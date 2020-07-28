Natural Gas Gets Set For Prime Time: Tracking A Possible Rally Until February 2021

PAM caught the upswing early. We bought NG back-end futures and will be setting up other trades which translate our significantly bullish view on natural gas such as in BOIL.

A rally likely stems from severe cuts in production due to to side impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sharp decline in supplies is swamping the delta of falling demand.

We believe that natural gas may be at the verge of a rally until early next year, optimal peak by February 2021.

Natural gas, the "widowmaker," may be in a situation where a new price cycle to the upside has begun (see chart below). For us, at Predictive Analytic Models (PAM), natural gas made a cyclical bottom on June 26 at $1.482 at the NG nearby contract. We will lay out the case of a move back to, and beyond, the $2.7652 five-year average of NG price, and probably beyond.

Natural gas has been rallying for several weeks, and the so-called "test of the low" retraced 50% of the recovery from the June 26 low. That downside probe bottomed in July 20, and the commodity has been sharply higher since then, culminating in a sharp price ascent on Thursday last week.

Why natural gas prices bottomed: fundamentals have become very favorable, and that situation could last

The current natural gas rally was triggered Thursday by a modest storage injection which eased containment concerns and overshadowed worries imposed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The EIA reported an injection of 37 Bcf for the week ending July 17. It marked the lightest build in a four-week string of double-digit injections. Earlier, the EIA reported a build of 45 Bcf for the week ending July 10, which started to ease storage capacity concerns. Declines in inventory injections are a sign of either rising demand or falling production, or both.

Signs of an improving liquefied natural gas (LNG) export environment also helped bullish sentiment. U.S. LNG demand from leading consumers in Asia and Europe is gradually recovering, with prices on both continents recently trading at a premium to the U.S. benchmark.

The bullish sentiment helps, but exports are not primary determinants of NG prices - it is obvious that exports rise AFTER prices rise, and vice versa - exports fall when NG prices fall. Nonetheless, exports are rising again, and September U.S. Gulf cargo cancellations are down considerably, as reported by the Natural Gas Intelligence.

The latest storage figure served as evidence that robust summer heat across the Lower 48 states is driving strong cooling demand and curtailing the risk for storage containment this fall. Robust power burns pointed to continued strong summer demand. The most recent build lifted inventories to 3,215 Bcf. It extended to four weeks a run of sub-100 Bcf additions to gas stockpiles.

Analysts now see the probability of hitting storage capacity becoming increasingly unlikely. This has earlier caused a severe sell-off earlier last week. The situation could even get better - the next injection data could be better - our modeling shows possible build as low as 20 BCF range - about 50% of normal levels.

Forecasters expect continued above-average temperatures into August, a development that could continue to bolster demand at a time when other drivers of energy use are muted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking into the first week of August, forecaster see very warm to hot conditions will rule most of the United States with highs of mid-80s to 100s, which augurs well for strong demand. Bespoke Weather Services reported that leading models pointed to renewed temperature intensity, "with above-normal heat for the nation as a whole" over most of the final week of July, according to Natural Gas Intelligence.

Cooling demand and power burns were strong. NatGasWeather said high temperatures were above normal throughout the week covered by the EIA report. Forecaster looks for continued light additions to gas stockpiles into next month.

As a corollary, net inventory withdrawals have not been catastrophic as feared - or as projected by some analysts on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. While, indeed, demand represented by this data is low, it is not a complete disaster. Higher atmospheric temperatures offset some of the lost demand from office closures (see chart below).

Our call for higher prices into the 3.11 plus level in February is also partly explained by our belief that meaningful storage injections may persist into November, at the very least. Moreover, there is the wild card of early winter weather, which leaves the November - January contracts likely to be revalued upwards sharply. The formerly bearish view has left the October/January contracts at a remarkable minus $1.00 pricing by mid-last week.

Further out of the curve, calendar 2021 strip held near the $2.60 mark (see chart above). Given our 3.11 forecast by February 2021, those levels will be vigorously tested come fall. Those levels would generate subpar returns for the gas exploration and production community.

It is more likely now that the NG community will go for sequential production numbers that are flat to lower for the foreseeable future. We also expect a minor early-winter rally driven by those who have astutely managed output to better capture value offered by the shape of the NG curve (see chart below).

This construct is not indicating that the prices in the future, 6 to 12 months from now, will be lower relative to prices today. This construct is simply indicating that demand today for delivery of natural gas is much higher than demand for delivery further in the year.

We anticipate that, in a few weeks, the Month 1 to Month 3 calendar spread (M1-M3) will go into "backwardation" - where further out futures prices are lower than the current, front month. It simply means to say, they want their natural gas now. They want their natural gas now and would rather wait a month than two months, or would rather wait two months than three.

Low production is prime mover for natural gas near-term outperformance

However, the primary determinant of the forthcoming rally in natural gas prices is the severe drop in recent production. If natural gas supply falls quickly, prices will rise even with significantly lower demand. In this metric, supply trends are more crucial than the delta of demand. The current NG output is severely out of whack relative to recent production (see chart below).

The fall in production was due to the sharp fall in the number of natural gas rigs operating in the United States. Baker Hughes said that, as of July 24, there were 68 rigs operating compared to 169 last year at the same time frame.

Energy Information Administration (EIA) was forecasting a fall in 2020 production. They said: EIA estimates that U.S. production of dry natural gas averaged 89.9 Bcf/d in the second quarter of 2020, down 6.1 Bcf/d (6.3%) from the fourth quarter of 2019. The declines are the result of a sharp drop in drilling activity because of low natural gas and crude oil prices and because of production curtailments. EIA expects dry natural gas production to continue to decline through the end of 2020. Forecast dry natural gas production in the United States averages 89.2 Bcf/d in 2020, down 3.0 Bcf/d (3.2%) from 2019. EIA forecasts the low point in natural gas production to occur in the second quarter of 2021 at an average of 83.3 Bcf/d, which would be down 12.7 Bcf/d (13.2%) from the fourth-quarter 2019 peak.

Putting it all together

Here is an ultra-long term outlook in natural gas prices, modeled over the next two years.

ALL THE PRIMARY DETERMINANTS OF NATURAL GAS PRICE PROJECTED OVER THE NEXT TWO YEARS

If we are lucky, we could see Henry Hub Spot NG price at 3.11 by February 2021.

Predictive Analytic Models (PAM) is currently long natural gas in the October and December contracts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BOIL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.