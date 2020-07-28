Introduction

Worldline (OTC:WWLNF) (OTCPK:WRDLY) has historically always been quite expensive and the sub-40 EUR share price we saw for a few days during the COVID-19 selloff was a buying opportunity. Unfortunately, I didn’t have the cash readily available so I wrote one in the money and one out of the money put option, but Worldline’s share price recovered so fast both options expired out of the money and my only gain was the option premium. Worldline is now trading at roughly twice the price it was trading at just four months ago, and I wanted to check if the company is worth chasing at this point.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The US listing of Worldline is pretty illiquid and its domestic listing on Euronext Paris is highly recommended. Worldline is trading with WLN as its ticker symbol and given the average daily volume north of 700,000 shares, the liquidity is much better. Worldline trades and reports its financial results in euro, and I will use that currency throughout this article.

The H1 results of Worldline on a standalone basis: fine, but not impressive

In the first half of 2020, Worldline saw its organic revenue decrease by 5.7% due to (or perhaps, despite) the COVID-19 pandemic. The revenue came in at 1.09B EUR and as Worldline was able to keep a lid on its operating expenses, the operating income came in at almost 82M EUR. That’s indeed lower than in H1 2019 as it was impossible for Worldline to fully compensate the lower revenue with lower operating expenses.

Source: financial report H1 2020

Additionally, you notice the operating income also includes almost 84M EUR in ‘other’ operating expenses. In the accompanying press release, Worldline explains there are non-recurring items:

Source: press release

With a pre-tax income of 69M EUR and a net income of 53M EUR (or 0.29 EUR per share) it’s hard to understand why Worldline is trading at in excess of 100 times the annualized H1 income. Granted, the H2 performance should be better pushing the full-year EPS higher, but that still doesn’t make Worldline cheap.

I also wanted to check the cash flow statements before making up my mind.

Source: financial statements

As you can see on the image above, Worldline generated 207.5M EUR in operating cash flow, but I still need to deduct the 16.4M EUR in taxes due (rather than the 14.1M EUR in taxes paid) as well as the 19.5M EUR lease expenses and the 1.1M EUR interest expenses. On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow in H1 2020 was approximately 170.5M EUR. After deducting the 65M EUR in capex, the adjusted free cash flow in H1 2020 was approximately 105.5M EUR, or almost 58 cents per share.

This indeed means Worldline’s free cash flow is much higher than the net income, but the conclusion is the same: even at an annualized free cash flow result of 1.40 EUR per share (assuming a profit and cash flow boost in H2 2020), Worldline is trading at a free cash flow yield of less than 2%, which is way too low for me.

Source: company presentation

The market appears to be (more than) pricing in the synergy benefits of the Ingenico acquisition

But there’s a good reason for Worldline to be trading at a high multiple. Back in March, I discussed the company’s purchase of Ingenico (OTCPK:INGIY) (OTC:INGIF), the French payment services provider. Ingenico was trading substantially cheaper and the combination of acquiring Ingenico at an acceptable price while also unlocking synergy benefits should boost Worldline’s free cash flow further down the road. I won’t repeat myself, but you can easily read here why I found the transaction to be positive, for both Ingenico and Worldline.

The ’new’ Worldline will generate approximately 750M EUR in free cash flow (including some of the negative COVID-19 effects as I was previously aiming for 825M EUR in free cash flow), after taking the full unlocking of the estimated 250M EUR in synergy benefits into account.

The main question now is how many shares of Worldline will be outstanding after completing the acquisition of Ingenico. That’s an unknown factor at this point as Worldline is offering the Ingenico shareholder a mix of stock and cash and is offering 3 different scenarios.

Shareholders of Ingenico will receive: A) 11 worldline shares and 152.10 EUR in cash per 7 Ingenico shares, B) 109 Worldline shares per 57 Ingenico shares or C) 121.90 EUR per share in cash.

In order to help fund the acquisition, Worldline has already been cashing up as it issued two bonds of 500M EUR each. One 500M EUR bond matures in 3 years and has a coupon of just 0.5%, the second bond matures in 7 years and has a coupon of just 0.875%. Worldline’s access to ultra-cheap debt will make the acquisition of Ingenico an excellent investment. The combined cash flow of the two entities should allow Worldline to pay off the two new bonds on their maturity dates without having to refinance them.

We can reasonably expect Worldline to issue 92.5M new shares (and make a payment of 1.3-1.6B EUR to complete the Ingenico purchase, and the pro-forma share count will increase to 275M shares.

Investment thesis

I do agree with the bond market Worldline is an extremely creditworthy partner and investee, but I’m afraid there isn’t too much to gain for shareholders looking for an entry point here above 70 EUR per share. Yes, I am very confident in Worldline’s future, and as I was a shareholder of Ingenico, I’m also convinced the combination of both companies will indeed unlock a substantial amount of synergy benefits.

That being said, the market already seems to be taking the acquisition of Ingenico into account and once all synergy benefits will be unlocked, the free cash flow per share will increase to 2.8-3 EUR per share. This still doesn’t make Worldline cheap and although I agree quality has its price, I’d prefer that price to be a bit lower. I am keeping an eye on the put options and although a P60 expiring in October has an option premium of 1.50 EUR (indicating a purchase price of 58.50 EUR should the put expire in the money), I’d prefer to get Worldline even cheaper than that. I learned my lesson in March and should have pulled the trigger when Worldline was cheap instead of waiting for bargain prices.

