficit at over 3x EBITDAX though, so it probably needs to pay down its credit facility debt by another $100+ million to be able to exit restructuring with a more appropriate level of debt.

This large amount of required credit facility debt reduction makes me a bit skeptical about the value of Lonestar's unsecured notes. The unsecured notes will likely end up with Lonestar's new equity post-restructuring, but unsecured bondholders may need to commit a significant amount of money to a rights offering. As well, backstop parties may end up with a fair bit of the new equity, leaving less for other noteholders.

The need to reduce Lonestar's credit facility debt substantially also means that its shares have no value.

Conclusion

Lonestar looks set to file for Chapter 11 soon. It was required to deliver a detailed restructuring proposal to lenders by July 16 and its forbearance agreement expires on July 31. There is really no chance that it makes its unsecured bond interest payment, given that it also has a substantial borrowing base deficiency that it needs to address.

Lonestar's credit facility debt (and working capital deficit) may end up around $250 million after it unwinds its hedges. It also has restructuring costs to deal with, so any restructuring support agreement would probably need to include a rights offering plan that raises over $100 million to pay down its credit facility.

Lonestar's common stock doesn't appear to have any value. Its unsecured bonds don't appear to be worth the 14 cents on the dollar they recently traded for due to the large amount of credit facility debt ahead of the notes, and the need for a rights offering to pay that down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.