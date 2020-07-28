NZD/JPY: Downside Risk Remains In Spite Of Recent Upside

As rates are likely to remain tight for the time being, the slight optimism among both speculators and as shown by the bond market runs the risk of being gradually squeezed out. I think NZD/JPY downside is probably more likely at this stage than further upside.

Meanwhile, a generally weaker oil market is likely to benefit JPY far more than it does NZD, given that Japan is a far more significant net oil importer than New Zealand.

Firstly, since global rates have been slashed this year, there is little reason to buy NZD/JPY for the tight interest rate spread.

Speculative positioning and the bond market both seem to favor further NZD/JPY upside; however, I would remain skeptical on this pair.

The NZD/JPY currency pair, which expresses the value of the New Zealand dollar in terms of the Japanese yen, at least in the short run tends to correlate positively with risk assets such as equities. If markets are in a positive mood, the Japanese yen (a conventional safe haven) tends to ease, while commodity currencies (including NZD) tend to find some support. Positive risk sentiment is, therefore, constructive for NZD/JPY - a risk-on currency pair.

The chart below illustrates recent price action for NZD/JPY this year, while the red line illustrates S&P 500 futures prices. The relationship does not always persist, but especially in recent times we have seen a strong correlation between NZD/JPY and U.S. equities. (The U.S. equity market is internationally popular, and hence it serves as a reasonably good proxy for worldwide risk sentiment.)

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

We should remind ourselves that while NZD/JPY was historically attractive from a carry-trade perspective, as global rates have been slashed this year, the interest rate spread is no longer appealing. The current short-term trade as set by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is +0.25%, while the comparable short-term trade of the Bank of Japan is -0.10%. Interestingly, the Bank of Japan did not cut rates this year, or indeed since January 2016 (when it cut rates 20 basis points to its prevailing negative rate).

(Source: Investing.com)

The spread that is implied by these countries' central bank rates is +35 basis points. Once again, this is unattractive from a carry-trade perspective; not only after FX brokerage fees and taxes on any interest income, but also most importantly, the tight spread relative to the still-present risk of holding a leveraged NZD/JPY position itself. This pair is liable to volatility, especially during risk-off market events.

Nevertheless, we can probably still expect most pairs to follow short-term bond yield differentials (the market-priced equivalent of central bank rate spreads). After all, market-priced interest rates generally reflect the market's sentiment on various economies around the world. Strong economies tend to raise rates and therefore, economic strength is generally reflected in higher bond yields, and this is usually constructive for a country's currency.

The chart below illustrates NZD/JPY (with daily candlesticks) versus the five-year bond yield spread between New Zealand and Japan (the red line). I also include a 10-year bond yield spread (the green line). We use these maturities (as alternatives to one-year spreads, for instance) because of the lack of data for shorter-term bond yields from New Zealand.

Generally, while bond yield spreads are pushing lower at the moment, the current position is actually supportive of NZD/JPY. NZD has been able to strengthen and reassert prices seen in January and February of this year, before the COVID-19 pandemic generated significant draw-downs across risk assets (including equities and oil) and risk-on FX pairs (including NZD/JPY).

Given that the bond market appears to be more optimistic about New Zealand than Japan (using yields as a judge), we might want to pause and compare this angle with positioning among speculators. The chart below illustrates data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly Commitments of Traders report, with respect to speculative positioning in NZD futures.

(Source: Investing.com)

Speculators have largely taken bearish positions in NZD futures over the past few years, and each time NZD sentiment returns to positive territory it has been short-lived. We can compare this to JPY positioning, as shown below.

(Source: Investing.com)

JPY positioning is positive but ticking down. Notice that positioning has been largely negative since 2016, and through this period Japan has maintained a negative monetary policy rate of -0.10% while showing no ability to raise this rate. As NZD positioning is now positive, and JPY positioning is ticking down, and given that the bond market is still pricing in optimism (despite yield differentials currently moving against the FX market), I would probably advise against buying NZD/JPY at this juncture.

Nevertheless, on the basis of these countries' terms of trade, while New Zealand appears to be fairly robust (in spite of its fairly unsophisticated economy) owing to the fact that it is a net importer of oil, Japan remains one of the largest net importers of oil (in both size and relative domestic scale). Japan's net energy imports represented about 93% of its "energy use" in 2015 (defined as indigenous production plus imports and stock changes, minus exports and fuels supplied to ships and aircraft engaged in international transport).

(Source: Trading Economics)

This compares to New Zealand's position; while the country may similarly benefit from lower oil prices (as a net importer), it is more balanced, with its net energy imports representing less than 20% of its energy usage in 2015.

(Source: Trading Economics)

Japan is a more extreme example, given that its exports of mineral fuels including oil represented $14 billion in 2019, while its imports of the same accounted for $155.6 billion (21.6%) of its total imports in the same year. That is a net import of $141.6 billion, and thus Japan is a significant beneficiary of lower oil prices (more so than New Zealand). Combine this with the fact that global rates (and thus the viability of carry trades) have been slashed this year, and you have a recipe of significantly reduced JPY outflows.

The supportive oil market more recently is constructive and therefore, could potentially spell a reversal in these changes of fortune for global energy exporters and importers. Nevertheless, at present, if we combine these factors with a contrarian perspective with respect to both speculative and bond market positioning, we are looking at a possible sell-off in NZD/JPY.

Looking at the monthly candlestick chart, we can see that as we head into month-end (July 2020), NZD/JPY appears to be struggling to gain further traction to the upside above the 70 handle.

If not recommending a bearish stance, I would exercise caution and advise against being long NZD/JPY at present. Downside risk seems to be present, and given the recent lows of 2020 are over 1,000 "pips" away from the current market price, the downside potential is steep.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.